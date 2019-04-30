Ram Truck Brand Celebrates 10-year Anniversary as the 'Official Truck of Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby®'

The Ram Truck brand is off to the races as the exclusive automotive partner of the 145th Kentucky Derby®. Beginning Saturday, May 4, the brand will showcase the extraordinary 2019 Ram Heavy Duty 2500 and 3500 Limited Kentucky Derby Edition trucks that are packed with power, capability, technology and luxury.

"It is with great pride that the Ram Truck brand celebrates a decade-long partnership with the Kentucky Derby, one of the most iconic sporting events of all time," said Reid Bigland, Head of Ram Brand. "Designed with the latest class dominating capability, technology and luxury, the launch of the 2019 Ram Heavy Duty Limited Kentucky Derby Edition is a true representation of what both the Ram brand and Kentucky Derby are all about; power, hard work, passion and determination."

Created to commemorate the 10-year anniversary as the "Official Truck of Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby," the Ram Heavy Duty Kentucky Derby Edition trucks will be available on site for race fans to check out throughout the Churchill Downs grounds. The 2019 Ram Heavy Duty Kentucky Derby Edition is fittingly based on the brand's top Limited trim and features segment-leading capability and technology.

Ram's partnership with the Kentucky Derby and Churchill Downs includes immersing fans attending the races, and those watching the festivities on TV, in everything the new Ram trucks deliver. Fans will see on-site truck displays, video board integrations, backcountry and trackside signage throughout Churchill Downs grounds and Ram branded clothing to be featured on the training team and top horses of 2017 Derby-winning and seven-time Eclipse Award winning trainer Todd Pletcher.

In addition, Ram television spots will run during the NBC network telecast and there will be exclusive behind the scenes footage featuring interviews from Derby-winning trainer Pletcher, Churchill Downs representatives and many more all available on the Ram brand's official YouTube channel and the Ram Brand social media channels Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Fans can follow the content and join the conversation at hashtag #RamDerby.

Ram ProMaster vans will transport the traditional Kentucky Oaks® "Garland of Lilies" (Friday, May 3) and Derby "Garland of Roses" (Saturday, May 4), worn by each day's winning horse, and the winning jockey bouquets to Churchill Downs from the Kroger store where the large floral arrangements are created each year.

On Friday, May 3, a pink-wrapped Ram 3500 Heavy Duty Limited dually will lead the Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade, a march of breast and ovarian cancer survivors on the Churchill Downs' historic racetrack. Prior to the 145th running of the Longines Kentucky Oaks race, 145 survivors will walk in the parade led by the pink Ram truck.

About the 2019 Special-edition Kentucky Derby 2019 Heavy Duty Pickup

The 2019 Ram Heavy Duty breaks through the 1,000 lb.-ft. barrier with the powerful 6.7-liter Cummins Turbo Diesel and offers the highest towing capability in the segment at 35,100 pounds. With that in mind, not all the Kentucky Derby special-edition features are aesthetic.

The Ram Heavy Duty Kentucky Derby Edition trucks include exclusive trailer-towing content that makes them ideal tow vehicles. Features, including 360-degree surround-view camera with trailer-reverse guidance, fifth-wheel/gooseneck prep, active hitch grid lines, air suspension with bed lowering, Forward Collision Warning-Plus with trailer braking, bed step and DOT safety kit, allow customers to tow their precious cargo with confidence.

The Ram Kentucky Derby Edition also includes Ram's segment-leading Uconnect 12-inch touchscreen radio with Sirius XM 360L and navigation, power-retracting running boards and Blind-spot Monitoring.

The Kentucky Derby Edition also includes premium full-leather front and rear seats (rear reclining on Mega Cab) combined with genuine wood and metal trim throughout. Uniquely-colored seating features a Black and Saddle Brown hybrid of Limited and Longhorn trims, accented with medium Greystone stitching and piping.

The exterior includes an exclusive, premium billet-appearance grille and body-color bumpers. Buyers can choose from seven exterior colors: Bright White, Pearl White, Delmonico Red, Diamond Black Crystal, Granite Crystal, Max Steel or Patriot Blue.

The 2019 Ram Heavy Duty Kentucky Derby Edition is available on 2500 or 3500 Limited, Cummins 6.7-liter Turbo Diesel I-6 or 6.4-liter HEMI® V-8, 4x2 or 4x4, Mega Cab or Crew Cab, single rear wheel or dual rear wheel with 6-ft.-4-in. or 8-ft. bed lengths. Dual rear wheel models include rear park assist with fender coverage.

Base price is $66,890 plus $1,695 destination charge for Ram 2500 and $68,240 plus $1,695 destination charge for Ram 3500.

The Ram Heavy Duty Kentucky Derby Edition is on sale now. Production is limited to 1,000 units.

About Churchill Downs Racetrack

Churchill Downs, the world's most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented the Kentucky Derby since 1875. Located in Louisville, the flagship racetrack of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ: CHDN) offers year-round simulcast wagering at the historic track. Churchill Downs will conduct the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve on May 4, 2019. The track's 2019 Spring Meet is scheduled for April 27-June 29. Churchill Downs has hosted the Breeders' Cup World Championships nine times.www.ChurchillDowns.com.

About Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles.

That focus leads Ram to design the industry's most innovative, award-winning trucks, emphasizing durability, strength, technology and efficiency.

With a full lineup of trucks, including ProMaster and ProMaster City vans, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go. From the no-compromise Ram 1500 that defines the future of pickup trucks with innovative design, the highest quality materials and class-exclusive technology, to the Ram Heavy Duty which combines the ability to out-power, out-tow and out-haul every single competitor with the segment's most comfortable ride and handling, Ram is committed to product leadership.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

Most powerful: 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Highest towing capacity: 35,100 lbs. with Ram 3500

Heaviest payloads: 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Giving maximum effort all day, every day with confidence, the Ram Truck lineup steps forward with the full force of modern capability providing confidence-inspiring features and class-exclusive vehicle safety.

Follow Ram and FCA US news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.fcanorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.fcanorthamerica.com

Ram Truck brand: www.ramtrucks.com

Ram Zone blog: http://blog.ramtrucks.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RamTrucks and https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ramtrucks and www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA

Twitter: www.twitter.com/RamTrucks and www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/RamTrucks and www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica

SOURCE FCA US LLC

Related Links

http://www.fcanorthamerica.com

