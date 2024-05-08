Ramaco Announces Hiring of Two Vice Presidents

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC, METCB, "Ramaco" or the "Company") announced today it has hired David N. Dyer, P.G. as Vice President-Marketing & Analysis and Jason P. Bragg as Vice President-Land.

David Dyer is a coal analyst and consultant with close to two decades of broad-based international experience evaluating and developing natural resources, analyzing commodity markets and forecasting prices. He has 'boots on the ground' experience in the mining and energy sectors throughout the United States and abroad including multiple projects in Australia, Canada, Indonesia, Mexico and South America. Dyer's career includes serving as a mining and geological consultant, managing numerous coal exploration projects around the world and negotiating coal leases, budgeting, and performing market analysis.

Jason Bragg has more than two decades of Land planning and management experience. Bragg has executed major land lease transactions, disposition and acquisitions of company assets, corporate reporting, legal team coordination and management of complex titles and business decisions. Bragg has broad experience in contract negotiations and government relations experience in the coal, gas and timber industries.

"David and Jason are best-in-class talent that bring decades of experience to the Ramaco organization," said Randall Atkins, Chairman and CEO of Ramaco. "David is one of the best analysts in the industry and will provide strategic guidance on both the domestic and international markets. Jason is one of the most experienced land management professionals in the industry and his excellent landowner relations and experience negotiating leases will support our projected mining activity growth.

David Dyer holds an MBA in Finance and a BS in Geology. Jason Bragg holds a BS in Science, Resources Management/Wood Science.

About Ramaco Resources, Inc.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia and southwestern Virginia. Its executive offices are in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia and Sheridan, Wyoming. The Company currently has three active mining complexes in Central Appalachia and one mine not yet in production near Sheridan, Wyoming. Contiguous to the Wyoming mine it operates a research and pilot facility related to the production of advanced carbon products and materials from coal. In connection with these activities, it holds a body of roughly 50 intellectual property patents, pending applications, exclusive licensing agreements and various trademarks. For more information about us, please visit our website at www.ramacoresources.com.

