Ram Truck Celebrates a Decade of Innovation as Stand-Alone Brand

Ram Truck today is celebrating a decade of innovation as a stand-alone brand with a full lineup of no-compromise trucks and commercial vehicles. Since emerging as a stand-alone brand in October 2009, the Ram Truck brand has steadily become a leader in durability, technology, efficiency and convenience with features never before offered in a pickup truck.



"Since becoming a distinct brand 10 years ago, Ram has had the benefit of being able to focus solely on trucks and commercial vehicles, allowing us to build the best vehicles possible for our customers," said Reid Bigland, Head of Ram Brand. "We expect Ram's momentum to continue, and we feel optimistic that we're making the right moves, at the right time, to attract buyers."



Ram Truck has quickly developed a laundry list of exclusive features, including SiriusXM 360L with Personalized Stations by Pandora, reclining rear seats, multi-link coil spring rear suspension, active-level four-corner air suspension, active air dam, mild-hybrid eTorque engine options, thermal axle technology, RamBox cargo management system and multifunction tailgate, to name a few.



Milestones



2009 – Redefining the American Truck

In 2009, Ram Truck introduced a feature that would become a stalwart in the brand's portfolio: the RamBox cargo management system. RamBox's side bins create storage along each side of the pickup bed, space previously left untouched because of wheel-well intrusion. RamBox bins fit the length of the pickup bed and incorporate the space over each wheel well to secure cargo within a lit, lockable and drainable container. Lids include swing hinges with intermediate and full-open positions that lift the lid 90 degrees perpendicular to each side.

2010



"New Crew" of Ram Heavy Duty Pickups

The 2010 Ram Heavy Duty trucks provided customers with first-time innovations and features, along with new standards of strength, utility and driveability, building on Ram's leadership in the heavy-duty pickup segment. The 2010 Ram Heavy Duty trucks were available for the first time as a crew cab model, providing Ram with a formidable entry in the highest volume part of the heavy-duty pickup segment.



Outdoorsman

The Ram 1500 Outdoorsman joined the lineup as a new trim that was designed for outdoor enthusiasts. The Outdoorsman took all of the features most useful to hunters, fishermen, campers and boaters and packaged them into one model. Outdoorsman combined convenience, off-road capability and trailer towing hardware in one package with a name that resonated among its intended users.



2011



Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn – Luxury Redefined

Making its debut at the State Fair of Texas for the 2011 model year, the Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn was unveiled as the most luxurious truck ever produced by the Company. The Laramie Longhorn was designed for the owner who needs a truck for work or play, but won't settle for anything but the finest quality and refinement. Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn owners continue to be greeted by the highest quality materials every time they climb behind the wheel.



Chassis Cab Joins the Lineup

Ram began offering a chassis cab for the 2011 model year and brought best-in-class standard horsepower and torque, brake life, standard gross vehicle weight rating, powertrain warranty and a class-exclusive manual transmission along with it. By working with truck body suppliers, Ram Truck engineers gave the 2011 Ram Chassis Cab an upfitter-friendly design, providing customers with a less expensive, worry-free experience in their choice of work body adaptation to the vehicle.



2012

A new Tradesman Heavy Duty joined the lineup for the 2012 model year and brought with it class-leading towing, payload and gross combined weight rating. The Tradesman, which is aimed at one of the pickup truck segment's largest traditional customer bases, continues to be a value-priced option package designed to meet the hardworking needs of small-business owners, construction jobsites and commercial fleets.



A new six-speed automatic transmission, available on the 4.7-liter and 5.7-liter HEMI® V-8 engines, and new steering wheel with cruise control buttons also debuted for 2012.



2013 – Reinventing the Segment, Again

The 2013 Ram 1500 featured new exterior design cues, including an all-new grille and front fascia, improved quad projection headlamps and LED front turn signals and taillamps. Best-in-class fuel economy was achieved with the addition of the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine and TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission. The 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 was also available with the TorqueFlite eight-speed transmission for the first time. Inside, the 2013 Ram 1500's upgraded interior features included standard and premium multiview display, passive entry, Keyless Enter 'n Go, steering wheel with controls, wood accents, updated door panels, instrument panel, interior colors and premium materials.



Also new for 2013 was the remote central locking RamBox cargo management system and tailgate combined with door locks. Rain-sensing wipers, SmartBeam headlamps, power-folding mirrors and power-sliding rear window with defrost also joined the lineup as available options in 2013.



