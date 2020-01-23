Ramada® by Wyndham Enters Spain in Collaboration with Hotel Collection International

Ramada, one of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' largest brands worldwide, has added the most rooms of any of Wyndham's international brands in the past year and is gaining market share in Europe. The Ramada by Wyndham Madrid Getafe joins Ramada by Wyndham hotels across various European destinations including Portugal, Italy, Turkey, Greece, Germany, Belgium, the UK and the Netherlands, amongst others.

Located in Getafe, 25 minutes from Madrid's city centre and the city's international airport, the hotel features 96 stylish guest rooms, a lobby bar and restaurant serving Mediterranean delicacies. Business groups can take advantage of the hotel's three versatile meeting rooms accommodating up to 110 conference guests, and an indoor and outdoor car park. The hotel is the perfect gateway to explore Madrid's nearby popular attractions, as well as the captivating sites of Getafe including The Cerro de los Angeles, a famous hill considered to be the geographic centre of the Iberian Peninsula.

Christian Michel, Vice President for Development Europe, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts said: "With a rich culture, historic cities and many unique destinations, Spain is one of the world's most visited countries, with over 82 million visitors in 2018 alone. We are delighted to have added Spain to the various destinations where our Ramada by Wyndham brand can be found. Hotel Collection International has a strong reputation for managing hotels to high standards, and is the perfect partner to launch Ramada by Wyndham in Spain."

Sebastian Lodder, CEO of Hotel Collection International added: "We are delighted to be working on this collaboration to introduce the Ramada by Wyndham brand to Spain. Spain's tourism industry is flourishing and working with the world's biggest hotel franchising company will enable us to further cement our position in the market and attract more international guests."

Ramada by Wyndham is part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with over 9,200 hotels across 20 brands in more than 80 countries. Ramada by Wyndham hotels around the world participate in Wyndham Rewards®, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' award-winning loyalty programme giving more than 79 million members globally a generous points-earning and redemption structure.

About Ramada by Wyndham

With more than 870 hotels in more than 60 countries, global travellers are bound to find Ramada by Wyndham, one of the world's most recognised hotel brands, wherever their travels take them. Guests choose Ramada to not only sample the world around them but for the brand's passionate team members and full-service hospitality as well as functional meeting space, comfortable guest rooms, free Wi-Fi, and casual dining options. For more information visit www.ramada.com. Like and follow Ramada on Facebook and Instagram. If you are interested in developing a Ramada by Wyndham hotel, please visit https://whrdevelopmentemea.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company, with over 9,200 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 822,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveller, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate by Wyndham®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham®, The Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with more than 400 properties under management. The Company's award- winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty programme offers over 79 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com. If you are interested in developing a Wyndham hotel, please visit https://whrdevelopmentemea.com.

About Hotel Collection International

Hotel Collection International (HCI) is the pioneer in multi-brand hotel management in Spain and Georgia. HCI is a leader collaborating with leading hotel brands such as Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Hilton, IHG, Meliá, Best Western and Accor through franchise agreements. The company is based on values and a unique philosophy, based on integrity, respect, trust and excellence. In addition, HCI strives to make a difference in the communities in which it works, seeking simplicity and always providing exceptional service to both its guests and its own team. A group of experts in hospitality with a maximum per flag: always offer excellence in management and maximize the return on investments. In this new phase, HCI expands internationally and moves its headquarters to Luxembourg to meet the growing demand for projects in other European countries such as Italy, Greece, France and Croatia, while serving its existing portfolio.

