Rambam Health Care Campus, EOS and PTC Partner to Establish Advanced In-House Digital Implant Engineering Center

HAIFA, Israel and KRAILLING, Germany and BOSTON, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rambam Health Care Campus, EOS, and PTC today announced collaboration to establish a Digital Implant Engineering Center at Rambam in Haifa, Israel. A dedicated team of engineers and physicians plan to work together to design, develop, and produce customized patient implants and devices using metal 3D printing.

EOS M 290-2 metal additive manufacturing machine.

The collaboration leverages Rambam's clinical expertise, EOS's industrial 3D printing technology, and PTC's advanced Creo® computer-aided design (CAD) solution. The initiative aims to enhance personalized care and improve patient outcomes by integrating advanced 3D-CAD design, validation, manufacturing, and quality within a unified framework.

Patient-specific implants have been shown to provide better anatomical fit and surgical accuracy. Producing implants at point of care improves collaboration between surgeons and developers, reduces reliance on external suppliers and speeds up patient treatment. This approach also shortens procedures and recovery times, helps maintain high quality standards, and helps meet regulatory requirements for safety and effectiveness.

"Personalized care represents the future of medicine, and Rambam is establishing a significant benchmark with its dedicated in-house center," said Dr. Michal Mekel, Director General (CEO), Rambam Health Care Campus. "This initiative supports Rambam in developing patient-specific care that emphasizes innovation, clinical value, and operational excellence."

"Point-of-care innovation in healthcare depends on integrating advanced industrial-grade additive manufacturing with validated hospital workflows. Our open software structure enables such scan-to-print workflows," said Nikolai Zaepernick, CSO, EOS. "We view this as a vital step toward a repeatable, highly responsive and digitally connected model for patient-specific care."

"Cutting-edge personalized implants require a connected digital foundation that ties together clinical need, design, manufacturability and workflow discipline," said Dr. Ronen Ben-Horin, Vice President Technology, PTC. "The Digital Engineering Center at Rambam demonstrates how intelligent digital engineering drives innovation. We see this development as a breakthrough for the health care industry and are proud our technology will play a central role."

This initiative represents a significant move toward digitally integrated, clinically driven solutions for complex, customized treatments. By combining clinical expertise, engineering knowledge, structured processes, and advanced additive manufacturing, the partners aim to create a system that enables patient-specific innovation. This framework could help major hospitals around the world access tailored implant solutions, leading to faster and better patient care.

About Rambam Health Campus: Rambam is a 1,100-bed academic hospital serving over 2.7 million residents of northern Israel. Rambam provides comprehensive medical services in all medical specialties and is a tertiary referral center for 12 district hospitals. The hospital provides the full spectrum of patient care, as well as engaging in clinical research. As northern Israel's only tertiary medical center, Rambam is the country's most experienced trauma facility, with extensive experience treating severe injuries, and is home to one of Israel's largest pediatric and adult oncology centers, where the use of implants is increasingly common.

Rambam Health Campus was recently ranked as one of the most recommended hospitals in Israel. In addition to serving the residents of northern Israel, Rambam serves the IDF Northern Command, UN peacekeeping forces, and the U.S. Sixth Fleet. Many of Rambam's physicians are internationally recognized for their clinical expertise. Physicians participate in innovative research projects to bring new treatments not only to their patients, but to the wider global community.

About EOS: EOS provides responsible manufacturing solutions via industrial 3D printing technologies to organizations around the world. Since 1989, EOS has shaped the future of manufacturing by enabling its customers to innovate and differentiate through expert guidance, technology and services, leveraging its end-to-end additive manufacturing (AM) industry partnerships. From strategy to education to production, EOS is the leading global partner for both metal and polymer AM solutions, accelerating time-to-market for its customers through high-quality production efficiencies and sustainable solutions.

About PTC: PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company that enables industrial and manufacturing companies to digitally transform how they engineer, manufacture, and service the physical products that the world relies on. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 30,000 customers globally. For more information, please visit www.ptc.com.

Media Contacts

Rambam Health Campus

David Ratner, Spokesperson Rambam Hospital

[email protected]

EOS

Britta Fritsch, Head of EMEA Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

PTC

Libby Fink, Sr. Director Global Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE PTC Inc.