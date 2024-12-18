RAM Pavement Participates in WFNZ's 22nd Annual Street Turkeys Food Drive, Strengthening Community Ties

"This event embodies what RAM Pavement stands for. It's not just about business. It's about giving back, connecting with people and being part of something bigger. Street Turkeys has a rich history, and we are proud to contribute in a meaningful way." - Rob Miller, President, RAM Pavement Post this

RAM Pavement contributed 52 turkeys to the event, representing nearly one-sixth of all turkeys donated. Delivered using a RAM truck, the donation showcased the company's hands-on approach to giving back. Team members actively participated by unloading the truck and engaging with attendees, demonstrating the company's core values of community support and involvement.

This year marks RAM Pavement's sixth year participating in the Street Turkeys initiative. With a rich history spanning over two decades, the event has grown into a generational tradition. Attendees who once participated as children now return as donors, highlighting the deep and lasting impact of the program. Organizations like Second Harvest Food Bank and Nourish Up benefit from these efforts year-round, providing vital resources far beyond the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons.

RAM Pavement remains committed to community involvement and making a meaningful impact through initiatives like the Street Turkeys food drive. This beloved tradition strengthens the bonds of the Charlotte community and ensures that families in need receive support throughout the year.

