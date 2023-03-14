Rally House Enters Arkansas Market with Three New Locations & Employment Opportunities

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While Rally House has a strong presence throughout the Midwest, the company is elated to enter a new market in Arkansas. The national sports and merchandise retailer will open three new stores around the Little Rock and Conway area in mid-2023: Rally House Lakewood Village, Rally House Conway Commons, and Rally House Outlets of Little Rock. Along with impressive selections of team gear and locally inspired merch, these new Rally House locations will also bring an array of job openings for the great people of this area.

Fans all around Little Rock can rely on these upcoming Rally House stores for tons of gear to represent the Arkansas Razorbacks and other popular pro and college teams. Plus, all the team gear and local apparel in stock at these future locations come from renowned vendors, including but not limited to Nike, Mitchell & Ness, Adidas, and New Era. Additionally, each storefront will bring with it a slew of open positions, providing quality career paths for nearby residents and college students.

Rally House offers a unique work environment, one where devoted sports fans get to utilize their knowledge and love of the game in their career. Another factor that puts Rally House above the rest is the energetic and supportive team members at the corporate and store levels. Lastly, the company takes excellent care of each employee by providing various benefits and discounts.

Patrons can expect to have fun while shopping at any of these future Rally House stores near Little Rock, and it begins with hiring the right employees. Rally House Lakewood Village, Rally House Conway Commons, and Rally House Outlets of Little Rock have job openings for Store Manager, Sales Associate, and other crucial positions.

Rally House can't wait to meet prospective candidates and learn more. Those interested in working at one of these upcoming Rally House locations can explore openings and apply today at www.rallyhouse.com/careers.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 140+ locations across 14 states.

CONTACT:

Andrew Mills, District Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Rally House