Ramp Launches Applied AI Solutions, Helping Enterprises Deploy AI Agents Across Finance Operations

Ramp embeds dedicated engineers with enterprise finance teams to automate finance workflows that have resisted automation, using the context buried across the systems they already run

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramp, the leading financial operations platform, today launched Ramp Applied AI Solutions: a new offering that helps large enterprises deploy AI agents to drive complex financial workflows. Agents solve problems across token spend management, accounts payable, procurement, close, accounts receivable, expense management, and other finance workflows. By fusing dedicated engineering resources, deep financial operations knowledge, and institutional operating context, Ramp Applied AI Solutions delivers real business impact that integrates directly into established enterprise systems.

AI is easy to demo but hard to deploy in finance

Finance runs on context that lives everywhere except where an off-the-shelf tool can reach it. Vendor history, contract terms, GL codes, and company policies are scattered across ERPs, home-grown systems, procurement tools, and complicated approval chains. Important context lives in email threads, spreadsheets, and the judgment of experienced employees. This data fragmentation is why most enterprise AI projects in finance never make it past the pilot. In Deloitte's most recent CFO survey, 87% of finance chiefs said AI will be very or extremely important to their operations, yet only 21% of active users said it has delivered clear, measurable value.

Applied AI Solutions is built for the workflows that off-the-shelf tools struggle to automate: processes that span multiple systems, depend on company-specific policies, and require judgment when exceptions arise. Ramp combines finance workflow expertise, product judgment, and dedicated FDEs to identify high-impact opportunities, extract the context agents need, and deploy AI safely into production.

"In finance, every decision depends on buried layers of context: the policy, the vendor, the contract, the approval chain, and the exception history," said Ori Daniel, Head of AI Solutions at Ramp. "Applied AI Solutions helps enterprises capture that context and turn it into agents that can complete work safely, with the controls finance teams need."

From AI pilots to agents in production

Ramp Applied AI Solutions helps finance teams move from AI experiments to working agents through:

Context Extraction: Ramp helps finance teams collect and structure the business context agents need to operate, including policies, approval logic, vendor history, contract terms, GL mappings, exception patterns, and workflow-specific judgment.

Ramp helps finance teams collect and structure the business context agents need to operate, including policies, approval logic, vendor history, contract terms, GL mappings, exception patterns, and workflow-specific judgment. Workflow Prioritization : Ramp works with enterprises to identify manual, exception-heavy finance processes where agents can create measurable impact quickly, from invoice review and contract matching to procurement intake and close preparation.

: Ramp works with enterprises to identify manual, exception-heavy finance processes where agents can create measurable impact quickly, from invoice review and contract matching to procurement intake and close preparation. System Integration : Agents connect to the systems finance teams already use, including ERPs, procurement tools, document stores, approval workflows, banks, spreadsheets, and internal data sources.

: Agents connect to the systems finance teams already use, including ERPs, procurement tools, document stores, approval workflows, banks, spreadsheets, and internal data sources. Agent Design and Deployment: Ramp engineers design, build, test, and deploy agents that operate inside existing finance workflows rather than sitting in a separate interface.

Ramp engineers design, build, test, and deploy agents that operate inside existing finance workflows rather than sitting in a separate interface. Human Review and Controls: Ramp keeps finance teams in control with approval paths, exception queues, audit trails, policy-based guardrails, and human review for high-risk decisions.

Ramp keeps finance teams in control with approval paths, exception queues, audit trails, policy-based guardrails, and human review for high-risk decisions. Continuous Improvement: Agents incorporate approved human corrections over time, adapting to each company's vendors, GL structure, approval logic, compliance requirements, and finance processes.

The CFO office we built for ourselves

Applied AI Solutions builds on the work Ramp first deployed inside its own finance organization. Ramp's finance team operates on a finance intelligence layer that maps to how the company actually operates: GL accounts translated into operational meaning, policies connected to their sources, and reporting logic that our finance leaders now rely on to make high-stakes calls. That layer powers agents that handle capital planning, variance analysis, board reporting, and financial close: work that previously required senior finance judgment and manual reconciliation across multiple systems. As a result, Ramp's finance team runs with a fraction of the headcount you'd expect for a company operating at its level of scale and complexity

Applied AI Solutions brings the same foundation to enterprise customers: agents connected to real finance systems, grounded in company-specific context, and governed by approval paths, audit trails, and human review.

Ramp Applied AI Solutions is available for select enterprise customers. To learn more, visit ramp.com/applied-ai-solutions.

About Ramp

Ramp is a financial operations platform designed to save companies time and money. Our all-in-one solution combines payments, corporate cards, vendor management, procurement, travel booking, and automated bookkeeping with built-in intelligence to maximize the impact of every dollar and hour spent. Over 70,000 customers, from family farms to space startups, have saved over $12 billion and 27.5 million hours with Ramp. Founded in 2019, Ramp powers over $200 billion in purchases annually. Learn more at www.ramp.com.

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SOURCE Ramp