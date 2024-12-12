Ramp Announces Integration with Intuit QuickBooks Desktop

Capability streamlines accounting and enables greater efficiency for shared customers

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramp, the finance operations platform designed to save businesses time and money, today announced an integration with Intuit QuickBooks Desktop .

The integration automatically syncs Ramp card and bill payment data with QuickBooks Desktop in real time, replacing manual data entry with a smooth, automated process. This allows shared Ramp and QuickBooks Desktop customers to:

Speed up month-end close by keeping accurate, up-to-date spending records

by keeping accurate, up-to-date spending records Automate routine workflows with sophisticated accounting automations

with sophisticated accounting automations Maintain full control over their data flow. Ramp doesn't alter settings in QuickBooks Desktop or create accounts or vendors without user permission.

With this feature, Ramp frees finance and accounting teams from time-consuming tasks so they can spend time growing their business.

For example: Reliable Staffing, a family-owned recruiting agency, previously had to manually import employee reimbursement data from Ramp to QuickBooks Desktop – a process that could take hours and risked inaccuracies. This new integration automates that process, replacing manual work with the peace of mind that data is accurate.

"It's really streamlined everything for us," says Alio Gasbarro, Chief Financial Officer of Reliable Staffing. "Now, we can focus less on paperwork and more on what matters: driving our business forward."

"Ramp powers finance and accounting teams to do their best work without the hassle of manual and tedious tasks slowing them down," says Matt Vickers, Director of Product at Ramp. "Our integrations automate accounting workflows, ensure data accuracy, and speed up closing your books so you can save time and money."

This integration is now available for all Ramp and QuickBooks Desktop users. Learn more at https://ramp.com/integrations/quickbooks-desktop .

About Ramp

Ramp is a financial operations platform that helps companies achieve more by spending less. With Ramp, companies make payments, issue cards, manage vendors and procurement workflows, book travel, and automate bookkeeping all on one platform. We do this through intuitive software with built-in controls and intelligence to automate tedious tasks and maximize the impact of every dollar and hour spent. We help businesses grow efficiently.

From family-owned farms to space startups, over 30,000 customers have saved $1 billion and 15 million hours with Ramp. Ramp was founded in 2019 and is one of the fastest-growing startups in U.S. history, enabling tens of billions of dollars in purchases each year. Learn more about how we can accelerate your business at www.ramp.com .

Media Contact

[email protected]

