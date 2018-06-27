Ram Updates New 2019 Ram ProMaster Vans With Significant Capability Increases

"Ram has taken a larger presence in the commercial vehicle market with the help of our Ram ProMaster and Ram ProMaster City," said Mike Manley, Head of Ram Brand – FCA. "Our van offerings answer the key segment demands with class-exclusive features, greater capability and low total cost of ownership."



Also shared between Ram ProMaster and ProMaster City are additional fleet-friendly technologies, including telematics. Ram Telematics, powered by Verizon Connect, allow for tracking vehicle and driver behavior data to help save money on fuel, improve route efficiency and promote safe driving. Additionally, the new system offers real-time vehicle diagnostics and performance data.

2019 Ram ProMaster

The 2019 Ram ProMaster adds three new models to bolster its offerings in a segment where right-sized is paramount.

ProMaster 2500 Cargo Van 136-inch wheelbase low roof

ProMaster 3500 Cargo Van 136-inch wheelbase low roof

ProMaster 3500 Cargo Van 136-inch wheelbase high roof

Ram ProMaster also builds on capability with increases in payload, as much as 240 lbs., to a maximum of 4,680, boasting the highest payload of any Class 2 cargo van on the market today. In fact, Ram ProMaster has the highest available standard payload in the segment in all three payload classes.

ProMaster 1500 – 4,000 pounds

ProMaster 2500 – 4,230 pounds

ProMaster 3500 – 4,680 pounds – best-in-class

The full-size Ram ProMaster continues to improve its capability with a 30 percent increase in towing capacity — up to 6,800 pounds. To enhance the new towing weights, a new Trailer-tow Group is available, adding a Class IV receiver hitch with four- and seven-pin wiring harness.

Upfitter-friendly technology for Ram ProMaster includes a Vehicle System Interface Module (VSIM) with 13 inputs and 41 outputs (54 total). The VSIM feature gives upfitters quick and reliable connections to vehicle systems. New optional interior LED lighting is 20 times brighter and offers integrated motion sensors for added convenience.



The exterior design on Ram ProMaster not only receives the new "RAM" grille treatment, but also new Black bumpers, side panels and optional Black steel wheels. Polycarbonate side rear windows are now available on high-roof models, as are side rear windows with steel grates on low-roof models.

About the Ram ProMaster

Available in 18 configurations, the ProMaster is Ram Commercial's entry for the Class 2 full-size van segment. The 2019 Ram ProMaster full-size van benefits from an exclusive front-wheel-drive system, reducing weight and complexity by locating all components beneath the cab. This keeps the cargo-load-floor height and step-in height very low. It also helps in low-traction surfaces, like snow, since there is always weight on the front wheels to provide traction.



Ram ProMaster best-in-class features:

Standard 280 horsepower with 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine paired with a proven six-speed automatic transmission

Turning diameter

Standard interior cargo height

Load-floor height

Cargo width between wheel wells

Maximum cargo width

Payload

The Ram ProMaster is designed and engineered for functionality, adding distinct Ram styling. The result is a purpose-built, highly customizable van designed to exceed the demands of commercial customers and upfitters.

About the Ram ProMaster City

The 2019 Ram ProMaster City offers modern styling and professional appeal in a compact, capable package. ProMaster City aggressively competes in the compact Class 1 van segment with a focus on commercial customer needs and total cost of ownership. The smaller of two van offerings from Ram is available in two-seat Tradesman cargo van and five-seat passenger wagon configurations in two different trims (Tradesman and SLT).



Ram ProMaster City best-in-class features:

Payload – 1,885 pounds

Cargo volume – 131.7 cubic feet

178 horsepower and 174 lb.-ft. of torque mated to an exclusive nine-speed automatic transmission

Cargo width and length – 60.4 inches and 87.2 inches

Cargo width between wheel wells – 48.4 inches

Wheelbase – 122.4 inches

448-mile driving range with standard engine

Exterior design and related body systems on the Ram ProMaster City collectively deliver outstanding versatility, practicality and a level of refinement unexpected in the commercial small van category.

Pricing

2019 Ram ProMaster 1500 Cargo Van 118" Low Roof - Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) $30,195 base, plus $1,645 destination

base, plus destination 2019 Ram ProMaster City Cargo Van - MSRP of $24,195 , plus $1,545 destination; Wagon - MSRP of $25,845 , plus $1,545 destination

Manufacturing

All 2019 Ram ProMaster configurations are produced at the Saltillo Van Assembly Plant in Saltillo, Mexico. The 2019 Ram ProMaster City is produced at the TOFAS plant in Bursa, Turkey.

About Ram Commercial

With growing sales, the Ram Truck brand continues to win new customers. The brand has emerged as a leader by investing in new products, infusing them with durable powertrains, robust chassis, new technology and features that further enhance their capabilities while delivering low total cost of ownership. Commercial truck and van customers have a demanding range of needs and require their vehicles to work. The Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups; 3500, 4500 and 5500 Chassis Cabs; and Ram ProMaster vans are designed to deliver a total package.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ram-updates-new-2019-ram-promaster-vans-with-significant-capability-increases-300672864.html

SOURCE FCA US LLC