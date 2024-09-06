AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Ram 1500 RHO Entering 2024 Rebelle Rally with Team Brute Squad

Ram is entering the 2024 Rebelle Rally with automotive journalists Jill Ciminillo and Kristin Shaw in a 2025 Ram 1500 RHO. Ciminillo will navigate while Shaw will drive the RHO in the ninth annual all-women off-road rally from October 10-19, 2024, that covers more than 1,500 miles through harsh desert conditions. This is their third Rebelle Rally as a team.

"The Ram 1500 RHO is right at home in the Rebelle Rally, and we're proud to support Team Brute Squad in this year's event," said Chris Feuell, Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. "Our trucks are tested in the toughest environments, and this event is a unique way to showcase how RHO reinforces North America's leading off-road truck lineup."

The Rebelle Rally demands precise navigation and tests both team and machine over the course of eight grueling days. Ciminillo, Shaw and their Ram RHO will navigate the rally by combining elements of headings, hidden checkpoints, time and distance with the only assistance provided by a map, compass and roadbook. GPS navigation and cell phones are strictly prohibited during the rally.

The 2025 Ram 1500 RHO is powered by the all-new 3.0-liter Hurricane High Output (H/O) Straight-Six Turbo (SST) engine from the Stellantis Hurricane Twin-turbo family. The 3.0-liter Hurricane High Output engine is rated at 540 horsepower and 521 lb.-ft. of torque, delivering enhanced fuel economy and fewer emissions while generating more horsepower and torque than other naturally aspirated V-8 and boosted six-cylinder engines in the light-duty segment. As the latest example in a long line of performance truck leadership, the Ram 1500 RHO offers the best value with more horsepower per dollar ($129.60) than any other off-road offering.

Rebelle Rally

The Rebelle Rally seamlessly merges a passion for off-roading with the exhilarating challenge of precision navigation. It's not just another motorsport event; it's a thrilling adventure that beckons participants to embrace the wilderness, challenging their limits and putting their navigation skills to the test without relying on modern GPS gadgets. What sets the Rebelle Rally apart is not just the off-road prowess it demands, but also the incredible camaraderie and empowerment the event fosters among the women who take part. It's a celebration of participants' achievements in the world of off-road motorsports, a thrilling adventure and an opportunity to connect with a community of like-minded strong women.

The Brute Squad

Jill Ciminillo is a talented automotive writer, YouTube personality, podcaster, contributing editor to Consumer Guide Automotive, and the managing editor of Pickup Truck+SUV Talk. Catch up with her engaging content on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube at @jillciminillo.

Kristin Shaw is an accomplished freelance journalist who works in both automotive and aviation reporting. Her byline can be found in notable publications including Popular Science, Car and Driver, InsideEVs, Edmunds, Forbes, Road & Track, A Girls Guide to Cars, Motor1, Airport Improvement Magazine, and many more. For a closer look into Kristin's world, find her on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok @DriveModeShow and Instagram @KristinVShaw.

This is their third Rebelle Rally as a team.

For updates on the Brute Squad, follow them on Facebook and on Instagram.

Ram Brand

In 2009, the Ram brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab and ProMaster vans. Ram builds trucks that get the job done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition, setting the benchmark in the most important areas for truck buyers:

Segment-first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Most luxurious: Ram 1500 Tungsten with air suspension, 24-way massage seats and 540 horsepower

Best ride and handling with a double wishbone front suspension and five-link solid rear axle with available, segment-exclusive, active-level air suspension

Best-in-class available rear leg room

The most cargo space available in any traditional full size cargo van

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Most awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

The latest J.D. Power APEAL study, which rates the emotional bond between customers and their vehicles, named the 2023 Ram 1500 as the best full-size light-duty pickup.

