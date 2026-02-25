RAMACO RESOURCES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2025 RESULTS

LEXINGTON, Ky., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC, METCB, "Ramaco" or the "Company") is a leading operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in Central Appalachia and is transitioning to also become a developer of rare earth and critical minerals in Wyoming. Today it reported financial results for the three and twelve month periods ending December 31, 2025 (the "Results").

FOURTH QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

The Company had a quarterly net loss of $(14.7) million and Class A diluted EPS of $(0.26). Class A diluted EPS was $(0.22) excluding a $2.5 million one-time, non-recurring expense incurred in connection with the structuring of a strategic critical minerals terminal at the Company's Brook Mine.

The Company had quarterly Adjusted EBITDA of $8.9 million defined as adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, certain non-operating expenses, the non-recurring expense noted above and equity-based compensation, a non-GAAP measure ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Also, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below.

The Company had quarterly non-GAAP cash mine cost per ton sold of $92 which was a $5 per ton decline compared to the third quarter of 2025. (See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below.) The Company's cash costs continue to remain in the first quartile of the U.S. cost curve. This quarter also represented the Company's strongest quarter in terms of cash costs per ton in four years.

Fourth quarter cash margins of $24 per ton equaled those of the first quarter as the strongest of 2025 despite the U.S. high-vol metallurgical coal indices having fallen 17% during that time. They also exceeded third quarter margins by 4%, despite a 4% quarterly decline in U.S. high-vol metallurgical coal indices.

FULL-YEAR 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

For full-year 2025 Ramaco had a net loss of $(51.4) million and Class A diluted EPS of $(0.99). Class A diluted EPS was $(0.95), excluding the one-time, non-recurring expense noted above.

For full-year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA was $36.1 million as defined above.

For full-year 2025 non-GAAP cash mine cost was $98 per ton sold, which was a $7 per ton decline compared to full-year 2024. (See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below.)

For full-year 2025 cash margins were $22 per ton, compared to $35 per ton in 2024 principally because of lower priced metallurgical coal indices in 2025.

The fourth quarter reflected record liquidity of $521 million, an increase of more than 275% year over year. The Company's balance sheet is now the strongest in its history, despite challenging price declines and the weakness in the metallurgical coal markets.

This financial strength will allow the Company to optimize the transition and growth into a dual platform critical minerals company including both future growth of metallurgical coal production as well as the advancement of our rare earths and critical mineral development.

MARKET COMMENTARY / 2026 OUTLOOK

Rare Earths and Critical Minerals:

The Company continues to progress to development of a Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS"). It is announcing today that it has developed a fundamental alternative flowsheet design for the processing of its rare earth elements and critical minerals from coal deposits. This process is both proprietary and patent-pending and has been developed by Ramaco's new internal critical mineral processing team. It has also now been endorsed by third party independent testing groups.

This design improves upon the solvent extraction processing techniques previously modeled and outlined in the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") prepared in mid-2025 by Fluor Corporation.

The alternative flowsheet design uses a carbochlorination process for recovery of critical minerals. Internal projections estimate that this flowsheet process will generate materially increased incremental revenue and free cash flow when compared to our previously published projections which had been based on the use of the solvent extraction method.

As explained below, the carbochlorination process is anticipated to provide fundamental de-risking of the previous processing approach by reducing the overall capital and operating costs associated with oxide production, improving overall recoveries and product yields, increasing cash flow, creating a higher value product slate, while using a proven technique deployed in the titanium industry and reducing the project's reliance on scandium as the main product driver.

Initial testing by independent third-party laboratories using this flowsheet method indicates an ability to produce significantly higher recovery levels of both gallium and scandium, as well as the ability to produce a slate of high purity, and thus, higher value, gallium related products.

This is expected to expand the proposed product suite of critical minerals. We now anticipate that the largest amount of our revenue will be from a product slate of high purity gallium, high purity alumina ("HPA") and high purity quartz ("HPQ"). These high value products are primarily used in the semiconductor industry and other related applications. This approach is anticipated to also reduce the project's former reliance on scandium as the dominant product.

The flowsheet provides potentially increased overall oxide production, higher oxide recovery, and expected higher revenue per ton of feed to the critical minerals processing facility.

