Ramtech Building Systems Completes Advanced Modular Office Building at Los Alamos National Laboratory

The Use of Ramtech's Slab-on-Grade Permanent Modular Construction Continues to Grow Across the Southwest

MANSFIELD, Texas, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Design-build construction firm Ramtech Building Systems of Mansfield, TX, announced the completion of a state-of-the-art 26,880 square foot two-story modular office building at Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) in Los Alamos, NM. Partnering with Wilson & Company and Thornton-Tomasetti Engineering, both based in Albuquerque, NM, Ramtech delivered the cutting-edge facility using its innovative permanent modular construction approach.

Ramtech constructed this 26,880 sq. ft. two-story permanent modular office building for Los Alamos National Laboratory in Los Alamos, NM

Ramtech's in-house design team developed the initial floor plan and exterior elevations, while Wilson & Company handled the civil, electrical, and mechanical designs and Thornton-Tomasetti engineered the concrete foundation and site-built elements. The modular building was constructed with twenty-six 14' x 60' modules using Ramtech's proprietary slab-on-grade modular system which provides for a clear span approach for versatile space planning. The facility features a modular elevator, two stairwells, 14 private offices, expansive open workspace s, breakrooms on each floor, four communications rooms, men's and women's restrooms, and dedicated mechanical and electrical rooms.

The building's exterior, designed to complement the industrial aesthetic of the LANL surrounding structures, incorporates horizontal steel siding panels with a built-up SBS roofing system. Interior finishes include carpet and porcelain tiles, non-static VCT flooring, textured and painted walls, and 2x2 revealed edge acoustic tile ceilings in a slim-line grid system. Life safety systems, including fire alarms, automatic sprinklers, data, communication, and security systems were installed to meet LANL's stringent requirements.

The remote location of Los Alamos posed unique challenges including typically higher construction costs and a limited pool of qualified contractors," said Randy Van Zandt, Vice President of Operations for Ramtech. "Our permanent modular construction approach easily addressed these challenges by performing a significant amount of the work off-site which significantly reduced the construction time line and provided for substantial cost savings while also meeting the unique technical and security demands at LANL."

The Type II building was engineered to withstand wind and seismic loads specific to northern New Mexico and is supported by a stem wall concrete foundation resting below the frost line. Offsite-fabricated stair towers, constructed with 12-gauge steel studs, were seamlessly integrated to ensure continuity of the horizontal diaphragms. Although not LEED certified, the project adhered to the Department of Energy (DOE) sustainability requirements by incorporating high-efficiency mechanical and electrical systems, the use of enhanced exterior insulation, and the installation of low-consumption plumbing fixtures.

About Ramtech Building Systems and Modular Construction

Since 1982 Ramtech Building Systems has been providing innovative relocatable modular buildings and two types of permanent modular construction for commercial companies, educational institutions, government agencies, and healthcare providers throughout the Southern United States. As a vertically integrated design-build construction company, Ramtech provides full in-house design, a manufacturer direct product, and complete site construction services all within a single-source solution. Ramtech can offer facilities built using permanent modular construction on both a pier and beam or concrete slab foundation. Both options combine the best of off-site manufacturing and on-site construction techniques to produce a building faster and with less cost, but identical in the look, functionality, and life expectancy of a completely site-built structure. By emphasizing a value engineering approach Ramtech has successfully completed over 5,000 diverse projects of all sizes. To learn more, visit the company's website at RamtechModular.com.

