Randi Zuckerberg to Host Catalyst at BHASe Summit 2026 After Standing-Room-Only Debut at eCapWest

The room packed out early. Operators leaned in. Investors put their phones away. For four minutes at a time, founders showed what the future could look like—and for the first time in a long time, it felt within reach.

When Gaurdoc Health took top honors, the energy was unmistakable. Their platform wasn't just clever—it was usable. Deployable. Designed to make a difference tomorrow, not someday. It has already captured over 19,000 documentation errors, reallocated 2,600 hours to direct patient care, and achieved 90% engagement among users logging in 3–5 days a week. Operators left talking about pilots. Council members reimagined their own systems. And founders walked away with real conversations that could lead to real impact.

Catalyst did what it was built to do: It reminded us that innovation, when placed in the right room, can move an entire industry forward. And that's exactly why Catalyst is coming to BHASe Summit 2026 (https://www.bhasesummit.com/event/e1ad0371-7697-4668-b98f-11101e9c063e/catalyst).

Behavioral health is at a breaking point. Demand has never been higher. Workforce shortages have never been deeper. Access gaps have never felt more urgent. The need for tools that work—tools that can be implemented, scaled, and measured—is undeniable.

BHASe Summit has always brought together providers, payers, innovators, policymakers, and investors. But this year, it's doing something different. Something necessary. Something bold.

We're creating the room where behavioral-health innovation can be discovered, evaluated, and deployed. Catalyst at BHASe will spotlight early-stage startups building practical solutions to expand access, improve outcomes, and strengthen behavioral health from the inside out. Not theory. Not hypotheticals. Real tools. Real founders. Real impact.

From Traction to Transformation

"Catalyst was one of the most innovative, buttoned-up pitch showcases I've ever seen," said Randi Zuckerberg. "Every founder tackled a real pain point—whether in payroll, rehab, or AI—and showed real traction. It truly felt like I was seeing the future of long-term healthcare unfold."

Catalyst at eCapWest proved what happens when innovators are placed in the right room. Catalyst at BHASe will show what happens when that room is ready to act.

Applications Now Open

Early-stage behavioral-health and mental-health startups are invited to apply for the Catalyst Innovators Lounge and the opportunity to pitch live on stage at BHASe Summit 2026 in Miami, Florida.

This is more than a showcase. It's a movement—putting innovation exactly where it belongs: in action.

Applications close December 22.

Learn more and apply at https://www.bhasesummit.com/event/e1ad0371-7697-4668-b98f-11101e9c063e/catalyst

Media Contact: To speak with the Catalyst team, arrange interviews with featured startups, or request a media kit, contact Jennifer Bodnar, Chief Marketing Officer at [email protected].

About BHASe

BHASe is a trusted ecosystem for behavioral health and addiction operators, healthcare executives, investors, and innovators—developed and managed by eCap Management, the team behind the nationally recognized eCap and eCapWest conferences. Building on that legacy, BHASe expands the conversation beyond capital markets to include curated events, digital communities, and strategic content that accelerate connection and innovation across the behavioral healthcare landscape. With Catalyst, BHASe takes another step toward turning great ideas into real-world solutions.

