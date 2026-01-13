Randall W. Atkins Appointed to National Coal Council

LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC, METCB) Ramaco is proud to announce that U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright has appointed Randall W. Atkins, Chairman and CEO of Ramaco Resources, as a member of the re-established National Coal Council (NCC).

Atkins was serving as the last Chairman of the NCC in 2021 when former President Biden allowed the Council's charter to lapse, forcing it to cease operations. The Council's re-establishment by President Trump and Secretary Wright marks another significant milestone and renewed commitment to advancing America's coal industry and energy security. Their efforts reflect a strong belief in the value of coal as a strategic resource and the importance of expert guidance in shaping national energy policy.

"It is an honor to once again serve on the National Coal Council," said Randall Atkins. "This is somewhat personal to me because as the last Council Chairman I was fighting for clean, beautiful coal when then President Biden shut down this almost 50-year institution. What a difference an election can make. "I'm honored to again serve and am committed to working with my fellow Council members to make the NCC even stronger than before. I look forward to working with Secretary Wright, President Trump, and my fellow Council members to help shape policies that will secure our nation's energy future and to ensure that coal plays a vital role."

The NCC will provide advice, information and recommendations to the Secretary of Energy on scientific, technical, and programmatic issues relating to coal and coal policy. Members, including technology developers and industry leaders, represent a broad spectrum of viewpoints and expertise. The Council's work focuses on fostering innovation, supporting responsible energy development, and encouraging the responsible development of the nation's valuable coal resources.

The first meeting of the NCC will be held at the White House on January 15, 2026.

ABOUT RAMACO RESOURCES

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, and southwestern Virginia and a developing producer of coal, rare earth and critical minerals in Wyoming. Its executive offices are in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia and Sheridan, Wyoming. The Company currently has four active metallurgical coal mining complexes in Central Appalachia and one development rare earth and coal mine near Sheridan, Wyoming in the initial stages of production. In 2023, the Company announced that a major deposit of primary magnetic rare earths and critical minerals was discovered at its mine near Sheridan, Wyoming. Contiguous to the Wyoming mine, the Company operates a carbon research and pilot facility related to the production of advanced carbon products and materials from coal. In connection with these activities, it holds a body of roughly 76 intellectual property patents, pending applications, exclusive licensing agreements and various trademarks. News and additional information about Ramaco Resources, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available at https://www.ramacoresources.com. For more information, contact investor relations at (859) 244-7455.

