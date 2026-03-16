Ramp Acquires Juno to Expand Guest Travel and Build the Complete Travel Solution for Every Business

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramp, the leading financial operations platform, today announced the acquisition of Juno, a modern guest travel platform built to handle the complexity of non-employee travel. With this acquisition, Ramp is deepening its travel capabilities, investing in a suite of travel products and Travel Management Company (TMC) partnerships to meet customer needs, no matter the company size.

For most companies, travel doesn't stop at employees. Candidates, contractors, customers, and other non-employees all need to get somewhere too — whether it's a tech company flying in a final-round candidate, a health organization coordinating traveling doctors, a university hosting visiting researchers, or a sports and media company managing event logistics. These workflows are high-volume, time-sensitive, and operationally complex. And because they involve non-employees, they've historically lived outside core financial tools. Juno was built specifically to solve that problem.

"Guest travel is a hard problem. It's messy, operationally heavy, and has real business consequences," said Karim Atiyeh, co-founder and CTO of Ramp. "A bad candidate travel experience can cost you a hire. Juno built something strong in a category that matters. Our job now is to give them leverage and stay out of the way."

Juno was founded by Sam Felsenthal, Devon Tivona, and Kate Porter. Sam and Devon previously built and sold Pana, a guest travel platform acquired by Coupa in 2021. Since founding Juno in December 2024, they have already proven the platform can scale with leading companies and work in close partnership with TMCs.

"We've spent the better part of a decade working on the guest travel problem," said Devon Tivona, co-CEO and founder of Juno. "These aren't anonymous business travelers. They're candidates, customers, partners. The trip is part of the impression. Ramp has the platform, the customers, and the ambition. That's why we're here."

Juno's team joins Ramp today.

About Ramp

Ramp is a financial operations platform designed to save companies time and money. Our all-in-one solution combines payments, corporate cards, vendor management, procurement, travel booking, and automated bookkeeping with built-in intelligence to maximize the impact of every dollar and hour spent. Over 50,000 customers, from family farms to space startups, have saved over $10 billion and 27.5 million hours with Ramp. Founded in 2019, Ramp powers over $100 billion in purchases annually. Learn more at www.ramp.com.

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SOURCE Ramp