As a result, as part of the flowsheet redesign Ramaco is evaluating the optimal level of initial plant feedstock throughput. We anticipate this may reduce the initial capital expenditure of the oxide processing plant. Ramaco expects, however, to maintain the design optionality to increase both feedstock and plant output as future demand dictates.

As part of this process revision, Ramaco is now planning to produce a mixed rare earth carbonate ("MREC") product for sale to third-party rare earth magnet-oriented processing companies. MREC output will constitute a minority of total revenue.

This change is expected to greatly simplify and eliminate the need to construct the costly portion of the processing facility associated with the technically complex solvent extraction form of separation of the rare earths into separated magnetic oxides. Thus, we expect that it will eliminate the substantial capital and operating cost associated with construction and development of the previous large solvent extraction portion of the overall plant.

Independent third-party testing, design, optimization and preparation of detailed economics for the change in flowsheet design will now modestly push out previous reporting timelines. We now expect to receive a revised PEA being prepared by Hatch, Inc. by mid-year. This PEA will generate revised economics utilizing the new flowsheet. The subsequent more detailed PFS, also being prepared by Hatch, is now expected to be completed by late 2026.

As part of this new flowsheet analysis Hatch is expected to provide a pilot plant re-design expected by Q3-2026. During this redesign period we will continue current construction of the pilot plant and testing facility in Sheridan, WY. Development of the interior pilot plant infrastructure is expected to recommence at the Zeton pilot plant fabrication facility in Canada upon receipt of Hatch plans. We will continue third party metallurgical testing to support the PFS phase and are in parallel ramping up internal laboratory and test operations at the iCAM research facility.

Ramaco continues its ongoing dialogue with both governmental and strategic groups regarding our development progress as we clarify our product capabilities, economics and timelines over the coming months.

Metallurgical Coal Sales, Marketing and Growth Projects:

Sales commitments for 2026 currently total 3.1 million tons as of the date of these Results. These sales equate to almost 80% of the midpoint and roughly 75% at the high-end of 2026 production guidance.

1.1 million tons are committed to North American customers at an average realized fixed price of $142 per ton. In addition, 2.0 million export tons are committed to seaborne customers at index-linked pricing.

The fourth quarter of 2025 was the weakest quarter of the year for U.S. high-vol metallurgical coal indices. We have however begun to see a meaningful rebound in low-vol metallurgical index pricing on the back of both Australian supply constraints and stronger Indian demand. Australian premium low-vol indices are up more than $40 per ton from the fourth quarter average to now roughly $240 per ton. US low-vol and high-vol indices are up as much as 10% on average today compared to the fourth quarter average.

Based on this positive market movement the Company will now both initiate and accelerate from 2027 to 2026 several growth projects associated with its low-vol portfolio. Specifically, the Board of Directors has authorized the restarting of the Laurel Fork Mine, as well as adding a 3rd section at our Berwind Mine. At full production, these projects are expected to add 0.5 million tons of production in 2027 and add 0.1-0.2 million tons in 2026.

In addition, we are accelerating the construction of the new rail loadout project at our low-vol Maben complex. Completion of the new rail loadout is expected before year-end. This loadout is anticipated to save roughly $20 per ton on trucking costs at Maben. It is also expected to facilitate development of deep mining at this complex should the Company elect to initiate that step in the future. It is anticipated that at full production the Maben deep mining could provide approximately 1.5 million tons of additional low-vol production.

Overall, these new low-vol development projects are anticipated to involve roughly $20 million in new growth commitments in 2026.

Metallurgical Coal Guidance:

The Company is issuing initial guidance for the 2026 calendar year and expects annual sales volumes between 4.1 and 4.5 million tons, with an ability to increase sales to almost 5 million tons, depending on market conditions.

The Company expects annual met coal production volumes between 3.7 and 4.1 million tons, with an ability to optimize production levels depending on market conditions. Despite modest capital outlays, the Company anticipates both production and tons sold to increase in 2026 versus 2025. This would mark the Company's sixth consecutive year of production growth. This record is the longest continuous production growth curve among the met coal peer group.

Ramaco anticipates 2026 cash cost of sales will be in the range of $95 and $100 per ton. Continued cost discipline is anticipated to lead to the third annual decrease in cash cost of sales in a row and the lowest level of cash cost per ton since 2021. The Company remains committed to maintaining its first quartile cash cost position in the U.S. met coal peer group.

