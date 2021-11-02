Rancho Cucamonga Cosmetic Surgery Practice to Hold Virtual Open House

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmetic surgeons Jacob Haiavy, MD and Irene Tower, MD of Inland Cosmetic Surgery will hold a virtual patient appreciation event on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

"We have been grateful for our patients' loyalty throughout the past year, and will be holding a festive celebration to say 'thank you,'" Dr. Haiavy shared. "This year's event will be held virtually so that everyone can safely and conveniently take part."

For just 24 hours on the day of the event, new and current patients of the cosmetic surgery practice will be able to take advantage of specials on medical-grade skin treatments, skincare products, and injectable services (i.e. Botox®). The practice will also hold raffles and award prizes to those who take part in the day's events.

"We absolutely love our patients. They bring us joy every day, and we hope that this celebratory day offers them something in return," said Dr. Tower. "We will have laser treatments, injectables, and our patients' favorite skincare products on special, so patients can bank special savings on their favorite treatments for their next appointment."

As part of the event, Dr. Haiavy and Dr. Tower will offer a virtual webinar to educate patients about the variety of procedures they offer. The webinar is slated to include live demonstrations of a number of skin treatments and injectables, as well as a Q&A session with the surgeons.

Scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. PST, the Inland Cosmetic Surgery team will demonstrate a number of cosmetic treatments, such as non-surgical HD PDO thread lifts for improving the appearance of the jowls and cheeks. The surgeons will also discuss topics like the difference between TUSBA and TUBA breast augmentation and how ThermiVA vaginal rejuvenation helps patients with a number of common symptoms. Those who are interested in taking part are encouraged to register in advance for the virtual webinar .

Inland Cosmetic Surgery can be found on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter . On the day of the event, patients can redeem specials by shopping online at www.inlandcosmetic.com , shopping the practice's Instagram page, or by calling the practice at (909) 987-0899.

About Inland Cosmetic Surgery: Inland Cosmetic Surgery offers comprehensive cosmetic surgery and aesthetic services to patients in Rancho Cucamonga and surrounding areas in Southern California. As Medical Director of Inland Cosmetic Surgery and Ahava Medical Spa, Dr. Haiavy has performed over 15,000 cosmetic surgery procedures and is known for his caring approach and superb results. Visit www.inlandcosmetic.com for more information about Inland Cosmetic Surgery.

Media Contact: Dr. Jacob Haiavy, (909) 939-6626

SOURCE Inland Cosmetic Surgery