Rally House Announces Future Store & Employment Opportunities in Columbus, OH

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House continually looks for ways to provide more fans with quality gear. Hence, the national sports and merchandise retailer is excited to announce that Rally House Lane Avenue will arrive in Columbus, OH, in mid-2023. This future store will be minutes away from Ohio Stadium and Value City Arena, making it ideal for Ohio State fans to get their Buckeyes gear, along with more sports apparel and local merch. Students and nearby residents will also benefit from the various job openings coming with the store, including crucial leadership roles.

Everyone from passionate Ohio State Buckeyes fans to proud Ohio residents will enjoy shopping at Rally House Lane Avenue. This upcoming storefront will be home to official jerseys, hats, collectibles, and many more products from trusted brands in the industry, like Nike, Mitchell & Ness, New Era, and others. Along with providing customers with a reliable selection of gear, the store will also help the local economy with quality career opportunities.

Rally House stores, like the one coming to Columbus, offer a unique work environment where enthusiastic sports fans have the chance to utilize their knowledge and love for the game in their daily job duties. Employees also have a caring and fun staff to work alongside, including everyone from corporate to the store. The company also takes good care of its associates and leadership with excellent benefits and discounts.

Patrons will quickly learn to recognize Rally House Lane Avenue for its expansive inventory and top-tier customer service. Rally House hopes to hire many hard-working, dedicated associates and managers to ensure success at this upcoming location, including roles such as Store Manager, Sales Associate, and others.

Rally House looks forward to hearing from applicants and expanding the company with the right team members at Rally House Lane Avenue. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit www.rallyhouse.com/careers to explore job openings and apply today.

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 140+ locations across 14 states.