The Company anticipates Company-wide maintenance and growth capital outlays in 2026 of between $85 and $90 million. This includes spending on maintenance capital on its metallurgical coal mines of roughly $10-11 per ton, approximately $20 million of capital outlays at the Berwind and Maben complexes and roughly $20 million for its rare earth elements business.

We anticipate 2026 first quarter shipments of between 800,000 – 950,000 tons due to normal annual seasonality in the Great Lakes which is closed for most of the first quarter. We expect cash costs towards the higher end of the range for that quarter, on the back of lower ratable shipments.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Randall Atkins, Ramaco Resources' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented, "Given the exceptional job by our operations team in terms of maintaining cost control at our core metallurgical coal complexes in 2025, I will start my comments on the coal front. Although we share our shareholder interest in the on-going Brook Mine critical mineral development in Wyoming, we have not lost sight that our fundamental core business today is the operation of our metallurgical coal complexes in Appalachia.

Overall cash costs of $92 per ton this past quarter were the lowest we have achieved since the fourth quarter of 2021. Indeed, at our largest complex at Elk Creek, fourth quarter costs averaged just $80 per ton. We would also note that in this difficult market environment, unlike some others, we have not cut either wages or benefits to our mine workers.

We regard Ramaco as a best-in-class employer, that continues to attract the top talent in the industry, and which also led to very strong productivity last quarter.

Furthermore, our fourth quarter cash margins of $24 per ton were tied with our first quarter cash margins as the strongest of 2025. This was despite a 17% decline in U.S. high-vol metallurgical coal indices during that period.

As we look ahead, we have initiated our 2026 met coal guidance. We are poised to both grow our total coal production for the 6th year in a row, while lowering overall cash costs per ton sold for the 3rd year in a row. Based on our current 2026 guidance, if benchmark price indices hold at current levels or improve, we expect meaningful earnings growth overall in 2026 versus 2025.

World metallurgical coal markets have begun to see a meaningful and we hope sustained rebound. This appears in index pricing on the back of both Australian supply constraints and stronger Indian demand. Australian premium low-vol indices have increased to roughly $240 per ton and by more than $40 per ton from the fourth quarter average. US low-vol and high-vol indices are also up as much as 10% on average today compared to the fourth quarter average.

As a result, we are either accelerating or initiating some of our low-vol growth projects which we had deferred until we began to see some positive market clarity. These low-vol projects are expected to add 0.5 million tons of production in 2027. We anticipate they will add 0.1-0.2 million tons in 2026. They also set the table should we decide to pursue further low-vol development in the future.

We are focusing on low-vol production growth in the face of a crowded field of new high-vol projects from our peers who are now fiercely competing in the export markets. This has created current pricing pressure on high-vol coals with indices today lagging well below historical relativities.

Despite this market overcrowding, we have been able to secure recent sales in Asia at meaningful premiums to these indices because of the low sulfur character of our high-vol coals. It is our expectation given market conditions that published high-vol index pricing will ultimately adjust accordingly, which should lead to an upward movement in these indices.

Our coal sales for the year have again started off strong. We have sales commitments for 2026 currently totaling 3.1 million tons as of the date of these Results. These sales equate to almost 80% of the midpoint of the 2026 production guidance of 3.9 million tons. 1.1 million tons are committed to North American customers at an average realized fixed price of $142 per ton which is currently the highest level of our peer published results. In addition, 2.0 million export tons are committed to seaborne customers at index-linked pricing. We expect ultimate annual sales volumes between 4.1 and 4.5 million tons, with an ability to increase sales to almost 5 million tons, depending on market conditions.

Moving to our emerging rare earth elements and critical minerals business in Wyoming, we are announcing a fundamental technology breakthrough for processing the minerals found comingled in coal. This is a new proprietary carbochlorination flowsheet that our internal critical mineral team developed by building upon the research and discoveries from the Fluor Corporation's Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"). In simplistic terms, the results of current testing show that this approach should yield meaningful benefits to the Brook Mine's cash flows compared to the already strong projected cash flows in both Fluor's PEA and in the upsized development case from my last Shareholder Letter.

Basically, we now expect markedly increased recoveries and yields of an overall higher value slate of basket oxide production. From this technique we also expect substantially increased production levels of high-purity gallium, high purity alumina, as well as high purity quartz. All of these products target the semi-conductor industries.

