RAMACO RESOURCES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC, "Ramaco" or the "Company"), a leading operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

FIRST QUARTER 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

The Company had net income of $25.3 million (diluted EPS of $0.57 ) compared to $14.4 million (diluted EPS of $0.32 ) in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, certain non-operating expenses, and equity-based compensation ("Adjusted EBITDA"), a non-GAAP measure, was $48.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 . This compared to $31.9 million of Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2022 . First quarter Adjusted EBITDA and net income were negatively affected by $3 million and $2 million respectively from the Berwind mine idle costs. (See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure" below.)

The Company stated that 2.7 million tons or 81% of 2023 forecast production is now contracted. Of this amount, 1.9 million tons is fixed price business at an average of $197 per ton, with the balance priced against a floating index.

MARKET COMMENTARY / 2023 OUTLOOK

In both a separate press release, and letter to shareholders, the Company reported independent findings from Weir International, Inc. ("Weir") that its fee owned Brook Mine in Sheridan, Wyoming possesses a significant unconventional deposit of Rare Earth Elements ("REEs") with cores exhibiting high relative concentrations of heavy REEs ("HREE") as well as lighter REEs. These HREEs with permanent magnetic properties include Terbium ("Tb") and Dysprosium ("Dy"). The lighter REEs with magnetic properties include Neodymium ("Nd") and Praseodymium ("Pr"). We of course recognize that any new mine project, especially one involving emerging technology, is fraught with uncertainty. There is much technical and related work to do before we can determine the commercial feasibility of REE extraction at the Brook Mine.

The first section at the Berwind No. 1 mine has ramped production in-line with expectations since the Company began mining in March following the July 2022 ignition event. The Board of Directors recently approved advancing production in the second section of the Berwind mine to mid-2023 from 2024. Capital expenditures for this section should total approximately $3 million and it should add ~300,000 tons of incremental annualized production by late 2023.

Initial surface production recently began at the new Maben low volatile coal mine. The Company also anticipates the imminent startup of its Elk Creek preparation plant expansion project. This is expected to increase processing capacity at Elk Creek from 2 million to 3 million tons per year.

2023 production guidance is increased from 3.0 – 3.5 million tons to 3.1 – 3.6 million tons, following strong first quarter results. 2023 sales guidance is increased from 3.2 – 3.7 million tons to 3.3 – 3.8 million tons, representing a 45% increase versus 2022 sales.

Second quarter of 2023 sales are expected to increase modestly versus first quarter of 2023 levels of 757,000 tons. By the second half of 2023, the Company expects to ramp production and sales to a run-rate of roughly 1 million tons per quarter.

U.S. metallurgical coal spot pricing is currently down almost 25% from first quarter of 2023 averages on the back of renewed global economic concerns. If indices remain at current levels for the duration of the second quarter, we anticipate our second quarter average realized pricing for company produced coal, excluding transportation charges, to fall roughly 9 – 11% from first quarter levels of $185 /ton.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Randall Atkins, Ramaco Resources' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented, "Earlier this year I said that our goal in 2023 is simply to execute. After a number of operational setbacks in 2022, as well as ongoing transportation challenges, I am pleased to say that this quarter we executed better than we had expected.

In the first quarter, we achieved both record production of 834,000 tons and record sales of 757,000 tons. In addition, despite continued inflationary pressures, our non-GAAP cash cost of sales, which excludes transportation and idle mine costs, fell from $114 per ton in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $105 per ton in the first quarter of 2023. Elk Creek cash costs declined over 10% sequentially to $90 per ton in the first quarter. We also look forward to the second half production ramp at Berwind helping our overall cash mine costs to decline over the balance of the year.

Our sales team continues to aggressively increase our global footprint. After our inaugural sale to India earlier in the year, I am pleased to report that we have recently added sales to two new countries: Japan and Indonesia. Overall, the Company now has 2.7 million tons contracted, or 81% of forecasted 2023 production. Of this contracted production, 1.9 million tons have been sold at an average fixed price of $197 per ton, with the balance being export sales priced against a floating index.

While overall pricing has fallen on the back of global economic concerns, Ramaco is continuing to focus on what we can control. In terms of our continued commitment to responsibly growing production, I am pleased to note that the first section at the Berwind No. 1 mine restarted early and has been ramping production in-line with expectations. The Board recently approved pulling forward the second section of the Berwind mine to mid-2023 from 2024, which should both add ~300,000 tons of additional production on an annualized basis by late 2023 and continue to reduce overall mine costs. We also add two more milestones this quarter: the first production from our new mine at Maben and a 50% increase of Elk Creek's preparation plant capacity from 2 to 3 million tons on an annualized basis.

