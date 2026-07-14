Ramp Launches Ramp for Construction to Help Companies Catch Job Overruns Before Month-End

New capabilities automate job coding for field crews and give finance real-time visibility and control across every project

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramp today launched Ramp for Construction, a suite of construction-specific capabilities across Ramp's financial operations platform to help general contractors, builders, and subcontractors control spend at the job level, protect margins, and catch overruns before they happen.

For many construction firms, overruns surface at month-end, after card charges, invoices, approvals, and job codes have finally been reconciled—and after the margin is already gone. The problem is fragmentation: cards in one place, AP in another, approvals over email, and job coding in spreadsheets. In a nearly $2.2 trillion U.S. industry built around tight job-level margins, disconnected systems make it harder for contractors to see and control spend in real time.

Ramp for Construction connects the field and back office at the point of spend. Field crews get a simpler way to make purchases, capture receipts, and confirm job details without sorting through irrelevant codes or chasing paperwork weeks later. Finance teams get cleaner project data from the start, managed centrally and synced with the systems they already use.

"I drop the invoice in and Ramp pulls all the amounts, retainage included, and matches it against what's committed on the PO," said David Anderson, Accountant at Dick Anderson Construction. "It updates in real time as I enter invoices and change orders, so when it's time to release, I just check the balance in Ramp and release it, no separate report needed."

Ramp for Construction adds construction-specific capabilities across Ramp's cards, expense, and accounts payable platform:

Less admin for field crews: Ramp AI pre-fills the job, phase, and cost code based on the field worker and expense, so crews simply one-click review and confirm. Mobile and SMS receipt capture keeps submissions quick.

Ramp AI pre-fills the job, phase, and cost code based on the field worker and expense, so crews simply one-click review and confirm. Mobile and SMS receipt capture keeps submissions quick. Project-based approvals: Route expenses and bills to the project manager accountable for each job, giving construction firms a first line of defense to review spend, catch issues, and maintain control before costs are approved.

Route expenses and bills to the project manager accountable for each job, giving construction firms a first line of defense to review spend, catch issues, and maintain control before costs are approved. Real-time project visibility: Ramp tracks card, bill, and purchase order activity to show actuals vs budget as spend happens on each project.

Ramp tracks card, bill, and purchase order activity to show actuals vs budget as spend happens on each project. Automated retainage tracking: Ramp tracks retainage from purchase order through release, helping general contractors enforce holdbacks, reduce manual spreadsheet work, and protect against financial risk.

Ramp tracks retainage from purchase order through release, helping general contractors enforce holdbacks, reduce manual spreadsheet work, and protect against financial risk. Compliant subcontractor payments: Ramp checks that lien waivers, W-9s, and certificates of insurance meet company policy before payment, helping teams reduce risk without adding manual review to every payout.

"Construction firms should have the visibility they need to manage project profitability in real time," said Geoff Charles, Chief Product Officer at Ramp. "Every card swipe and invoice should hit the right job, cost code, and budget the moment money moves. Ramp for Construction gives finance teams the controls to enforce compliance, protect margins, and act with confidence as projects evolve."

Ramp for Construction is already helping firms improve operations. More than 70% of receipts are matched within 24 hours, field teams submit 2.7x more transactions with accurate cost coding at the time of submission, and teams save more than 15 hours each month through automated retainage tracking and compliance document reviews.

Ramp for Construction supports Viewpoint Vista, Viewpoint Spectrum, Sage 100 Contractor, Sage 300 CRE, Sage Intacct, Sage Intacct Construction, CMiC, Acumatica, NetSuite, and QuickBooks Online.

Ramp for Construction is available now. Learn more at ramp.com/construction.

About Ramp

Ramp is how companies save time and money on every dollar they spend. It's the smart financial infrastructure behind every card swipe, invoice, and reimbursement – streamlining approvals, processing payments, and closing the books automatically. More than 70,000 organizations, from family farms and space startups to the Fortune 100, have saved over $12 billion and 27 million hours with Ramp. For the median customer, that translates to 5% savings on expenses and 16% revenue growth in their first year. Founded in 2019, Ramp powers over $200 billion in purchases annually. Learn more at www.ramp.com.

* Ramp does not include bank transfers or non-monetized payments when calculating Total Purchase Volume.

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SOURCE Ramp