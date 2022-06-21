Rand McNally's Market-Leading Video Telematics Now Running on its New Vehicle Platform

Flexibile and customizable, Rand Video Telematics protects the driver and fleet while improving overall operations.

"Integrating the camera on the new Rand Platform immediately opens features and opportunities for our customers, who can access additional reports, receive alerts from customizable drag-and-drop safety workflows, and view live streaming from the camera," said Aaron Dannenbring, CEO of Rand McNally.

"Customers who also leverage tracking can see that information with a single sign on, all from the same screen," Dannenbring continued. "We will continue to integrate other Rand McNally products in the coming weeks."

In addition to the benefits of signing into one platform and ability to bolt on devices and vehicle types, RVT customers will have access to the following advanced features:

The platform's innovative and easy drag-and-drop workflow tool that can be anything the customer needs – no need to select from prescribed metrics, reports, or alerts.

Enhanced reporting and dashboard views of advance fleet tracking features such as details from vehicle "breadcrumb" trails, geofences, and more.

The ability to create geofence interactions unconstrained by "polygons" – just draw it!

Moreover, recent upgrades to the dual-facing camera offers the ability to monitor road-facing risky driving behaviors such as tailgating, collision detection, unsafe cornering, harsh braking, and sudden speed increase.

"These are helpful additional features for our existing – and new – customers using RVT," explained Rush Akin, Chief Revenue Officer at Rand McNally. "Once you see our innovative events-driven workflow, for example, you'll never need another tool. This fully customizable tool allows you to proactively receive insights to address risky driving behaviors and improve safety, protecting the driver and fleet while improving overall operations."

Market-Leading Camera & Platform

In March, Rand McNally launched a best-in-class, 2-way dash camera with market-leading Machine Vision (MV) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) telematics. The RVT (Rand Video Telematics) solution is powered by Surfsight™, a Lytx® solution, harnessing intelligence from a database with more than 185 billion miles of professionally analyzed driving data.

The solution has several useful features unique to in-vehicle cameras. First, the device can be used as a 2-way camera or a roadway-only facing dash camera. In cases where privacy is a concern, managers can disable and cap the in-cab-facing camera – or use it as a sensor to help identify distracted driving behavior without video recording. Secondly, the roadway-facing camera can live stream video to provide managers with instant, real-time access to what's going on at the job site, backups at the yard, and other daily situations.

One month later, Rand McNally announced that it had acquired Australia-based Fleetsu and its innovative connected vehicle platform. In a transformational move, the transaction brought together Rand McNally's fleet business with Fleetsu's platform, data, and analytics capabilities to create a global enterprise solution – the new Rand Platform.

Ongoing Investment

TELEO Capital, which acquired Rand McNally in Q4 2020, purchased Fleetsu, combining the fleet organizations as part of its pledge to significantly increase its investment in best-in-class solutions for the transportation and logistics market.

