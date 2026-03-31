Ramtech Building Systems Executives to Present at 2026 World of Modular Convention

Ramtech Building Systems' President Matt Slataper and Vice President of Business Development Kelly Williams will deliver a joint presentation titled "Navigating Modular Construction: A Practical Roadmap for Architects & Developers," during the Modular Building Institute's World of Modular 2026 Annual Convention & Trade Show in Las Vegas, Nevada April 20–23, 2026.

MANSFIELD, Texas, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramtech Building Systems, Inc., a leading design-build provider of permanent and relocatable modular building solutions, today announced that President Matt Slataper and Vice President of Business Development Kelly Williams will deliver a joint presentation at the Modular Building Institute's World of Modular 2026 Annual Convention & Trade Show. The conference takes place April 20–23, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ramtech Building Systems President Matt Slataper & Vice President of Business Development Kelly Williams to speak at MBI 2026 World of Modular convention.

Titled "Navigating Modular Construction: A Practical Roadmap for Architects & Developers," the session will provide attendees with actionable insights into the growing modular construction sector. Slataper and Williams will explore the compelling advantages of modular buildings for use by commercial and multi-family developers, including faster project timelines, tighter cost control, reduced site disruption, and superior quality delivered through factory-controlled processes. The discussion falls under the convention's Development Opportunities & Sustainable Practices track.

Participants will learn which project types are ideally suited for modular construction, when traditional building methods may be more appropriate, the critical role architects play in modular projects, how projects typically progress from concept to completion, and the key factors that drive project success. Attendees will gain practical knowledge to help them evaluate and implement modular solutions effectively in their own developments.

"Modular construction continues to transform how buildings are delivered across the country," said Matt Slataper, President of Ramtech Building Systems. "We're excited to share real-world strategies and lessons learned with architects and developers at World of Modular 2026."

Kelly Williams brings decades of modular industry leadership to the presentation, including prior service as President of the Modular Building Institute and receipt of the MBI Outstanding Achievement Award in 2025. Together with Slataper, who has led Ramtech since 2018, they will deliver a forward-looking session designed to equip industry professionals with a clear roadmap for developing and executing successful relocatable and permanent modular projects.

About Ramtech Building Systems and Modular Construction

Since 1982 Ramtech Building Systems has been providing innovative relocatable modular buildings and two types of permanent modular construction for commercial companies, educational institutions, government agencies, healthcare providers, and multi-family units throughout the Southern United States. As a vertically integrated design-build construction company, Ramtech provides full in-house design, a manufacturer direct product, and complete site construction services all within a single-source solution. Ramtech can offer facilities built using permanent modular construction on both a pier and beam or concrete slab foundation. Both options combine the best of off-site manufacturing and on-site construction techniques to produce a building faster and with less cost, but identical in the look, functionality, and life expectancy of a completely site-built structure. By emphasizing a value engineering approach Ramtech has successfully completed over 5,000 diverse projects of all sizes. To learn more, visit the company's website at RamtechModular.com.

SOURCE Ramtech Building Systems, Inc