Ram Truck Brand Claims Highest Satisfaction Popular Brand in AutoPacific 2019 Vehicle Satisfaction Awards

The Ram Truck brand, propelled by the power, luxury and capabilities of the all-new 2019 Ram 1500 pickup, reigns as the Highest Satisfaction Popular Brand in the 2019 Vehicle Satisfaction Awards from AutoPacific. The 2019 Ram 1500 earned top honors in the Light Duty Pickup category.

Ram's performance in this year's Vehicle Satisfaction Awards is just the beginning:

The legendary Jeep® Grand Cherokee topped the Mid-Size SUV category for the third consecutive year. Over the past decade, the Grand Cherokee has led this category nine times

The Dodge Challenger modern muscle car, with its heritage-inspired styling, led the Sporty Car category for the third consecutive year

The stylish Chrysler Pacifica, a beacon of 35 years of minivan leadership, ranked atop the Minivan category

"FCA has done an outstanding job understanding and delivering vehicles and features that delight consumers," said George Peterson, president of AutoPacific. "They've done this in the face of strong competition and a challenging retail environment."



The Vehicle Satisfaction Awards measure owner satisfaction with 32 distinct attributes, ranging from interior design and seating comfort to driving performance. The awards are determined based on responses from more than 50,000 owners of 2019 model-year new cars and light trucks.



About the 2019 Ram 1500

The all-new Ram 1500 is the no-compromise benchmark for durability, technology, efficiency and convenience with features never-before offered in a pickup. The Ram 1500 features up to 12,750 pounds of towing capability (5.7-liter HEMI® V-8) and 2,300 pounds of payload. Ram's eTorque mild hybrid system delivers improved fuel efficiency in both V-6 (standard) and V-8 configurations. As the segment leader, the new Uconnect 4C with a massive 12-inch touchscreen leads the pickup world in technology, featuring split-screen capability, 360-degree camera views and exclusive content from SiriusXM with 360L. Active safety and security systems include adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Warning, Blind-spot Monitoring and Ready Alert Braking. Class-leading ride and handling is accomplished via a class-exclusive link-coil rear suspension system with optional Active-level four-corner air suspension. The 2020 Ram 1500 also features twice the interior storage capacity versus the competition.



About the 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and the vehicle that has long defined what a premium SUV should be. Legendary Jeep capability comes courtesy of four available 4x4 systems, Jeep's Quadra-Lift air suspension system and class-leading Selec-Terrain traction management system. Grand Cherokee boasts best-in-class towing of 7,200 pounds and a crawl ratio of 44.1:1. The Grand Cherokee lineup offers a variety of models, including the Trackhawk, the most powerful and quickest SUV ever, as well as the most capable factory-produced and most luxurious Grand Cherokee models ever with the Trailhawk and Summit.



About the 2019 Dodge Challenger

Dodge launches the most powerful SRT Hellcat lineup ever in 2019 by leveraging the power of the record-setting Dodge Challenger SRT Demon to introduce the new performance halo for the brand and the most powerful, quickest and fastest muscle car – the 797-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye. The Challenger SRT Hellcat returns with output now starting at 717 horsepower and both Hellcat models feature a new dual-snorkel hood that pays homage to the distinctive Dodge design themes from some of its most famous muscle cars, including the 1970 Dart Swinger and 1971 Demon. The new R/T Scat Pack Widebody includes fender flares, adding 3.5 inches of body width, 20-inch-by-11-inch forged wheels, 305/35ZR20 Pirelli tires and larger six-piston Brembo brakes in the front for improved on-road and on-track performance. The new Challenger GT rear-wheel-drive model extends its performance capabilities with standard Super Track Pak features, performance hood, splitter and seats, for the first time ever with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine.



About the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica/Pacifica Hybrid

The Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid reinvent the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. Re-engineered from the ground up on an all-new platform, the Pacifica delivers class-leading gasoline and hybrid powertrains to the minivan segment. The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its innovative, advanced hybrid powertrain. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode, has an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. With more than 100 available safety and security features, the Uconnect Theater rear-seat entertainment system, available 4G Wifi and a full array of comfort and convenience technologies, the Chrysler Pacifica has earned its spot as the most awarded minivan since 2016, with both the Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid serving as no-compromise minivans ideally suited for today's families.



About AutoPacific

AutoPacific is a future-oriented automotive marketing research and product-consulting firm. Every year AutoPacific publishes a wide variety of syndicated studies on the automotive industry. The firm, founded in 1986, also conducts extensive proprietary research, forecasting, and consulting for auto manufacturers, distributors, marketers and suppliers worldwide. Company headquarters are in North Tustin, California, with affiliate offices in the Detroit area, North Carolina and South Carolina. Additional information can be found on AutoPacific's website.



About FCA US LLC

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA).



FCA is an international automotive group listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FCAU" and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario under the symbol "FCA."



Follow FCA US news and video on:

Company blog: blog.fcanorthamerica.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA

Twitter: www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA

Twitter (Spanish): www.twitter.com/fcausespanol

YouTube: www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica

Media website: media.fcanorthamerica.com

SOURCE FCA US LLC