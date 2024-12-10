Ramp Welcomes Leading Retail and Food & Beverage Brands as Customers

Crumbl, MIXT, and OLIPOP choose Ramp to streamline operations and boost financial efficiency

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramp, the finance operations platform designed to help businesses spend less, today announced that it has added prominent food & beverage retailers as customers. These include national eateries Crumbl and MIXT , and modern soda OLIPOP .

For businesses operating on tight margins, every dollar counts. With Ramp, they can easily track where their money goes, from inventory purchases to daily supplies, and spot ways to save.

"Business leaders know: a wasted dollar or lost hour is money left on the table," said Colin Kennedy, Chief Business Officer of Ramp. "That's why we created a solution that gives complete visibility into all spending, eliminates paperwork, and proactively finds savings. Our goal is to remove the complexity of financial management so finance leaders can focus on growth."

A Trusted Provider

In the past year, Crumbl, MIXT, and OLIPOP have all selected Ramp to streamline their financial operations:

Michael Card, VP of Finance at Crumbl: "At Crumbl, innovation – from exciting new cookie and dessert flavors to improving our customer experience – is at the heart of everything we do. Ramp's platform mirrors this innovative spirit in our operations. It takes care of the behind-the-scenes financial work of enforcing policies and tracking expenses, and gives us a real-time view into spending across all our entities. The peace of mind is priceless."

Vincent Laurel, Controller at MIXT: "In the restaurant business, efficiency is everything. This is what Ramp delivers. It's so simple to use that employees are never late with their submissions, and the AI effortlessly handles coding and importing expenses. What used to be a monthly roadblock is now dead simple, so we spend less time on paperwork and more time doing what we love: serving up great salads."

Mo Younes, Controller at OLIPOP: "As a growing beverage company, we need a financial solution that can scale with us. Ramp's platform has not only met but exceeded our expectations, helping us maintain operational excellence as we expand."

Ramp is designed to simplify and automate retailers' financial tasks, so they can focus on growth. Features include:

Real-time spend visibilit y across all entities and locations

y across all entities and locations Streamlined operations across expenses, bill payments, vendor management, travel, and procurement

across expenses, bill payments, vendor management, travel, and procurement Automated expense reports, categorization, and reconciliation

reports, categorization, and reconciliation Integration with accounting systems for faster month-end close

for faster month-end close AI-powered insights for cost-saving opportunities

For more information about how Ramp can help your business grow more efficiently, visit www.ramp.com .

About Ramp

Ramp is a financial operations platform that helps companies achieve more by spending less. With Ramp, companies make payments, issue cards, manage vendors and procurement workflows, book travel, and automate bookkeeping all on one platform. We do this through intuitive software with built-in controls and intelligence to automate tedious tasks and maximize the impact of every dollar and hour spent. Ramp helps businesses grow efficiently.

From family-owned farms to space startups, over 30,000 customers have saved $1 billion and 15 million hours with Ramp. Ramp was founded in 2019 and is one of the fastest-growing startups in U.S. history, enabling tens of billions of dollars in purchases each year. Learn more about how we can accelerate your business at www.ramp.com .

