Ramapo Wealth Advisors at Steward Partners Welcomes Alejandro Tirso CFP® CIMA® CRPC® as Partner and Wealth Advisor

RAMSEY, N.J., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramapo Wealth Advisors at Steward Partners (Ramapo Wealth Advisors), an independent private financial services firm offering a variety of wealth and investment management services, with a primary focus on affluent families and not-for-profit organizations, proudly announces the appointment of Alejandro "Alex" Tirso CFP® CIMA® CRPC® to the role of Partner and Wealth Advisor.

Alejandro "Alex" Tirso CFP® CIMA® CRPC® joins Ramapo Wealth Advisors as Partner and Wealth Advisor.

With more than a decade of experience in the financial industry, Tirso brings a vast wealth of knowledge in financial planning and asset management. His career journey began at UBS and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he honed his skills in advising individual clients on their financial goals and investments. For the past eight years, Tirso excelled as a Vice President and Market Consultant at Invesco, one of the largest asset managers in the industry, where he managed a myriad of the firm's products including ETFs, separately managed accounts, private and alternative investments, mutual funds, and more.

"We are very excited to have such a high caliber individual and professional like Alex join Ramapo Wealth Advisors," said James Sahagian, CFP®, MBA, Managing Director and Partner at Ramapo Wealth Advisors. "His years of experience at one of the leading asset management firms, and having worked with scores of advisors, give him invaluable perspective in his new role as a Wealth Advisor on the team. As a Certified Financial Planner™ professional with great insight into the complex and diverse asset management landscape, clients will surely benefit in both their financial planning and wealth management needs."

Transitioning back to an advisory role allows Tirso to have a direct impact on individuals and families while also having the freedom that comes with an independent financial services firm. Ramapo Wealth Advisors' commitment to diversity, thoughtful team-building strategies, ethical business practices, and dedicated leadership were the motivating factors for his decision to join the firm.

"I am excited to bring nearly a decade of institutional-level investment experience at a global asset manager to individuals and families," said Alex Tirso, Partner and Wealth Advisor at Ramapo Wealth Advisors. "Having consulted hundreds of financial advisors, what stands out about James and the rest of the Ramapo Wealth team is the level of commitment and stewardship they have for our clients. I immediately knew this was something I wanted to be a part of and am eager for what our future holds together."

Tirso will be based out of the firm's Ramsey office, serving clients throughout the New Jersey area.

About the Ramapo Wealth Advisors



Ramapo Wealth Advisors affiliated with Steward Partners is an independent private financial services firm offering a variety of wealth and investment management services, with a primary focus on affluent families and not-for-profit organizations. The firm's managing director, James Sahagian, CFP®, MBA, leads his team with an approach based on comprehensive and integrated financial services, working to develop and implement effective wealth management, tax, insurance, estate, and philanthropic strategies to help clients live a more balanced life, achieve their dreams, and leave a lasting legacy. For more information visit www.RamapoWealthAdvisors.StewardPartners.com.

Representing some of the U.S.'s top advisors, Steward Partners is a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm that offers wealth management solutions for families, businesses, and multigenerational investors. Established in 2013, the Firm fosters a positive, transparent culture of camaraderie and excellence that has fueled its substantial growth in a highly competitive industry. With its commitment to exceptional client service and forward-thinking partnerships. Offering services such as comprehensive wealth planning, private banking, institutional consulting, international advisory, and business solutions, the firm was responsible for over $32 billion in client assets as of January 2024.

Securities and investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, registered broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, and SEC registered investment adviser. Investment Advisory Services may also be offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser. Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, and Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC are affiliates and separately operated. Ramapo Wealth Advisors is a team at Steward Partners. Ramapo Wealth Advisors is independently owned and operated.

