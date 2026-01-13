Ramtech Building Systems Appoints Kelly Williams as Vice President of Business Development

Williams will lead Ramtech's sales team and oversee the company's existing sales and marketing efforts of permanent and relocatable modular buildings in the education, healthcare, commercial, and government markets while also integrating new products including multi-family structures.

MANSFIELD, Texas, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mansfield, TX based Ramtech Building Systems, a leading design-build provider of permanent and relocatable modular building solutions for over 40 years, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kelly Williams as Vice President of Business Development.

Kelly Williams, Ramtech Building Systems Vice President of Business Development

In this key leadership role, Williams will oversee the company's sales and marketing efforts, bringing with him an emphasis on creating new commercial and multi-family building opportunities. He will also lead Ramtech's sales team, leveraging his extensive expertise to support and expand the company's current presence and broad portfolio of innovative modular facilities in the education, healthcare, commercial, and government markets .

Williams brings decades of industry leadership and a proven track record in commercial and residential modular construction, specializing in multi-family developments. His resume includes over one million square feet of space nationwide, including military barracks, student housing, assisted living facilities, and single and multi-family housing projects. "As a long-time modular industry veteran, Kelly brings a vast amount of business development experience in vertical markets that we have not fully participated in historically," stated Matt Slataper, Ramtech's President. "More importantly, he brings decades of relationships and leadership qualities that mesh very well with the Ramtech culture and can only benefit our organization at a critical time in our growth."

Williams has previously held executive positions focused on business development at organizations including Impact Housing Group, Vesta Modular, Champion Home Builders, and Clayton Homes. As a long-time modular industry veteran, he has been actively involved for many years with the Modular Building Institute (MBI), serving on the board of directors and as the association's President in 2015-2016. He has also served two terms as Chairman of the MBI Educational Foundation. Williams received the prestigious MBI Outstanding Achievement Award in 2025 in recognition of his significant contributions to the industry.

A graduate of the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee, Williams resides in Knoxville, Tennessee with his wife Ronni and their three rescue dogs.

About Ramtech Building Systems and Modular Construction

Since 1982 Ramtech Building Systems has been providing innovative relocatable modular buildings and two types of permanent modular construction for commercial companies, educational institutions, government agencies, healthcare providers, and multi-family units throughout the Southern United States. As a vertically integrated design-build construction company, Ramtech provides full in-house design, a manufacturer direct product, and complete site construction services all within a single-source solution. Ramtech can offer facilities built using permanent modular construction on both a pier and beam or concrete slab foundation. Both options combine the best of off-site manufacturing and on-site construction techniques to produce a building faster and with less cost, but identical in the look, functionality, and life expectancy of a completely site-built structure. By emphasizing a value engineering approach Ramtech has successfully completed over 5,000 diverse projects of all sizes. To learn more, visit the company's website at RamtechModular.com .