The gallium and related products will constitute the largest portion of our overall projected revenue. Although we still expect to produce high levels of scandium, that critical mineral will not dominate the overall product slate in the same manner as in our original flowsheet design.

We also now expect to sell our magnetic rare earth feedstock production as a mixed rare earth carbonate. This approach substantially simplifies the flowsheet. It is expected to reduce both the significant initial capital outlays as well as the on-going operating reagent expense associated with the solvent extraction separation processing technique for rare earth separation.

Internal financial estimates indicate that these modifications, together with the current higher critical mineral pricing environment, are expected to materially increase cash flow generation estimates from our previously published figures. We are now working with our independent consultant Hatch to validate these estimates and expect to publish a revised PEA utilizing this new flowsheet and new economics by mid-year.

These new flowsheet modifications will modestly increase the timeline for completion of our Preliminary Feasibility Study ("PFS"). We believe however that these changes will both ultimately and substantially improve the overall project and best serve the joint interests of both our shareholders and indeed the country.

Importantly, we have now developed and filed patent and trade secret protections around a robust portfolio of intellectual property associated with this novel process. This should ensure that the Brook Mine will be the only coal based unconventional source of domestic REEs and critical minerals that will be able to utilize our new process.

On the market front, the Trump administration recently announced an initiative to establish international price floors for critical minerals to counter China's market dominance. We remain confident that the U.S. government is committed to ensuring the development of a supply chain for domestic rare earth elements and critical minerals. We continue to pursue potential procurement, funding and development opportunities with strategic and governmental stakeholders.

We were also recently gratified to note the Administration's discussion about the creation of domestic rare earth and critical mineral stockpiles for overall supply chain management and procurement. This initiative dovetails with our previously announced critical mineral stockpile and terminal initiative at the Brook Mine which we are pursuing with Goldman Sachs.

Lastly, I want to touch upon the financial transformation of the liquidity levels on our balance sheet that we achieved in the second half of 2025. In total we raised over $1 billion in new capital.

First, in July/August we raised $65 million in gross proceeds through the public issuance of unsecured notes led by Lucid Capital. Second, in August we raised $200 million in new equity through an underwriting led by Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs. Third, in November working again with Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and a larger underwriting syndicate we raised $345 million in 6-year unsecured convertible notes with a zero percent coupon. Then in December we increased our revolving credit facility led by KeyBank to $500 million, inclusive of a $150 million accordion feature.

Our balance sheet is now in the strongest position in our history, in spite of the challenging state of the metallurgical coal markets. We ended the fourth quarter with record liquidity of $521 million, which was up more than 275% year over year. This will allow us to rapidly move forward with our transition into a dual platform critical minerals company.

On the other side of this journey, we hope to realize substantial growth and shareholder opportunities as a dual platform critical minerals enterprise. We will do so by producing both larger levels of high-quality low-cost metallurgical coal, as well as hopefully becoming one of the nation's leading vertically integrated rare earth and critical mineral companies. We look forward to 2026 moving us further along this unique path."

Key operational and financial metrics are presented below (unaudited):





































Key Metrics



































4Q25

3Q25 Chg.

4Q24 Chg.

2025 YTD

2024 YTD Chg. Total Tons Sold ('000)

938



873 7 %



1,122 (16) %



3,834



3,989 (4) % Liquidity ($mm) $ 521.0

$ 272.4 91 %

$ 137.8 278 %

$ 521.0

$ 137.8 278 % Revenue ($mm) $ 128.0

$ 121.0 6 %

$ 170.9 (25) %

$ 536.6

$ 666.3 (19) % Cost of Sales ($mm) $ 103.2

$ 101.8 1 %

$ 136.1 (24) %

$ 453.4

$ 533.3 (15) % Non-GAAP Revenue of Tons Sold ($/Ton) (a) $ 116

$ 120 (3) %

$ 129 (10) %

$ 120

$ 140 (14) % Non-GAAP Cash Cost of Sales ($/Ton) (a) $ 92

$ 97 (5) %

$ 96 (4) %

$ 98

$ 105 (7) % Non-GAAP Cash Margins on Tons Sold ($/Ton) (a) $ 24

$ 23 4 %

$ 33 (27) %

$ 22

$ 35 (37) % Net Income (Loss) ($mm) $ (14.7)

