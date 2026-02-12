Ramp Launches Accounting Agent to Automate Bookkeeping with Real-Time Close

Customers using Accounting Agent see up to 3.5 times more auto-coding than legacy tools, with 90%+ accuracy

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramp , the leading financial operations platform, today announced Accounting Agent , a specialized AI agent that automates the manual parts of bookkeeping and month-end close. Accounting Agent uses AI to review and auto-code transactions the moment they happen, surfacing only those that need human attention.

Despite years of "automation," only 2% of teams say AI or advanced automation is their primary way of coding and posting transactions1. Most accounting systems still depend on manual rules, confirmation clicks, and time-consuming, line-by-line review. These limitations leave transactions sitting unreviewed until month-end, increase the risk of errors, and cause significant burnout among accountants — all of which are exacerbated by a shortage of skilled accounting professionals.

Ramp's Accounting Agent replaces this manual work with AI and automation. It is trained on millions of transactions, is tailored to each business' individual coding behaviors, and learns from feedback and corrections. The agent then determines how to code each item, identifies whether it's ready for ERP sync, and flags every time a human should review. This means finance teams deliver clean books three times faster on average each month, saving 40+ hours per month due to less manual review and transaction coding2.

"Rule-based automation didn't eliminate manual accounting — it just made it slightly faster to click 'agree.' We built Accounting Agent to remove that layer entirely," said Geoff Charles, Ramp's CPO. "It autocodes spend, reviews activity in real time, and automates close tasks. Companies are saving dozens of hours a month so they can focus on strategy and results, not spreadsheets."

Accounting Agent automates the most painful parts of the accounting workflow:

AI Coding: Ramp instantly auto-codes every transaction and bill across every field, including GL, department, class, location, and even custom fields, and codes invoices at the item-level. Ramp learns automatically and improves based on how a customer codes and syncs expenses.

Ramp instantly auto-codes every transaction and bill across every field, including GL, department, class, location, and even custom fields, and codes invoices at the item-level. Ramp learns automatically and improves based on how a customer codes and syncs expenses. mart Review: Ramp reviews policy adherence as well as accuracy and completeness of accounting fields for 100% of spend in the background. It gives every transaction — across cards and bills — a suggested action (i.e. review GL account, mark ready to sync) so teams know what to fix and what to approve.

Ramp reviews policy adherence as well as accuracy and completeness of accounting fields for 100% of spend in the background. It gives every transaction — across cards and bills — a suggested action (i.e. review GL account, mark ready to sync) so teams know what to fix and what to approve. Real-Time Sync: Routine, low-risk spend is approved and synced to an accounting system automatically with full audit logs according to each finance team's guidelines and controls.

Routine, low-risk spend is approved and synced to an accounting system automatically with full audit logs according to each finance team's guidelines and controls. Accruals & Reconciliation: Ramp creates and posts accruals automatically at month-end, and schedules a reversal for the following month. It also reconciles activity directly against supported ERPs, surfacing mismatches without exports or spreadsheets.

Accounting Agent is already helping companies save time and money:

Lauren Feeney, Controller at Perplexity: "Velocity is core to Perplexity's brand. Ramp's Accounting Agent gives us both speed and accuracy—we're not choosing between moving quickly or getting it right. The AI handles routine coding in real time and keeps our books audit-ready, so we close faster every month without the scramble."

Jim Romano, CFO at Stateside Brands: "The Accounting Agent is starting to pick up subtle patterns — like when spend belongs in samples instead of travel and entertainment. It's learning how we actually operate. Once we automate marking transactions as ready, that's hundreds of daily reviews gone overnight. I want my team focused on the exceptions — not the easy stuff."

Neusha Sayadian, Fractional CFO at Valence: "Ramp's AI accounting has completely changed how we operate. What used to take hours of manual review now happens automatically. I'm spending 90% of my time on strategy and growing the business, not in the weeds of transaction review."

Accounting Agent adds a new layer of intelligence to every transaction across the Ramp platform. The agent is an extension of Ramp's agents for controllers and AP , and is available to Ramp Plus customers today.

To learn more, visit: https://ramp.com/accounting-automation-software .

About Ramp

Ramp is a financial operations platform designed to save companies time and money. Our all-in-one solution combines payments, corporate cards, vendor management, procurement, travel booking, and automated bookkeeping with built-in intelligence to maximize the impact of every dollar and hour spent. Over 50,000 customers, from family farms to space startups, have saved over $10 billion and 27.5 million hours with Ramp. Founded in 2019, Ramp powers over $100 billion in purchases annually. Learn more at www.ramp.com .

1 Based on a survey of bookkeepers and accountants conducted in December 2025.

2 Based on a survey of more than 100 customers who migrated to Ramp from other expense management tools.