Importantly, I would urge you to all read both our separate press release, as well as my letter to shareholders regarding the potentially transformative work we have been doing at our Brook Mine in Sheridan, Wyoming, to assess what may be among the most promising Rare Earth Element ("REE") deposits on a worldwide basis. An independent assessment of the deposit has been conducted in conjunction with our reserve engineers at Weir International and the National Energy Technology Laboratory ("NETL"). Our initial conclusion is that the mine may contain one of the largest unconventional deposits of REEs discovered in the United States. Core analysis performed to date shows high relative concentrations of heavy REEs such as Terbium and Dysprosium, as well as lighter REEs with magnetic properties such as Neodymium and Praseodymium.

We of course recognize that any new mine project, especially one involving emerging technology, is fraught with uncertainty. However, given the magnitude of what we have discovered to date, we intend to pursue a thoughtful investigation of this unique opportunity. If that diligence continues on its present course perhaps Ramaco can transform its footprint into becoming both a low cost supplier of strategic REE critical materials from Wyoming as well as continuing as a producer of metallurgical coal in Central Appalachia. We intend to supply regular updates as this REE project unfolds.

Finally, as we said before, our goal for 2023 remains to execute on our objectives which are:

To both increase our met coal production and processing capacity and reduce costs.

To continue to assess our potential REE deposit, with minimal initial capital outlay.

To pay down the majority of our remaining debt in order to maintain our strong balance sheet.

To pursue our dual longer-term objectives of combining an increase in profitable production with a steady growth in return of capital to our shareholders."

Key operational and financial metrics are presented below:























Key Metrics





















1Q23

4Q22 Change

1Q22 Change Total Tons Sold ('000)

757



675 12 %



583 30 % Revenue ($mm) $ 166.4

$ 135.2 23 %

$ 154.9 7 % Cost of Sales ($mm) $ 110.5

$ 95.4 16 %

$ 81.3 36 % Non-GAAP Pricing of Company Produced Tons ($/Ton) $ 185

$ 182 2 %

$ 234 (21) % Non-GAAP Cash Cost of Sales - Company Produced ($/Ton)* $ 105

$ 114 (8) %

$ 106 (1) % Non-GAAP Cash Margins on Company Produced ($/Ton) $ 80

$ 68 18 %

$ 128 (38) % Net Income ($mm) $ 25.3

$ 14.4 76 %

$ 41.5 (39) % Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.57

$ 0.32 75 %

$ 0.92 (39) % Adjusted EBITDA ($mm) $ 48.3

$ 31.9 51 %

$ 64.1 (25) % Capex ($mm) $ 23.5

$ 31.6 (26) %

$ 19.7 19 % Adjusted EBITDA less Capex ($ mm) $ 24.7

$ 0.3 7985 %

$ 44.3 (44) %



* Adjusted to include the royalty savings from the Ramaco Coal transaction for 1Q22. Excludes Berwind idle costs in 1Q23 and 4Q22.

FIRST QUARTER 2023 PERFORMANCE

In the following paragraphs, all references to "quarterly" periods or to "the quarter" refer to the first quarter of 2023, unless specified otherwise.

Year over Year Quarterly Comparison

Overall production in the quarter was 834,000 tons, up 25% from the same period of 2022. The Elk Creek complex produced 611,000 tons. Production from the Berwind and Knox Creek Mining complexes increased from 163,000 tons in the first quarter of 2022 to 223,000 tons this quarter. Overall total sales were a quarterly record of 757,000 tons, up from 583,000 tons in the first quarter of 2022. We saw a meaningful improvement in transportation service in the first quarter, and we applaud the efforts of our railroad partners.

Cash margins on Company produced coal were $80 per ton during the quarter, down 38% from the same period of 2022, based on non-GAAP revenue (FOB mine) and non-GAAP cash cost of sales. Quarterly pricing was $185 per ton of Company produced coal sold, which was 21% lower compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Company produced cash mine costs excluding transportation and idle mine costs were $105 per ton, which was 1% lower than for the same period of 2022. Cash mine costs at Elk Creek were $90 per ton during the quarter. This compared to cash mine costs at Elk Creek of $98 per ton during the same period of 2022. Elk Creek costs are expected to stay near current levels, while overall cash costs are anticipated to move lower, especially in the second half of 2023 as the Berwind Complex ramps production.