$ (13.3) (11) %

$ 3.9 (481) %

$ (51.4)

$ 11.2 (560) % Diluted EPS - Class A Common Stock $ (0.26)

$ (0.25) (4) %

$ 0.06 (533) %

$ (0.99)

$ 0.11 (1,003) % Diluted EPS - Class B Common Stock $ (0.07)

$ (0.05) (40) %

$ 0.02 (450) %

$ (0.43)

$ 0.47 (191) % Adjusted EBITDA ($mm) (a) $ 8.9

$ 8.4 6 %

$ 29.2 (70) %

$ 36.1

$ 105.8 (66) % Cash Capex ($mm) $ 12.2

$ 16.6 (27) %

$ 11.9 2 %

$ 64.3

$ 68.8 (7) % Adjusted EBITDA less Capex ($mm) $ (3.3)

$ (8.3) 60 %

$ 17.3 (119) %

$ (28.2)

$ 36.9 (176) %

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures." Differences may occur due to rounding.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2025 PERFORMANCE

In the following paragraphs, all references to "quarterly" periods or to "the quarter" refer to the fourth quarter of 2025, unless specified otherwise.

Quarterly Year 2025 over 2024 Year Comparison

Quarterly overall production in the fourth quarter of 2025 of 892,000 tons was down 7% from the same period of 2024. The Elk Creek complex produced 697,000 tons, up 4% from last year. The Berwind, Knox Creek, and Maben complexes had production of 195,000 tons in the quarter, which was down 31% from the same period last year. The decline was largely due to the previously announced idling of some higher cost metallurgical coal production in light of continued weak market conditions.

U.S. high-vol metallurgical coal indices fell almost 20% versus the fourth quarter of 2024. As a result, quarterly pricing was $116 per ton, or 10% lower compared to $129 per ton in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Cash costs were $92 per ton sold, excluding transportation costs and idle mine costs, which was a 4%, or $4 per ton decrease from the same period in 2024.

As a result of the above, cash margins were $24 per ton during the fourth quarter, down from $33 per ton or 27% from the same period of 2024. This was based on non-GAAP revenue (FOB mine) and non-GAAP cash cost of sales (FOB mine).

Quarterly 2025 Sequential Comparison

Fourth quarter of 2025 production was 892,000 tons, down 6% from the third quarter of 2025. The decrease was due to continued production discipline in the current challenging market environment, coupled with an extra week of vacation in the third quarter compared to the second quarter.

Realized quarterly pricing of $116 per ton was down 3% from $120 per ton in the third quarter of 2025. This reflected the sequential decline in U.S. high-vol metallurgical indices, which fell roughly 4%, versus the third quarter.

Quarterly cash costs of $92 per ton were down $5 per ton or 5% compared to $97 per ton in the third quarter of 2025. Quarterly cash margins were $24 per ton, increasing from $23 per ton sequentially, mainly due to the decreased cash cost per ton. These figures are based on non-GAAP revenue (FOB mine) and non-GAAP cash cost of sales (FOB mine).

BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had liquidity of $521.0 million, consisting of approximately $440.3 million of cash plus $80.7 million of availability under our revolving credit facility. Liquidity was up over 275% compared to the same period of 2024 and was the strongest quarter-end liquidity on record for the Company.

During the fourth quarter, the Company issued $345 million of zero coupon unsecured convertible debt with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. As of December 31, 2025, net debt stood at approximately $11 million versus net debt of $56 million on December 31, 2024.

Quarterly capital expenditures totaled $12.2 million, down 27% compared to $16.6 million the third quarter of 2025. This compared to $11.9 million for the same period of 2024.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company recognized income tax benefit of $1.1 million, which was an approximate 6.8% effective tax benefit rate.

