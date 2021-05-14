RAN Is on Fire According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, the Radio Access Network (RAN) market is on fire. The positive momentum that has characterized the RAN market since the upswing began in 2H 2018 continued throughout 2020, and extended into the first quarter of 2021. The overall 2G-5G RAN infrastructure equipment market—including hardware, software, and firmware, but excluding services—increased at a double-digit pace year-over-year during 1Q 2021, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth.

"The RAN market is firing on multiple cylinders right now," said Stefan Pongratz, Vice President and analyst at Dell'Oro Group. "Even with the elevated baseline, the pickup in RAN activity was fairly broad-based, underpinned by strong demand for mobile broadband, intense 5G deployments, a weakening US Dollar, and growing modernization/swap investments," continued Pongratz.

Additional highlights from the 1Q 2021 RAN report:

Initial estimates suggest that there were no major changes to the vendor positions; however, revenue shares were impacted slightly in the first quarter, with both Ericsson and Samsung improving their respective RAN shares.

Huawei maintained its leadership position globally, partly driven by share gains in China .

. The outlook for 2021 has been revised upward – with total RAN now projected to advance at a double-digit rate for a second consecutive year.