Sequential Fourth Quarter Comparison

Overall production of 834,000 tons in the first quarter of 2023 was up 139,000 tons compared with the fourth quarter of 2022, as new mines ramped up production. Total sales volume of 757,000 tons was up 12% from the fourth quarter of 2022 level of 675,000 tons.

Cash margins on Company produced coal were $80 per ton compared to $68 per ton in the fourth quarter of 2022, based on non-GAAP revenue (FOB mine) and non-GAAP cash cost of sales. The increase in margin was mainly due to lower cash costs, with first quarter cash costs of $105 per ton on company produced coal compared to $114 per ton in the fourth quarter of 2022.

BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had liquidity of $65.4 million, consisting of $36.6 million of cash plus $28.8 million of availability under our revolving credit facility. This compared to liquidity of $49.1 million as of December 31, 2022.

Compared to December 31, 2022, accounts receivable increased by $29.9 million, and inventories increased by $6.0 million. We expect a meaningful decline in inventory in the second half of 2023, on the back of both improved rail service and the 50% increase in processing capacity at the Elk Creek preparation plant.

First quarter capital expenditures totaled $23.5 million. This was a decrease of 26% versus $31.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease was attributable to the completion of the renovation at the Berwind complex preparation plant in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Company's effective quarterly tax rate was 18%, excluding discrete items. For the first quarter of 2023, we recognized income tax expense of $5.5 million, as compared with $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. While the Company anticipates an overall tax rate of 20-25% in 2023, the cash tax rate in 2023 is anticipated to be just 5-10%.

In February 2023, KeyBank, N.A. ("KeyBank") led a syndicate of five banks that increased the Company's overall revolving credit facility to $175 million. Under its terms, this consists of an aggregate revolving commitment of $125 million together with an accordion feature providing an additional $50 million which would be available upon the Company's request and subject to the terms and conditions of the facility.

The following summarizes key sales, production and financial metrics for the periods noted:

























Three months ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31, In thousands, except per ton amounts

2023

2022

2022



















Sales Volume (tons)

















Company



727



643



573 Purchased



29



32



10 Total



757



675



583



















Company Production (tons)

















Elk Creek Mining Complex



611



537



503 Berwind Mining Complex (includes Knox Creek)



223



158



163 Total



834



695



666



















Company Produced Financial Metrics (a)

















Average revenue per ton

$ 185

$ 182

$ 234 Average cash costs of coal sold*



105



114



106 Average cash margin per ton

$ 80

$ 68

$ 128



















Elk Creek Financial Metrics (a)

















Average revenue per ton

$ 194

$ 193

$ 236 Average cash costs of coal sold*



90



101



98 Average cash margin per ton

$ 104

$ 92

$ 138



















Purchased Coal Financial Metrics (a)

















Average revenue per ton

$ 245

$ 152

$ 354 Average cash costs of coal sold



209



119



300 Average cash margin per ton

$ 36

$ 33

$ 54



















Capital Expenditures

$ 23,546

$ 31,628

$ 19,742













(a) Excludes transportation. Cash costs of coal sold are defined and reconciled under "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures." * Adjusted to include the royalty savings from the Ramaco Coal transaction for 1Q22. Excludes Berwind idle costs in 4Q22 and 1Q23.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

(In thousands, except per ton amounts and percentages)

















Full-Year

Full-Year





2023 Guidance

2022 Company Production (tons)









Elk Creek Mining Complex



2,200 - 2,400

2,033 Berwind & Knox Creek Mining Complex



900 - 1,200

651 Total



3,100 - 3,600

2,684











Sales (tons) (a)



3,300 - 3,800

2,450











Cash Costs Per Ton - Company Produced (b)

$ 97 - 103 $ 105











Other









Capital Expenditures (c)

$ 65,000 - 80,000 $ 123,012 Selling, general and administrative expense (d)

$ 34,000 - 37,000 $ 31,810 Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense

$ 48,000 - 52,000 $ 41,194 Interest expense, net

$ 9,000 - 10,000 $ 6,829 Effective tax rate (e)



20 - 25%

22 % Cash tax rate



5 - 10%

11 % Berwind Idle Costs

$ 3,000 $ 9,474





















(a) 2023 guidance includes a small amount of purchased coal.

(b) Adjusted to include the royalty savings from the Ramaco Coal transaction for 2022. Excludes Berwind idle costs.

(c) Excludes Ramaco Coal and Maben purchase price.

(d) Excludes stock-based compensation.

(e) Normalized, to exclude discrete items.