The following summarizes key sales, production and financial metrics for the periods noted (unaudited):





Three months ended

Year ended December 31,



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,







In thousands, except per ton amounts

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024































Sales Volume (tons)



938



873



1,122



3,834



3,989































Company Production (tons)





























Elk Creek Mining Complex



697



647



672



2,719



2,286 Berwind Mining Complex (includes Knox Creek and Maben)



195



298



282



1,107



1,385 Total



892



945



954



3,826



3,671































Per Ton Financial Metrics (a)





























Average revenue per ton

$ 116

$ 120

$ 129

$ 120

$ 140 Average cash costs of coal sold



92



97



96



98



105 Average cash margin per ton

$ 24

$ 23

$ 33

$ 22

$ 35































Cash Capital Expenditures

$ 12,195

$ 16,626

$ 11,920

$ 64,282

$ 68,842

(a) Metrics are defined and reconciled under "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures."

Class B Dividend

Our Board of Directors (the "Board") has declared a stock dividend for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 relating to its Class B common shares to shareholders of record as of the close of Nasdaq on March 13, 2026 (the "Record Date"). The dividends will be paid in Class B common stock and issued on March 27, 2026 (the "Payment Date").

The Board approved and declared the quarterly Class B common stock dividend of $0.1489 per share on the Company's Class B common stock. Given that this payment will occur in the form of Class B shares, Class B holders will receive a number of shares of Class B common stock for each share of Class B common stock determined by dividing $0.1489 by the closing transaction price of the Class B common stock on March 13, 2026.

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the above-described stock dividend. In lieu of the issuance of fractional shares, the Company will pay in cash on the Payment Date the fair value of the fractions of a share issuable, determined as of the close of Nasdaq on the Record Date and based upon the closing transaction price per share of the Class B common stock reported by Nasdaq on that date.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

(In thousands, except per ton amounts and percentages)







Full-Year

Full-Year





2026 Guidance

2025











Company Production (tons)



3,700 - 4,100



3,826













Sales (tons) (a)



4,100 - 4,500



3,834













Cash Costs Per Ton Sold (b)

$ 95 - 100 $ 98













Other











Capital Expenditures (c)

$ 85,000 - 90,000 $ 64,282 Selling, general and administrative expense (d)

$ 67,000 - 72,000 $ 69,363 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization expense

$ 75,000 - 80,000 $ 68,155 Interest expense (income), net

$ (1,000 - 2,000) $ 7,804 Effective tax rate (e)



20 - 25%

17 % Idle Mine and Other Costs

$ 2,000 - 3,000 $ 3,059















(a) Includes purchased coal. (b) Excludes transportation costs and idle mine costs. (c) Excludes capitalized interest. (d) Includes stock-based compensation. (e) Normalized to exclude discrete items.

Committed 2026 Sales Volume (a)

(In millions, except per ton amounts) (unaudited)





2026



Volume

Average Price North America, fixed priced

1.1

$ 142 Seaborne, fixed priced

-





Total, fixed priced

1.1

$ 142 Index priced

2.0





Total committed tons

3.1









(a) Amounts as of February 24, 2026 include purchased coal. Totals may not add due to rounding. Excludes demurrage.

ABOUT RAMACO RESOURCES

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, and southwestern Virginia and a developing producer of coal, rare earth and critical minerals in Wyoming. Its executive offices are in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia and Sheridan, Wyoming. The Company currently has four active metallurgical coal mining complexes in Central Appalachia and one coal mine and rare earth development near Sheridan, Wyoming in the initial stages of production. In 2023, the Company announced that a major deposit of primary magnetic rare earths and critical minerals was discovered at its mine near Sheridan, Wyoming. Contiguous to the Wyoming mine, the Company operates a carbon research related to the production of advanced carbon products and materials from coal. In connection with these activities, it holds a body of more than 70 intellectual property patents, pending applications, exclusive licensing agreements and various trademarks. News and additional information about Ramaco Resources, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available at http://www.ramacoresources.com. For more information, contact investor relations at (859) 244-7455.

Ramaco Resources, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations





























Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31, In thousands, except per share amounts

2025

2024

2025

2024

























Revenue

$ 128,007

$ 170,893

$ 536,618

$ 666,295

























Costs and expenses























Cost of sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)



103,233



136,079



453,389



533,293 Asset retirement obligations accretion



461



402



1,667



1,465 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization



16,484



16,706



68,155



65,615 Selling, general, and administrative



20,936



11,354



69,363



49,286 Total costs and expenses



141,114



164,541



592,574



649,659

























Operating (loss) income



(13,107)



6,352



(55,956)



16,636

























Other income (expense), net



(2,168)



1,332



1,620



4,407 Interest expense, net



(506)



