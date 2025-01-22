Ramp Launches Ramp Treasury: Cash Management that Maximizes Every Dollar with Minimal Effort

Gives 2.5% 1 earn on fully liquid operating cash.

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading financial operations platform Ramp today introduced Ramp Treasury, a new solution that radically improves how most businesses store and manage their operating cash.

With Ramp Treasury, businesses can store cash in a business account2 that earns 2.5%1 or in an investment account3 with the potential for higher yields – all within the same platform they already use to pay their bills. This allows businesses to:

Earn 35x more on operating cash 4 in a Ramp Business Account than the national average .

in a Ramp Business Account than the . Get ~3 extra days of working capital and incremental earnings by paying bills the day they're due.

by paying bills the day they're due. Let AI handle the rest with automated balance alerts and liquidity forecasting.

Ramp Business Corporation is a financial technology company and is not a bank. Bank deposit services provided by First Internet Bank of Indiana, Member FDIC.

The Investment Account is not a deposit account, not insured by FDIC, and may lose value.

The launch is part of Ramp's ambitions to automate more areas of the financial tech stack beyond payments, help companies achieve more with every dollar and hour, and create a world of self-driving finance.

"The old treasury playbook meant either constant micromanaging of cash positions and payment dates… or just accepting you'll lose out on interest. The new playbook is refreshingly simple: let technology do the heavy lifting, so you don't have to," said Eric Glyman, CEO of Ramp. "This is why we created Ramp in the first place. We find every cent you deserve so you can focus on moving your business forward. It's all about the timeless principle of making every dollar and hour work harder, and go farther."

Empowering Businesses To Earn More of What's Theirs

Businesses face a tough choice when it comes to managing cash: they can either maximize earnings or have quick access – but not both. This often requires finance teams to keep money in accounts that earn low or no interest for easy use, or lock it away in higher-yield investments that are cumbersome to access.

This trade-off is why over 80%5 of businesses' operating cash is stored in a bank account that doesn't earn anything. On top of this, ~3 days of working capital and incremental earning potential is lost waiting for transferred funds to settle with their vendors.

Companies shouldn't have to choose between growing cash and having access to it. Now, they no longer need to. Ramp Treasury is uniquely structured to pass maximum value back to businesses, so they earn more on operating cash without sacrificing liquidity.

Businesses with $1 million in operating cash in a Ramp Business Account could earn more than $25,0006 by the end of the year – compared to just $7004 at a traditional bank – all while maintaining instant liquidity for bill payments.

That same business can also place excess cash in a Ramp Investment Account currently earning 4.38%7, with no account opening or management fees, no deposit minimums7, and no withdrawal restrictions.

"We used to move money among five or six different accounts in order to get the best yield and fast liquidity," said Alejandro Calderon, CFO of Roof Squad. "With Ramp Treasury, I just keep it all in one place, knowing it's making money for me in the background while vendors and cards get paid on time. It's truly an unprecedented offering."

The Era of Self-Driving Finance

By applying intelligence to operating funds, Ramp empowers businesses to be more productive with their time and their capital. Because Ramp sees all company spend, it automatically calculates how much operating cash businesses need to pay their upcoming bills and card statements, and leaves the rest to continue earning. Businesses can then pay bills the day they're due from within the operating account, knowing they have the funds to meet all their obligations on time.

"We're entering the age of self-driving finance: expenses that will do themselves, books that will close themselves, and money that will move itself," added Glyman.

"We're seeing a shift towards more integrated financial tools," said Kevin Permenter, a Senior Research Director for Financial Applications at IDC. "More and more, companies are looking for ways to manage their cash, pay bills, and earn more, all in one place. This kind of all-in-one approach, powered by artificial intelligence, has the potential to help businesses handle their money more efficiently. As a result, I expect this product to gain traction in the market quickly."

Ramp Treasury is available today for all Ramp customers. To learn more, visit www.ramp.com/treasury .

About Ramp

Ramp is a financial operations platform that helps companies achieve more by spending less. With Ramp, companies make payments, issue cards, manage vendors and procurement workflows, book travel, and automate bookkeeping all on one platform. We do this through intuitive software with built-in controls and intelligence to automate tedious tasks and maximize the impact of every dollar and hour spent. We help businesses grow efficiently.

From family-owned farms to space startups, over 30,000 customers have saved $2 billion and 20 million hours with Ramp. Ramp was founded in 2019 and is one of the fastest-growing startups in U.S. history, enabling tens of billions of dollars in purchases each year. Learn more about how we can accelerate your business at www.ramp.com.

Get up to 2.5% in the form of annual cash rewards on eligible funds in your Ramp Business Account. Cash rewards are paid by Ramp Business Corporation and not by First Internet Bank of Indiana , Member FDIC. Cash rewards are subject to change. See the Business Account Addendum for more information. Ramp Business Corporation is a financial technology company and is not a bank. Bank deposit services provided by First Internet Bank of Indiana , Member FDIC. API Services for the Business Account provided by Increase Technologies, Inc. Securities products and brokerage services are provided by Apex Clearing Corporation. Apex Clearing Corporation is an SEC registered broker dealer, a member of FINRA and SIPC, and is licensed in 53 states and territories. FINRA BrokerCheck reports for Apex Clearing Corporation are available at: http://www.finra.org/brokercheck . The Investment Account is not a deposit account, not insured by FDIC, and may lose value. Earnings calculated based on the national average rate on interest checking accounts of .07% published by the FDIC as of 12/16/24, and an earn rate of 2.5% offered and paid by Ramp Business Corporation on the Ramp Business Account. This comparison is between the bank interest rate and the Ramp Business Account earn rate, paid in the form of cash rewards. Based on a Ramp internal analysis conducted on 10/10/24, evaluating connected deposits and bank account data for all Ramp customers as of 9/10/24, and considered balances for the prior 90 days (6/12/24). Calculated based on an earn rate of 2.5% offered and paid by Ramp Business Corporation on the Ramp Business Account. Before investing in a money market fund, carefully consider the fund's investment objectives, minimum investment requirements, risks, charges and expenses, as described in the applicable fund's prospectus. You may obtain a copy of the fund prospectus here . Yield rate is the current effective annualized 7-day yield rate for the Invesco Premier U.S. Government Money Portfolio fund (FUGXX) as of January 21, 2025 , and is variable, fluctuates, and is only earned on cash invested into money market funds in the Ramp Investment Account. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investing in securities products involves risk of loss, including loss of principal. This is not an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, any security, and no buy or sell recommendation should be implied.