Committed 2023 Sales Volume (a)

(In millions, except per ton amounts)















Volume

Average Price North America, fixed priced

1.2

$ 196 Seaborne, fixed priced

0.7

$ 200 Total, fixed priced

1.9

$ 197 Indexed priced

0.8





Total committed tons

2.7







(a) Amounts as of March 31, 2023 and includes a small amount of purchased coal. Totals may not add due to rounding.

Ramaco Resources, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations



















Three months ended March 31, In thousands, except per share amounts

2023

2022













Revenue

$ 166,360

$ 154,882













Costs and expenses











Cost of sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)



110,549



81,253 Asset retirement obligations accretion



350



235 Depreciation, depletion and amortization



11,852



8,680 Selling, general and administrative



11,742



11,824 Total costs and expenses



134,493



101,992













Operating income



31,867



52,890













Other income, net



1,247



366 Interest expense, net



(2,309)



(1,130) Income before tax



30,805



52,126 Income tax expense



5,548



10,655 Net income

$ 25,257

$ 41,471













Earnings per common share











Basic earnings per share

$ 0.57

$ 0.94 Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.57

$ 0.92













Basic weighted average shares outstanding



44,281



44,181 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



44,692



44,908















Ramaco Resources, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets















In thousands, except per-share amounts

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022













Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 36,616

$ 35,613 Accounts receivable



71,099



41,174 Inventories



50,971



44,973 Prepaid expenses and other



19,005



25,729 Total current assets



177,691



147,489 Property, plant and equipment, net



444,075



429,842 Financing lease right-of-use assets, net



12,443



12,905 Advanced coal royalties



3,277



3,271 Other



3,830



2,832 Total Assets

$ 641,316

$ 596,339













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Liabilities











Current liabilities











Accounts payable

$ 49,850

$ 34,825 Accrued expenses



33,070



41,806 Asset retirement obligations



29



29 Current portion of long-term debt



29,684



35,639 Current portion of related party debt



30,000



40,000 Current portion of financing lease obligations



6,114



5,969 Insurance financing liability



2,415



4,577 Total current liabilities



151,162



162,845 Asset retirement obligations



29,206



28,856 Long-term debt, net



45,567



18,757 Long-term financing lease obligations, net



3,980



4,917 Senior notes, net



32,945



32,830 Deferred tax liability, net



37,791



35,637 Other long-term liabilities



3,742



3,299 Total liabilities



304,393



287,141













Commitments and contingencies



—



—













Stockholders' Equity











Preferred stock, $0.01 par value



—



— Common stock, $0.01 par value



444



442 Additional paid-in capital



171,531



168,711 Retained earnings



164,948



140,045 Total stockholders' equity



336,923



309,198 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 641,316

$ 596,339















Ramaco Resources, Inc. Unaudited Statement of Cash Flows





















Three months ended March 31,

In thousands

2023

2022

Cash flows from operating activities













Net income

$ 25,257

$ 41,471

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:













Accretion of asset retirement obligations



350



235

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



11,852



8,680

Amortization of debt issuance costs



149



121

Stock-based compensation



2,937



1,887

Deferred income taxes



2,154



5,015

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable



(29,925)



(3,194)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



4,779



1,807

Inventories



(5,998)



(3,752)

Other assets and liabilities



(823)



(591)

Accounts payable



13,902



18,653

Accrued expenses



(3,272)



7,037

Net cash from operating activities



21,362



77,369

















Cash flow from investing activities:













Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(23,546)



(19,742)

Maben acquisition bond recovery



1,182



—

Net cash from investing activities



(22,364)



(19,742)

















Cash flows from financing activities













Proceeds from borrowings



45,000



1,337

Payments of dividends



(5,556)



(4,998)

Repayment of borrowings



(24,145)



(2,519)

Repayment of Ramaco Coal acquisition financing - related party



(10,000)



—

Repayments of financed insurance payable



(1,433)



(105)

Repayments of financing leased equipment



(1,746)



(1,635)

Shares surrendered for withholding taxes payable



(115)



—

Net cash from financing activities



2,005



(7,920)

















Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



1,003



49,707

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



36,473



22,806

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 37,476

$ 72,513



















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is used as a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful because it allows us to more effectively evaluate our operating performance.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income plus net interest expense; equity-based compensation; depreciation, depletion, and amortization expenses; income taxes; certain non-operating expenses (charitable contributions), and accretion of asset retirement obligations. Its most comparable GAAP measure is net income. A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is included below. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to serve as a substitute for GAAP measures of performance and may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies.





















