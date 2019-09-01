Ram 1500 Night Edition and Rebel Black, New Options and Colors for Heavy Duty Highlight 2020 Ram Truck Lineup

For the 2020 model year, Ram Truck brings new appearance and feature packages, adding even greater appeal to a well-rounded lineup that offers something for nearly every truck buyer.

"Buyers demand a good-looking truck with easy-to-use features. They often tell us that their Ram trucks are an extension of their personality and want to stand out from the crowd," said Reid Bigland, Head of Ram Brand. "Whether it's the off-road-enthusiast appeal of the Ram 1500 Rebel, the stylish Night editions or greater usability for the most powerful, most capable heavy-duty trucks, Ram trucks deliver features and durability that are winning over more and more buyers."

The 2020 Ram 1500 sets the benchmark for durability, technology, efficiency and luxury with features never before offered in a pickup. With the addition of the all-new, third-generation 3.0-liter V-6 EcoDiesel, the Ram 1500 becomes America's most powerful half-ton diesel pickup, with 480 lb.-ft. of torque, and most capable light-duty diesel, with towing capability 12,560 pounds.

The 2020 Ram 2500 and 3500 are the Heavy Duty segment's leaders in ride and handling, luxury, materials, innovation and technology, extending well past any competitive offerings. Driving it all, a never-before-seen torque rating of 1,000 lb.-ft. from the Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel engine.

New for 2020 Ram 1500:

New 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel produces highest half-ton diesel torque, achieving 480 lb.-ft.and highest available half-ton diesel towing capacity at 12,560 pounds

2020 Ram Rebel now available with EcoDiesel powertrain option, delivering low-end torque and off-road capability

Ram 1500 Night Edition (available on Big Horn and Laramie models) includes a monochromatic design enhanced by a black grille, grille surround, badging, wheels (20-inch on Big Horn , 22-inch on Laramie ) and exhaust tips. The headlamps and taillights feature dark bezels

Ram Rebel Black Appearance Group returns with Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat paint, black 18-inch wheels, front spoiler, skid plate, badging, tow hooks and exhaust. LED headlamps with black bezels and a theme-matched all-black interior are standard. A Black and Ruby Red interior is optional

interior is optional New Rebel Safety Group includes Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop, Go and Hold, Forward Collision Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning-Plus and automatic high-beam headlamps

Comfort Package now standard on Rebel and includes power tailgate release, wireless charging, rear heated seats and 12-way power driver's seat with memory settings

Blind-spot Monitoring now available on Tradesman

New Rebel exterior graphic options

22-inch two-tone wheel now available on Longhorn

New eTorque badging featured on the hood

Three new exterior colors: Hydro Blue, RV Match Walnut Brown and Olive Green (late availability)

New for 2020 Ram Heavy Duty:

Lane Keep Assist and Adaptive Steering now available on all trim levels

Blind-spot Monitoring, including easy-to-use trailer coverage, now available

Trailer tire pressure monitoring now available as an option on all trim levels

Auxiliary camera system supports two different cameras

50-gallon fuel tank standard on Crew Cab models with eight-foot bed

Olive Green and Hydro Blue exterior colors

and Hydro Blue exterior colors Black wheels are now available on Power Wagon

About Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles.

That focus leads Ram to design the industry's most innovative, award-winning trucks, emphasizing durability, strength, technology and efficiency.

With a full lineup of trucks, including ProMaster and ProMaster City vans, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go. From the no-compromise Ram 1500 that defines the future of pickup trucks with innovative design, the highest quality materials and class-exclusive technology, to the Ram Heavy Duty which combines the ability to out-power, out-tow and out-haul every single competitor with the segment's most comfortable ride and handling, Ram is committed to product leadership.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

Most powerful: 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Highest towing capacity: 35,100 lbs. with Ram 3500

Heaviest payloads: 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Most-awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Giving maximum effort all day, every day with confidence, the Ram Truck lineup steps forward with the full force of modern capability providing confidence-inspiring features and class-exclusive vehicle safety.