(1,614)



(7,804)



(6,123) (Loss) income before tax



(15,781)



6,070



(62,140)



14,920 Income tax (benefit) expense



(1,076)



2,212



(10,694)



3,728 Net (loss) income

$ (14,705)

$ 3,858

$ (51,446)

$ 11,192

























Earnings per common share























Basic - Class A

$ (0.26)

$ 0.06

$ (0.99)

$ 0.11 Basic - Class B

$ (0.07)

$ 0.02

$ (0.43)

$ 0.50

























Diluted - Class A

$ (0.26)

$ 0.06

$ (0.99)

$ 0.11 Diluted - Class B

$ (0.07)

$ 0.02

$ (0.43)

$ 0.47

Ramaco Resources, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets













In thousands, except per-share amounts

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024













Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 440,347

$ 33,009 Accounts receivable



54,354



73,582 Inventories



87,155



43,358 Prepaid expenses and other



15,750



17,685 Total current assets



597,606



167,634 Property, plant, and equipment, net



511,943



482,019 Financing lease right-of-use assets, net



15,763



12,437 Advanced coal royalties



5,815



4,709 Other



9,442



7,887 Total Assets

$ 1,140,569

$ 674,686













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Liabilities











Current liabilities











Accounts payable

$ 41,600

$ 48,855 Accrued liabilities



54,724



61,659 Current portion of asset retirement obligations



1,797



1,035 Current portion of long-term debt



56



359 Current portion of financing lease obligations



7,281



6,218 Insurance financing liability



4,042



4,302 Total current liabilities



109,500



122,428 Asset retirement obligations, net



33,122



30,052 Long-term equipment loans



—



57 Long-term financing lease obligations, net



10,184



7,517 Long-term debt, net



451,361



88,135 Deferred tax liability, net



44,309



56,027 Other long-term liabilities



8,527



7,664 Total liabilities



657,003



311,880













Commitments and contingencies

























Stockholders' Equity











Class A common stock, $0.01 par value



445



438 Class B common stock, $0.01 par value



106



95 Additional paid-in capital



483,326



292,739 Retained earnings



(311)



69,534 Total stockholders' equity



483,566



362,806 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,140,569

$ 674,686

Ramaco Resources, Inc. Unaudited Statement of Cash Flows



















Year ended December 31,

In thousands

2025

2024

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:













Net (loss) income

$ (51,446)

$ 11,192

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:













Accretion of asset retirement obligations



1,667



1,465

Depreciation, depletion, and amortization



68,155



65,615

Amortization of debt issuance costs



2,711



934

Stock-based compensation



17,569



17,466

(Gain)/loss on disposal of assets



38



(18)

Deferred income taxes



(11,718)



1,675

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable



19,228



23,284

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



12,059



1,869

Inventories



(43,797)



(6,195)

Other assets and liabilities



(3,169)



(2,982)

Accounts payable



(10,042)



(4,834)

Accrued liabilities



714



3,194

Net cash from operating activities



1,969



112,665

















Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:













Capital expenditures



(62,781)



(55,236)

Land and mineral acquisition



(18,544)



—

Maben preparation plant capital expenditures



(1,717)



(13,606)

Capitalized interest



(1,209)



(1,498)

Other



586



(495)

Net cash used in investing activities



(83,665)



(70,835)

















Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:













Proceeds from equity offering



189,000



—

Payment of equity offering costs



(746)



—

Proceeds from long-term debt issuances



398,483



55,160

Purchase of capped calls



(32,810)



—

Proceeds from borrowings



52,000



141,500

Repayment of borrowings



(52,369)



(197,966)

Repayments of senior notes



(34,500)



—

Proceeds from stock options exercised



802



534

Payment of dividends



(4,340)



(24,602)

Repayments of insurance financing



(7,276)



(5,540)

Repayments of equipment finance leases



(10,497)



(8,636)

Payment of debt issuance costs



(5,217)



(657)

Shares surrendered for withholding taxes payable



(3,489)



(10,581)

Net cash from (used in) financing activities



489,041



(50,788)

















Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



407,345



(8,958)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



33,823



42,781

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period



441,168



33,823



















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is used as a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders, and rating agencies. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful because it allows us to evaluate our operating performance more effectively.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income plus net interest expense; equity-based compensation; depreciation, depletion, and amortization expenses; income taxes; accretion of asset retirement obligations; and, when applicable, certain other non-operating and expense items that are non-recurring and not related to the underlying business performance. Its most comparable GAAP measure is net income. A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is included below. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to serve as a substitute for GAAP measures of performance and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.