(In thousands)

Q1 2023



Q4 2022

Q1 2022



















Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

















Net income

$ 25,257

$ 14,386

$ 41,471 Depreciation, depletion and amortization



11,852



11,296



8,680 Interest expense, net



2,309



1,506



1,130 Income tax expense



5,548



3,085



10,655 EBITDA



44,966



30,273



61,936 Stock-based compensation



2,937



2,031



1,887 Accretion of asset retirement obligations



350



(370)



235 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 48,253

$ 31,934

$ 64,058

Non-GAAP revenue and cash cost per ton

Non-GAAP revenue per ton (FOB mine) is calculated as coal sales revenue less transportation costs, divided by tons sold. Non-GAAP cash cost per ton sold is calculated as cash cost of coal sales less transportation costs and idle mine costs, divided by tons sold. We believe revenue per ton (FOB mine) and cash cost per ton provides useful information to investors as these enable investors to compare revenue per ton and cash cost per ton for the Company against similar measures made by other publicly-traded coal companies and more effectively monitor changes in coal prices and costs from period to period excluding the impact of transportation costs, which are beyond our control. The adjustments made to arrive at these measures are significant in understanding and assessing the Company's financial performance. Revenue per ton sold (FOB mine) and cash cost per ton are not measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and therefore should not be considered as a substitute to revenue and cost of sales under GAAP. The tables below show how we calculate non-GAAP revenue and cash cost per ton:

Non-GAAP revenue per ton











































Three months ended March 31, 2023

Three months ended March 31, 2022



Company

Purchased







Company

Purchased





(In thousands, except per ton amounts)

Produced

Coal

Total

Produced

Coal

Total





































Revenue

$ 158,959

$ 7,401

$ 166,360

$ 150,929

$ 3,953

$ 154,882 Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP revenue (FOB mine)



































Transportation costs



(24,270)



(176)



(24,446)



(17,131)



(239)



(17,370) Non-GAAP revenue (FOB mine)

$ 134,689

$ 7,225

$ 141,914

$ 133,798

$ 3,714

$ 137,512 Tons sold



727



29



757



573



10



583 Revenue per ton sold (FOB mine)

$ 185

$ 245

$ 188

$ 234

$ 354

$ 236

























Three months ended December 31, 2022



Company

Purchased





(In thousands, except per ton amounts)

Produced

Coal

Total



















Revenue

$ 129,772

$ 5,455

$ 135,227 Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP revenue (FOB mine)

















Transportation costs



(12,550)



(574)



(13,124) Non-GAAP revenue (FOB mine)

$ 117,222

$ 4,881

$ 122,103 Tons sold



643



32



675 Revenue per ton sold (FOB mine)

$ 182

$ 152

$ 181

Non-GAAP cash cost per ton











































Three months ended March 31, 2023

Three months ended March 31, 2022



Company

Purchased







Company

Purchased





(In thousands, except per ton amounts)

Produced

Coal

Total

Produced

Coal

Total





































Cost of sales

$ 104,246

$ 6,303

$ 110,549

$ 77,863

$ 3,390

$ 81,253 Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP cash cost of sales



































Transportation costs



(24,347)



(134)



(24,481)



(17,134)



(239)



(17,373) Idle mine costs



(2,559)



—



(2,559)



—



—



— Non-GAAP cash cost of sales

$ 77,340

$ 6,169

$ 83,509

$ 60,729

$ 3,151

$ 63,880 Tons sold



727



29



757



573



10



583 Cash cost per ton sold

$ 105

$ 209

$ 110

$ 106

$ 300

$ 110

























Three months ended December 31, 2022



Company

Purchased





(In thousands, except per ton amounts)

Produced

Coal

Total



















Cost of sales

$ 91,014

$ 4,416

$ 95,430 Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP cash cost of sales

















Transportation costs



(12,551)



(574)



(13,125) Idle mine costs



(4,437)



—



(4,437) Non-GAAP cash cost of sales

$ 74,026

$ 3,842

$ 77,868 Tons sold



643



32



675 Cash cost per ton sold

$ 114

$ 119

$ 115

We do not provide reconciliations of our outlook for cash cost per ton to cost of sales in reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided for under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. We are unable, without unreasonable efforts, to forecast certain items required to develop the meaningful comparable GAAP cost of sales. These items typically include non-cash asset retirement obligation accretion expenses, mine idling expenses and other non-recurring indirect mining expenses that are difficult to predict in advance in order to include a GAAP estimate.

