Ramp Launches "Ramp Budgets"

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramp, the leading financial operations platform, today announced Ramp Budgets, a real-time budget tracking solution that uses AI to connect a company's financial plan directly to live spend. Finance teams and business owners can now instantly see how they are tracking against plan without relying on spreadsheets or manual work.

"Hundreds of millions of dollars flow through Ramp daily, giving teams a single, real-time view of every dollar. With Ramp Budgets, that clarity extends to live budget tracking and automated control," said Geoff Charles, Ramp's CPO. "Finance teams and budget owners see where they stand as money is spent, not weeks later, so decisions happen faster and with no guesswork."

Most businesses lack instant visibility to monitor money spent against their budget, with 98% only discovering overruns after the money is spent and 84% tracking in spreadsheets with spend scattered across tools. Finance teams lose hours per week exporting data and reconciling line items. This means budget owners can't get quick answers, and leaders approve spending requests without context about the remaining budget.1

With Ramp, businesses now have AI-powered budgets that offer:

Live tracking across all spend - Upload a budget and Ramp uses AI to properly format budgets and automatically map every transaction (expenses, reimbursements, bills, and POs) to the right line in real time. Businesses can see what's spent, what's committed, and how much money is left.

Upload a budget and Ramp uses AI to properly format budgets and automatically map every transaction (expenses, reimbursements, bills, and POs) to the right line in real time. Businesses can see what's spent, what's committed, and how much money is left. Approval with context - Approvers can see exactly how each spend request impacts their budget so they can make informed decisions and avoid overspending. Ramp's AI platform, Ramp Intelligence, identifies any trends or anomalies to ensure spend stays on track.

Approvers can see exactly how each spend request impacts their budget so they can make informed decisions and avoid overspending. Ramp's AI platform, Ramp Intelligence, identifies any trends or anomalies to ensure spend stays on track. Budget ownership and control - Leaders get a real-time dashboard, alerts for high spending, and the authority to manage their own budget. Finance defines the guardrails while owners and Ramp's AI agents manage their spending without back-and-forth. For example, Agents for AP can approve valid invoices if within budget or escalate if not.

Leaders get a real-time dashboard, alerts for high spending, and the authority to manage their own budget. Finance defines the guardrails while owners and Ramp's AI agents manage their spending without back-and-forth. For example, Agents for AP can approve valid invoices if within budget or escalate if not. Smarter budget creation - Ramp Intelligence will soon use AI to help teams set the right budget based on historical spend and benchmarks in the industry.

Companies are already seeing the impact:

Katana Billingsley, Expenditure Manager at Crumbl: "Our leaders now have real-time visibility to approve spend faster and with greater confidence."

Richard Gobea, Finance Manager at Quora: "When budgets lived in spreadsheets and inboxes, finance spent most of its time answering questions. With Ramp Budgets, teams see what they're working with in real-time, and finance can actually be a strategic partner."

Ramp Budgets adds a new layer of intelligence to the Ramp platform. Budget context informs approvals, accounts payable, and spend controls, and will increasingly power Ramp's AI agents to proactively guide decisions before money is spent. To learn more, visit: ramp.com/budgets.

About Ramp

Ramp is a financial operations platform designed to save companies time and money. Our all-in-one solution combines payments, corporate cards, vendor management, procurement, travel booking, and automated bookkeeping with built-in intelligence to maximize the impact of every dollar and hour spent. Over 50,000 customers, from family farms to space startups, have saved over $10 billion and 27.5 million hours with Ramp. Founded in 2019, Ramp powers over $100 billion in purchases annually. Learn more at www.ramp.com .

¹ Based on a survey of finance leaders at companies with 50-1,000 employees conducted in January 2026.

