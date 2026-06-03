Ramp Launches Stack, an AI Operating System for Accounting Firms

First Ramp product built for accounting firms brings AI-native close, reconciliation, and workflow

automation to a $150 billion industry

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ramp launched Ramp Stack, an AI operating system built specifically for accounting firms. Stack marks Ramp's entry into the accounting firm market, a roughly $150 billion industry.

Accounting firms are operating under mounting pressure. More than 300,000 CPAs have exited the profession, accounting degrees hit a 20-year low last year, and firms are turning away clients because they cannot staff to support them. At the same time, client expectations are rising. Businesses are growing faster and demanding more from their accounting partners beyond bookkeeping. The firms pulling ahead aren't waiting for the talent pipeline to recover. They're rebuilding around AI to meet both pressures at once. Stack is built for that rebuild.

Ramp is uniquely positioned to address the accounting industry's needs. The company partners with more than 4,500 accounting firms, and 92 of the top 100 CPA firms already have clients on the platform. Accounting firms were design partners for Stack from the start, surfacing use cases that go well beyond the monthly close, including client onboarding and cleaning up messy books.

"Accounting firms are under more pressure today than at any point in history," said Geoff Charles, Chief Product Officer at Ramp. "The firms we work with aren't asking for another AI tool to prompt. They need something that actually does the work, with every decision reviewable and auditable. That's what Stack is built to do, starting with the close, and expanding into every workflow that stands between their team and higher-value client work."

Stack is designed from the ground up for the accuracy, auditability, and defensibility that accounting demands. Firms teach Stack their processes; Stack captures them as SOPs that update as clients grow and workflows change. That institutional knowledge becomes the firm's IP and is always up to date.

"Stack is eliminating or reducing the amount of time we spend on a month-end close by 50% on some clients," Tyler Otto, President and Owner of Specialized Accounting, said.

Stack outperformed general purpose models in an evaluation against more than 200 accounting tasks, built and graded by working accountants. For example: coding transactions, bank reconciliation, posting journal entries, and running the close.

"Every client wants their accounting firm to be a strategic partner. But you can't be an advisor when your team is buried in reconciliations and journal entries," said Matt Tait, CEO of Decimal. "Ramp is becoming the foundation our firm builds on, handling the execution so we can focus on the work our clients are asking for."

"Stack today automates the work of the monthly close. What we're building toward is broader," said Charles. "An AI operating system where accounting firms can run any workflow – tax, audit, advisory – connected to every system and data source they rely on."

Stack is available now for accounting firms. Firms interested can learn more at www.ramp.com/stack.

About Ramp

Ramp is a financial operations platform designed to save companies time and money. Our all-in-one solution combines payments, corporate cards, vendor management, procurement, travel booking, and automated bookkeeping with built-in intelligence to maximize the impact of every dollar and hour spent. Over 50,000 customers, from family farms to space startups, have saved over $10 billion and 27.5 million hours with Ramp. Founded in 2019, Ramp powers over $100 billion in purchases annually. Learn more at www.ramp.com.

* Ramp does not include bank transfers or non-monetized payments when calculating Total Purchase Volume.

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SOURCE Ramp