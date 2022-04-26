Rand McNally Makes Journeys Better with the 99th Edition of the Road Atlas

This year's Road Atlas arrives at a momentous time: After the last few years of uncertainty, vacation travel is predicted to soar in 2022 to pre-pandemic levels. * According to the U.S. Travel Association, 80% of those traveling this season will be hopping in a car, van, or bus and taking a road trip.

This year's Road Atlas arrives just as vacation travel is predicted to soar to pre-pandemic levels.

"It's not surprising that road trips rebounded so quickly," said Aaron Dannenbring, CEO of Rand McNally. "The great American road trip is a rite of passage for many of us and there are so many beautiful places to explore. Because of its larger form factor the road atlas is an ideal tool for trip inspiration and planning. It is also very useful as an aid for those impromptu stops along the way"

Bestseller

The Rand McNally Road Atlas, which has helped guide generations of travelers, has gained new fans of road travel in recent years.

Since the pandemic shutdown in 2020, Rand McNally has seen sales rise for its line of atlases, which includes different map scales and formats. The atlas line includes the classic 11 x 15 ½" Road Atlas as well as an atlas with larger scale maps and several smaller sized books for easier portability.

The prior edition of the Large Scale Road Atlas has appeared nearly weekly on Publishers Weekly Bestseller List; in fact, that title made Publishers Weekly's list of 2021 Longest-Running Bestsellers.**

"The new edition of the Road Atlas has some nice updates and changes. Whether it's used to help plan a trip or serve as a backup to navigation, we expect continued growth in our atlas lineup as the road trip season begins anew," said Sean Tate, Chief Operating Officer of Rand McNally.

New This Edition

The new Road Atlas, which carries the 2023 year on the cover, features a refreshed design with a stunning cover photo of the Maroon Bells area near Aspen, Colo. Other titles in the line feature beautiful landscapes of Emerald Bay in Lake Tahoe, Calif., Cape Cod, Mass., Franconia Notch State Park, N.H., and Glacier National Park, Mont.

The books include thousands of updates to maps and points of interest including:

The inclusion of mileage-based exit numbers to the Hutchinson River Parkway in New York ,

, Updated state population totals and rankings,

And, the addition of several state parks, including Fishers Peak in Colo. and Machicomoco in Va., as well as Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary in Wis.

Releasing on the heels of the 2022 National Park Week, the Road Atlas highlights America's 63 national parks in a special editorial feature: "The National Parks by Decade." The feature looks at park history, which began more than a century ago with the first location to achieve National Park status: Yellowstone National Park.

The atlases are available at store.randmcnally.com, online stores, bookstores, and other retailers. Visit randmcnally.com/roadatlas for more information.

* https://www.ustravel.org/research/travel-forecasts

** Breaking Down 2021's Bestsellers by Publisher (publishersweekly.com)

About Rand McNally – Chicago-based Rand McNally makes journeys better through innovative solutions that improve the movement of people and goods.

Rand McNally is a trademark of RM Acquisition LLC, d/b/a Rand McNally.

©2022 RM Acquisition LLC, d/b/a Rand McNally. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Rand McNally