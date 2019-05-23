Rand McNally Introduces Unique 2-in-1 Headset for Drivers

Leveraging key technology from its awarded ClearDryve ® 200 headphones/headset 2 , Rand McNally engineers designed a more compact, value-priced headset that also converts to a set of premium-sound headphones. ClearDryve ® 50 essentially provides those who drive cars, vans, buses, and trucks for their job, with two products at a price often associated with a single-use headphone/headset product.

By removing one of the plush, on-ear cups, and positioning the high-quality boom microphone, ClearDryve® 50 converts from a premium stereo headphone into a driver-oriented headset. In headset mode, the noise-canceling microphone reduces engine, wind, and road noise for better phone calls and clearer communication.

"Our 2-in-1 ClearDryve® technology has been very strongly and favorably received by professional, over-the-road drivers," explained Stephen Fletcher, CEO of Rand McNally. "With the ClearDryve 50, we are making this technology more accessible to a broader group of drivers. We have found that drivers appreciate the value of a noise-canceling headset for making and receiving calls while on the road, that also serves as a pair of premium headphones after the drive."

Built specifically for drivers, ClearDryve® 50 features ear cups made of memory foam and covered in a soft, oil-resistant material to stay comfortable all day. The noise-canceling microphone helps block the most disruptive noises to enable clear calls.

Additionally, the Bluetooth® connection allows drivers to wirelessly connect the headphones with their smartphones up to 50 feet away, enabling them to stay connected and mobile while fueling up or undertaking other duties.

Key features include:

2-in-1: A removable 2 nd ear piece turns the premium stereo headphones into a mono headset. The boom microphone swings out of the way when not in use and can be muted. The headset is designed to switch the mono sound from ear-to-ear as the adjustable ear cups can be used on either ear.

A removable 2 ear piece turns the premium stereo headphones into a mono headset. The boom microphone swings out of the way when not in use and can be muted. The headset is designed to switch the mono sound from ear-to-ear as the adjustable ear cups can be used on either ear. Clear sound : High fidelity microphone technology combined with state-of-the-art digital signal processing to remove over 90% of in-cab noise enables crisp, clean call quality.

: High fidelity microphone technology combined with state-of-the-art digital signal processing to remove over 90% of in-cab noise enables crisp, clean call quality. Wireless : ClearDryve ® 50 is cable-free with a built-in rechargeable battery offering more than 20 hours of talk time, 500 hours of standby time, and more than 20 hours of music playback time. Controls on the headphones enable drivers to take calls, skip songs, and change the volume without having to touch their smart phones.

: ClearDryve 50 is cable-free with a built-in rechargeable battery offering more than 20 hours of talk time, 500 hours of standby time, and more than 20 hours of music playback time. Controls on the headphones enable drivers to take calls, skip songs, and change the volume without having to touch their smart phones. Superior comfort and finishes: The headphones feature premium stitching, oil-resistant materials on memory foam, and an attractive matte-black design. The on-ear cups provide comfort for hours.

To see more about ClearDryve® 50, go to randmcnally.com/cleardryve-50

About Rand McNally – Rand McNally is transforming personal and business travel with its revolutionary connected vehicle technology and consumer electronics. Rand McNally's mission is to deliver innovative products and services that enrich life's journey in four key segments: Consumer Electronics, Consumer Travel, Commercial Transportation, and Education. Learn more at randmcnally.com

©2019 RM Acquisition, LLC d/b/a Rand McNally. All rights reserved.

Rand McNally, the globe logo, and ClearDryve are registered trademarks of RM Acquisition, LLC d/b/a Rand McNally.

1 Federal, state or local law may restrict drivers' use of headphones. User is responsible for complying with applicable law.

2 ClearDryve® 200 was a 2019 CES Innovation Award Honoree

SOURCE Rand McNally

Related Links

http://www.randmcnally.com

