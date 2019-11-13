Randon reports third quarter results 2019

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Randon S.A – Implementos e Participações (B3: RAPT3 and RAPT4), the controlling holding company of eleven companies operating within the segments of vehicles and trailers, auto parts and financial services, reports its results for the third quarter of 2019 (3Q2019), and nine months of 2019 (9M2019), ended September 30, 2019. The financial and operating information of the Company, except when otherwise stated, are consolidated in accordance with the international standards of IFRS – International Financial Reporting Standards and the monetary values are denominated in Reais.

HIGHLIGHTS

The main highlights of the 3Q2019 are as follows:

3Q2019 Consolidated Net Revenue reached R$ 1.4 billion , 23.6% higher than 3Q2018 ( R$ 1.1 billion );

reached , 23.6% higher than 3Q2018 ( ); 3Q2019 Consolidated EBITDA of R$ 192.1 million , with an EBITDA margin of 14.0% and adjusted EBITDA of R$ 209.6 million in 3Q2019 with a 15.1% adjusted EBITDA margin;

of , with an EBITDA margin of 14.0% and of in 3Q2019 with a 15.1% adjusted EBITDA margin; Foreign sales totaled US$ 40.7 million in the quarter, a decrease of 17.6%, compared with the same quarter in 2018;

totaled in the quarter, a decrease of 17.6%, compared with the same quarter in 2018; Net Profit of R$ 78.5 million in 3Q2019 and Net Margin of 5.7%, against net profit of R$ 41.7 million in 3Q2018.

CONFERENCE CALL RESULTS

November 14, 2019, Thursday, 11:00AM Brasília, 09:00AM New York and 2:00PM London Dial–in from Brazil: +55 (11) 3193-1080/ 2820-4080 Dial–in from USA: +1 646 828-8246/ +1 800 492-3904 Ticker: RANDON

The webcasting presentation of the company will be available at:

http://choruscall.com.br/randon/3t19.htm (portuguese)

http://choruscall.com.br/randon/3q19.htm (english)

IR Contact

Esteban Mario Angeletti

(+55 54) 3239.2505

ri@randon.com.br

SOURCE Randon S.A.