2014



3.0-liter V-6 EcoDiesel Engine Introduced

The Ram 1500 was the first modern half-ton, full-size pickup to offer durable, efficient diesel technology. With the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel's historic debut, Ram customers could enjoy class-leading fuel economy and range, along with torque that was unsurpassed by any full-size truck with a V-6 engine. The EcoDiesel-powered 2014 Ram 1500 earned a 28-mpg rating from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the best highway-cycle test result ever achieved by a half-ton, full-size pickup. It also exceeded the EPA highway rating for the top-ranked midsize pickup.



This 28-mpg rating opened the flood gates when dealers opened for orders – more than 8,000 trucks equipped with the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel engine were sold in the first 72 hours of availability. Initial demand was strong as demonstrated by the amount of orders already paid for by customers — twice the corporate average of sold customer orders on a truck that had yet to be test driven at the time.



Ram Commercial is Formed

In 2014, Ram Truck launched a new division to focus on commercial truck development, sales and support in a growing market. Embodied by the Tradesman trim level available on all models, the Ram Commercial organization continues to offer a full line of industrial-strength trucks and vans.



The timing of Ram Commercial's launch aligned with the 2014 model year launch of the all-new Ram ProMaster van and a positive commercial demand.



Ram Commercial targets countless businesses in a variety of industries, including service and repairs, construction, transportation and shipping, large-medium-small businesses and agriculture. ProMaster has also become a popular option for the Van Life movement.



Ram ProMaster – A One-Stop Mobile Shop

The 2014 Ram ProMaster joined the lineup as the brand's latest addition to its popular commercial lineup and put Ram Truck back into the expanding, purpose-built, full-size van segment with a number of best-in-class features focused on the commercial customer. The unique van created additional opportunity in Ram's work truck lineup. ProMaster continues to prove that it's a workhorse with an incredible combination of durability, value, efficiency and capability like none other in its class. Additionally, the ProMaster was the first offering in its competitive set to provide both a chassis cab and cutaway from the factory.



2015

Ram 1500 Rebel – For Those Who Push Back

The 2015 Ram 1500 Rebel kicked in the door, for both the brand and segment, with the introduction of a one-of-a-kind design that brought robust off-road capability, enabling the brand to reach even more consumers. The 1500 Rebel ushered in a new "cross-hair" grille design, black off-road front bumper with a durable powder-coated surface that incorporates a Billet silver skid plate, new front tow hooks and new LED fog lamps. The "RAM" stamped tailgate with blacked-out lettering also debuted on 1500 Rebel.



Off-road capability was bolstered by the introduction of Bilstein front and rear shocks with unique tuning and a new steering calibration that is matched to the Rebel's increased ride height.



2016



Ram Rebel TRX Concept – 100-mph Off-road Pickup

Ram Truck cemented its position as America's off-road truck leader with the introduction of the 2016 Ram Rebel TRX concept at the State Fair of Texas. The rapidly beating heart of the Ram Rebel TRX concept is a powertrain juggernaut. A 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V-8 with 575 horsepower, the most powerful Ram 1500 the Company has ever built, lays the groundwork of expectation. As part of the Company's recently unveiled five-year plan, the Ram Rebel TRX concept has been approved for production. More information will be disclosed at a future date.



2017



New Standard Features

For 2017, the 1500 received new standard features, including remote start and security alarm. Other standard features include the Uconnect 8.4 and media hub, automatic dual-zone temperature control, anti-spin differential, premium gauge cluster, rear backup camera and Rear Park Assist.

Ram 1500 Night Edition

Ram introduced a special-edition 1500 Night package that gave truck enthusiasts straight-from-the-factory customized looks. Based on the Sport model, 1500 Night added blacked-out features, including wheels, grille and badging, to pump up the already bold visual presence of the Ram's monochromatic performance package.

Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport

The Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport also bowed in 2017 and tied the monochromatic exterior theme together with a body-color front fascia, rear bumper, side mirrors and door handles. Forged, polished 22-inch aluminum wheels were standard on 4x2 models; polished 20-inch wheels were standard on 4x4 models.

2018



A few special-edition trucks joined the lineup for 2018, including the Harvest lineup, 1500 Limited Tungsten, Laramie Longhorn Southfork and Heavy Duty Lone Star Silver editions.

Ram Harvest Edition

The Ram Harvest Edition was the industry's first agricultural market-specific truck and was visually distinguished by two new colors: Case IH Red and New Holland Blue. Case IH and New Holland farm tractors and other agricultural equipment are manufactured by subsidiaries of CNH Industrial. CNH Industrial N.V. shares a common ancestry with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.

