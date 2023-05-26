Rally House Announces Future Store & Employment Opportunities in Columbus, OH

News provided by

Rally House

26 May, 2023, 11:16 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House continually looks for ways to provide more fans with quality gear. Hence, the national sports and merchandise retailer is excited to announce that Rally House Lane Avenue will arrive in Columbus, OH, in mid-2023. This future store will be minutes away from Ohio Stadium and Value City Arena, making it ideal for Ohio State fans to get their Buckeyes gear, along with more sports apparel and local merch. Students and nearby residents will also benefit from the various job openings coming with the store, including crucial leadership roles.

Everyone from passionate Ohio State Buckeyes fans to proud Ohio residents will enjoy shopping at Rally House Lane Avenue. This upcoming storefront will be home to official jerseys, hats, collectibles, and many more products from trusted brands in the industry, like Nike, Mitchell & Ness, New Era, and others. Along with providing customers with a reliable selection of gear, the store will also help the local economy with quality career opportunities.

Rally House stores, like the one coming to Columbus, offer a unique work environment where enthusiastic sports fans have the chance to utilize their knowledge and love for the game in their daily job duties. Employees also have a caring and fun staff to work alongside, including everyone from corporate to the store. The company also takes good care of its associates and leadership with excellent benefits and discounts.

Patrons will quickly learn to recognize Rally House Lane Avenue for its expansive inventory and top-tier customer service. Rally House hopes to hire many hard-working, dedicated associates and managers to ensure success at this upcoming location, including roles such as Store Manager, Sales Associate, and others.

Rally House looks forward to hearing from applicants and expanding the company with the right team members at Rally House Lane Avenue. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit www.rallyhouse.com/careers to explore job openings and apply today.

About Rally House 

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 140+ locations across 14 states.

CONTACT:
Recruiting Team
[email protected]

SOURCE Rally House

Also from this source

Baton Rouge is Home to First Rally House Store in Louisiana

Debuting Soon in Prosper, TX: New Rally House Store with Employment Opportunities

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.