RAM Partners Lands in 2nd Place of National Online Reputation Ranking

ATLANTA, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RAM Partners earned second place on one of the multi-family industry's most sought-after online reputation rankings, where they have steadily climbed the list of the 50 largest apartment managers.

"We are incredibly excited about our success in online reputation management, a key measurement of how we run our clients' communities," said Bill Leseman, President, RAM Partners LLC. "RAM Partners is focused on the guest experience. Our team is diligent in earning positive reviews, which ultimately benefits our partners by helping their assets stand out online."

With a score of 83.94, RAM Partners is one of the top two management companies in the country for online reputation. It earned the third spot last year. RAM outpaced the other top 10 firms' from 2020 with 5% growth in ORA. RAM has ranked in the top 10 on the much-watched list for the past six years.

The results are strategic. Most renters use the Internet when they search for their next apartment. The positive reviews are critical in influencing a potential renter's choice. RAM uses a proprietary and confidential system to encourage residents of the properties they manage around the country to post reviews.

J Turner Research uses the Online Reputation Assessment (ORA) score metric to annually evaluate the performance of the National Multifamily Housing Council's Top 50 Largest Apartment Managers.

Reputation plays an important role in the performance of a property. RAM Partners has been recognized nationally for multiple achievements in 2021. In January, RAM had the highest percentage of communities in J Turner's Elite 1% of the 50 largest managers, which ranks the top 1% of communities in the country for reputation. In March, RAM ranked first in Chatmeter's Top Ten Multi-Family brands for Online Reputation.

About RAM Partners LLC

RAM Partners, LLC, is a full-service real estate management company that manages approximately 50,000 units throughout the United States. It specializes in multi-family community management for a variety of third-party owners. From its inception in 1989, RAM Partners has established an excellent track record of successful apartment management, as well as an unsurpassed reputation for its commitment to quality customer service. For more information, visit rampartnersllc.com.