Ram Limited Tungsten Edition

The Limited Tungsten edition, available on both 1500 and 2500, built on the popular Limited trim with an even higher level of sophistication and attention to detail. Notable additions are a truck segment-first Light Greystone suede headliner and ultra-premium "Natura Plus" Frost and Indigo-colored premium leather throughout the cabin, including the seats, instrument panel, steering wheel, center arm rest and doors.

Ram Laramie Longhorn Southfork Edition

The Ram Laramie Longhorn Southfork edition was an opulent offering building upon the well-appointed Longhorn trim with even more luxury, technology and refinement.

Ram Heavy Duty Lone Star Edition

The 2018 Ram Heavy Duty Lone Star Silver edition's interior was offered with sporty cloth and vinyl high-back bucket seats in Canyon Brown and Light Frost Beige or Black and Diesel Gray. A unique grille-mounted, aluminum Lone Star badge identified the Silver edition as something special.

2019

Ram 1500 – No-compromise Truck, Leading in Durability, Technology and Efficiency

The fifth-generation Ram 1500 burst onto the scene and instantly became the benchmark for durability, technology, efficiency and convenience with features never before offered in a pickup. A host of segment disruptors came along with it, including the new Uconnect 4C with a massive 12-inch touchscreen that leads the pickup world with technology featuring split-screen capability, 360-degree camera views and exclusive content from SiriusXM with 360L. Active safety and security systems joined the technology onslaught with adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, Blind-spot Monitoring and ready alert braking.



The upgraded eTorque version of the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 debuted for the 2019 model year and continues to be the standard engine in most trim levels, specifically tuned for truck duty and rated at 305 horsepower and 269 lb.-ft. of torque. The brawny 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 combines the muscle of 395 horsepower and 410 lb.-ft. of torque – in a smooth, broad power band that avoids the hesitation and peakiness of turbocharged engines – with performance-enhancing and fuel-saving technologies that include variable valve timing and cylinder deactivation.



Multifunction Tailgate – The Industry Leader in Cargo Management and Storage Gets Even Better

Ram Truck continued to strengthen its position as the industry's cargo management and storage leader with the addition of the multifunction tailgate. The Ram 1500 multifunction tailgate feature is unique among all pickups and offers customers cargo-access flexibility without compromise. Unlike other multi-element tailgates, the Ram multifunction tailgate is trailer-friendly and does not require that the trailer and hitch be removed before opening. With a 2,000-lb. load rating, Ram multifunction tailgate retains all of the traditional tailgate's capability. In addition to retaining the capabilities of a fully dampened, drop-down tailgate with remote release options, the Ram multifunction tailgate adds a first-of-its-kind 60-40 split, swing-away functionality.



Ram Heavy Duty – The Benchmark for Performance, Capability, Technology and Luxury

The 2019 Ram Heavy Duty is the latest in a long line of Ram trucks that are most comfortable when at work. The most powerful, most capable pickup in the segment with a towing capacity of 35,100 lbs. and a payload capacity of 7,680 lbs., the latest iteration of Ram's heavy-duty offering brings a never-before-seen torque rating of 1000 lb.-ft. from the Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel engine. The new Ram Heavy Duty also sets benchmarks in ride and handling, luxury, materials, innovation and technology extending well past any competitive offerings. Giving maximum effort all day, every day with confidence, the new 2019 Ram Heavy Duty line of pickups steps forward with the full force of modern capability.



2020



Ram 1500 EcoDiesel - America's Half-ton Diesel Torque Leader

The 2020 Ram 1500 is America's most powerful half-ton diesel pickup, with 480 lb.-ft. of torque, and most capable light-duty diesel, with towing capability up to 12,560 pounds. The all-new third-generation 3.0-liter V-6 EcoDiesel reinforces Ram Truck's commitment to powertrain leadership and is expected to lead the segment on fuel economy. The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel is available in all models and configurations, including a first-time offering in the Ram Rebel.



First Full-size Pickup to Earn IIHS Top Safety Pick+

The Ram 1500 is the first full-size pickup truck to be named a Top Safety Pick+, the highest rating given by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).



About Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.



Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

Most powerful: 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Highest towing capacity: 35,100 lbs. with Ram 3500

Heaviest payloads: 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Most-awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.



Follow Ram and FCA US news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.fcanorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.fcanorthamerica.com

Ram Truck brand: www.ramtrucks.com

Ram Zone blog: http://blog.ramtrucks.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RamTrucks and https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ramtrucks and www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA

Twitter: www.twitter.com/RamTrucks and www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/RamTrucks and www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica

SOURCE FCA US LLC

Related Links

www.fcagroup.com