Q4



Q3



Q4

Year ended December 31, (In thousands)

2025



2025



2024

2025

2024





























Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA



























Net (loss) income $ (14,705)

$ (13,308)

$ 3,858

$ (51,446)

$ 11,192 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization

16,484



17,091



16,706



68,155



65,615 Interest expense, net

506



2,250



1,614



7,804



6,123 Income tax (benefit) expense

(1,076)



(3,299)



2,212



(10,694)



3,728 EBITDA

1,209



2,734



24,390



13,819



86,658 Stock-based compensation

4,726



4,731



4,211



17,569



17,466 Other non-operating (a)

—



500



193



500



203 Other expense (b)

2,500



—



—



2,500



— Accretion of asset retirement obligation

461



402



402



1,667



1,465 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,896

$ 8,367

$ 29,196

$ 36,055

$ 105,792































(a) Represents income tax penalties and charitable contributions. (b) Represents non-recurring expenses incurred in connection with the structuring of a strategic critical minerals terminal.

Non-GAAP revenue and cash cost per ton

Non-GAAP revenue per ton (FOB mine) is calculated as coal sales revenue less transportation costs including demurrage costs, divided by tons sold. Non-GAAP cash cost per ton sold (FOB mine) is calculated as cash cost of coal sales less transportation costs and idle and other costs, divided by tons sold. We believe revenue per ton (FOB mine) and cash cost per ton (FOB mine) provide useful information to investors as these enable investors to compare revenue per ton and cash cost per ton for the Company against similar measures made by other publicly-traded coal companies and more effectively monitor changes in coal prices and costs from period to period excluding the impact of transportation costs, which are beyond our control. The adjustments made to arrive at these measures are significant in understanding and assessing the Company's financial performance. Revenue per ton sold (FOB mine) and cash cost per ton sold (FOB mine) are not measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and therefore should not be considered as a substitute for revenue and cost of sales under GAAP. The tables below show how we calculate non-GAAP revenue and cash cost per ton:

Non-GAAP revenue per ton (unaudited)







Q4



Q3



Q4

Year ended December 31, (In thousands, except per ton amounts)



2025



2025



2024



2025



2024 Metallurgical Coal Segment





























Revenue

$ 128,007

$ 120,996

$ 170,893

$ 536,618

$ 666,295 Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP revenue (FOB mine)





























Transportation



19,290



16,131



25,945



75,070



107,031 Non-GAAP revenue (FOB mine)

$ 108,717

$ 104,865

$ 144,948

$ 461,548

$ 559,264 Tons sold



938



873



1,122



3,834



3,989 Non-GAAP revenue per ton sold (FOB mine)

$ 116

$ 120

$ 129

$ 120

$ 140

Non-GAAP cash cost per ton (unaudited)





Q4



Q3



Q4

Year ended December 31, (In thousands, except per ton amounts)

2025



2025



2024



2025



2024 Metallurgical Coal Segment



























Cost of sales $ 107,063

$ 101,842

$ 134,942

$ 453,389

$ 528,538 Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP cash cost of sales



























Transportation costs

19,290



16,366



25,942



75,327



106,241 Idle and other costs

1,331



583



742



3,059



1,529 Non-GAAP cash cost of sales $ 86,442

$ 84,893

$ 108,258

$ 375,003

$ 420,768 Tons sold

938



873



1,122



3,834



3,989 Non-GAAP cash cost per ton sold (FOB mine) $ 92

$ 97

$ 96

$ 98

$ 105





























Non-GAAP cash margins on tons sold $ 24

$ 23

$ 33

$ 22

$ 35

We do not provide reconciliations of our outlook for cash cost per ton to cost of sales in reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided for under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. We are unable, without unreasonable efforts, to forecast certain items required to develop the meaningful comparable GAAP cost of sales. These items typically include non-cash asset retirement obligation accretion expenses, mine idling expenses and other non-recurring indirect mining expenses that are difficult to predict in advance in order to include a GAAP estimate.

