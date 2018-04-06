Rancho Santana Joins the Elite Alliance® Luxury Home Exchange Program

Members will have access to a unique variety of accommodations including The Inn, a boutique inspired oceanfront retreat, and newly completed three-bedroom Residences featuring an art gallery, courtyard, café, lounge and oceanfront pool. In addition, members will have access to the Ocean-View Homes dispersed throughout the various neighborhoods of the property, each showcasing the rugged, natural beauty of Nicaragua's stunning coastline.

"We are pleased to announce the addition of Rancho Santana, winner of two Travel+Leisure Best Awards, to our portfolio. What impressed us the most about Rancho Santana is that it is a perfect combination of ruggedness and elegance that will offer our members something unique," said Rob Goodyear, President of Elite Alliance.

Rancho Santana provides multiple innovative food and drink options including a café, an open-air taqueria and a farm-to-table restaurant. Elite Alliance members will enjoy the resort's many on-site activities and access to five incredible beaches, each offering its own unique experience.

"We are very pleased to have been chosen as the newest addition to Elite Alliance's prestigious family of luxury resorts. Our new partnership with Elite Alliance will enhance our current home ownership benefits at Rancho Santana by allowing our owners to now vacation at Elite Alliances' 100+ coveted destinations," said Chris Currey, General Manager of Rancho Santana.

About Rancho Santana

Tucked between the vast Pacific and immense Lake Nicaragua, Rancho Santana has the distinction of being one of the only isthmuses on the entire Pacific Ocean. Rancho Santana provides both resort amenities for vacationers and special group occasions as well as residential options for those seeking a second home in the sun and/or investing in emerging markets. The Inn & Residences provides guests a unique variety of accommodations available throughout the ranch, each showcasing the rugged, natural beauty of Nicaragua's stunning Pacific coast. The residential component of the project is dispersed throughout the various neighborhoods of our property, which have been strategically plotted for maximum scenery and privacy.

About Elite Alliance

Elite Alliance® is the leader in exchange services for owners of prestigious residence clubs and professionally managed luxury vacation homes. The simple exchange process transforms real estate ownership into a key that unlocks the door to seamless travel adventures - ski trips, golf getaways, beach escapes, fabulous yacht excursions, and much more - at a growing array of coveted destinations worldwide. Properties in the Elite Alliance portfolio meet premium standards of quality, service, location and amenities. Elite Alliance members experience the luxury, convenience and personal attention they have come to expect, whenever and wherever they go on an Elite Alliance vacation. www.elitealliance.com.

