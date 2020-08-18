RAN Market Growth Accelerated in 1H20, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from the Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, preliminary estimates suggest that the higher-than-usual degree of economic uncertainty was not enough to derail the positive momentum that has characterized the RAN market over the past two years. With the RAN market advancing at the fastest pace in nearly ten years, there are signs that the market is accelerating at a much faster pace than initially expected.

"Initial findings suggest that we correctly assumed that the importance of connectivity in combination with the on-going 5G rollouts by the early adopters would be enough to offset weaker developments in the less advanced MBB markets resulting in a RAN market that appears disconnected from the underlying economy," said Stefan Pongratz, Vice President with the Dell'Oro Group. "At the same time, it is increasingly clear that we underestimated the magnitude of the 5G acceleration in some of the advanced MBB markets," continued Pongratz.

Additional highlights from the 2Q20 RAN report:

5G NR radio shipments accelerated 5x to 6x during 1H20, driven by robust growth in China .

. Millimeter Wave 5G NR deployments continued to advance rapidly, with revenues growing nearly four-fold.

Initial estimates suggest that vendor rankings remained stable between 2019 and 1H20, while revenue shares changed somewhat as the Chinese suppliers reached new revenue share highs.

Near-term RAN forecast has been adjusted upward, to reflect the faster-than-expected growth in China .

