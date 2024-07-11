Ram Truck Brand Partners With Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, Amblin Entertainment to Launch New Global Marketing Campaign for Summer Movie 'Twisters'

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Ram Truck brand partners with Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures and Amblin Entertainment to launch global "Twisters" marketing campaign.

Ram Truck's 30-second, co-branded spot "Answer Your Calling," celebrating the arrival of Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures and Amblin Entertainment's new action-packed summer blockbuster "Twisters," will span across broadcast, Ram brand's official YouTube channel and social media channels, including Instagram, Facebook and TikTok

Campaign video features "Twisters" star Glen Powell , whose connection to the Ram brand extends onto the silver screen

, whose connection to the Ram brand extends onto the silver screen The campaign will run in markets around the world, including in North America , Europe , Middle East and Asia Pacific

, , and Ram Truck brand, Universal Pictures and American Red Cross have teamed up to encourage the public to give blood or platelets to help avoid a summer blood shortage and to support disaster relief, helping communities recover from the impact of severe weather, such as the tornadoes and flooding seen nationwide in recent months

"Twisters" arrives in theaters on July 19, 2024

The Ram Truck brand and Universal Pictures are teaming up once again, this time as Universal, Warner Bros. Pictures and Amblin Entertainment's epic summer action movie "Twisters" is set to arrive in theaters on July 19. The Ram brand's new advertising campaign "Answer Your Calling" celebrates the return of the adrenaline-pumping, big-screen thrill ride that will take audiences inside of one of nature's most wondrous – and destructive – forces.

The campaign video features "Twisters" star Glen Powell, whose character will be seen navigating treacherous storms in Ram trucks in the movie.

The "Answer Your Calling" global campaign will run in markets around the world, including in North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific. The U.S. marketing campaign includes the 30-second cross-channel video "Answer Your Calling" that will span across broadcast, Ram brand's official YouTube channel and social media channels, including Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

"When the 'Twister' film was first released in 1996, our hero was behind the wheel of a Ram 2500 truck," said Olivier Francois, global chief marketing officer, Stellantis. "When we learned that Universal Pictures was filming 'Twisters,' there was no doubt that a Ram truck would again appear as the movie's heroic vehicle. The stars further aligned knowing that Glen Powell himself is a Ram truck owner, adding even more authenticity and credibility to what is expected to be one of the biggest movies of the summer."

"As a Ram truck owner myself, it has been a blast to work with a brand that understands pushing boundaries and embracing a challenge," said Powell. "I'm incredibly grateful for this opportunity to continue my journey with the Ram Truck brand, bringing the thrill of adventure to truck enthusiasts everywhere."

"Answer Your Calling" is the third installment in the continued evolution of Ram Truck's advertising campaigns and takes viewers on the ride of their lives as powerful Ram trucks help the film's stars chase, evade and outmaneuver everything Mother Nature throws at them.

The video features the all-new 2025 Ram 1500 RHO and reinforces the full lineup of off-road trucks, including the Power Wagon, Rebel and Warlock models.

In addition to the television and social media content, the Ram Truck brand has teamed up with Universal Pictures and the American Red Cross for the theatrical release of "Twisters" to help avoid a summer blood shortage and to support disaster relief. All who come to give blood or platelets July 1-31 will get a Fandango movie ticket* by email. Plus, those who give July 1-14 will also receive a one-of-a-kind "Twisters" and Red Cross umbrella, while supplies last. Those who give blood in July will also automatically be entered for a chance to win a 2025 Ram 1500 Big Horn. See RedCrossBlood.org/Twisters for full details.

The Ram Truck brand created each of these campaigns with agency partner Doner.

"Twisters"

This summer, the epic studio disaster movie returns with an adrenaline-pumping, big-screen thrill ride that puts you in direct contact with one of nature's most wondrous—and destructive—forces.

From the producers of the Jurassic, Bourne and Indiana Jones series comes "Twisters," a current-day chapter of the 1996 blockbuster, "Twister." Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the Oscar-nominated writer-director of Minari, "Twisters" stars Daisy Edgar-Jones ("Where the Crawdads Sing"), Glen Powell ("Top Gun: Maverick") and Anthony Ramos ("Transformers: Rise of the Beasts") as equal forces with opposing motivations who come together to try to predict, and possibly tame, the immense power of tornadoes.

Edgar-Jones stars as Kate Carter, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend Javi (Ramos) to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Powell), the charming and reckless social media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better.

As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler, Javi and their crews find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma and in the fight of their lives.

"Twisters" features an exciting new cast, including "Nope's" Brandon Perea, Golden Globe winner Maura Tierney ("Beautiful Boy"), Sasha Lane ("American Honey"), Harry Hadden-Paton ("The Crown"), David Corenswet ("We Own This City"), Daryl McCormack ("Peaky Blinders"), Tunde Adebimpe ("Leave the World Behind"), Katy O'Brian ("Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania"), Nik Dodani ("Atypical"), Kiernan Shipka ("Chilling Adventures of Sabrina") and Paul Scheer ("Black Monday").

From Amblin, "Twisters" is directed by Lee Isaac Chung and is produced by Oscar nominee Frank Marshall (Jurassic and Indiana Jones franchises) and by Patrick Crowley (Jurassic and Bourne franchises). The screenplay is by Mark L. Smith, writer of the Best Picture nominee "The Revenant," from a story by Joseph Kosinski ("Oblivion"), based on characters created by Michael Crichton and Anne Marie Crichton. The executive producers are Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, Thomas Hayslip and Ashley Jay Sandberg. Twisters will be distributed by Universal Pictures domestically and by Warner Bros. Pictures internationally.

