Randori & SANS Institute Unveil First-Ever Attack Surface Management (ASM) Virtual Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Today, Randori , the pioneer in continuous red-teaming, and the SANS Institute announced they will be hosting the first-ever Attack Surface Management Virtual Conference on April 14th, 2021.

The SolarWinds and Exchange attacks have precipitated one of the largest cybersecurity crises in a generation. These threats underscore the ongoing challenge organizations face as they sit on the frontlines of a geopolitical cyberwar, requiring security teams to improve resiliency and actively defend against changing threats.

42 percent of security leaders acknowledge they experienced a breach as a result of shadow IT and a lack of clarity around their attack surface. This half-day event is designed for security leaders tasked with managing threat intelligence, establishing a red-team capability, and managing a growing attack surface. It will bring together thought leaders, subject matter experts and practitioners to discuss, share and discover best practices for addressing the operational challenges associated with work-from-home transitions, cloud migrations, M&A, shadow IT and the rise of ransomware attacks.

David Cowen, forensics expert and SANS instructor will chair the event, and be joined by security experts from Air Canada, SANS, Randori, Microsoft, and LogicHub. Former NSA/CSS Deputy Chief, Retired Rear Admiral Dan MacDonnell and Randori CTO & Co-Founder, David Wolpoff, CTO will lead a discussion on defending forward in today's exposed world. Joseph Menn from Reuters, and author of the book, Cult of the Dead Cow , will cap off the event, moderating a discussion with leaders from the public and private sector, where to go next after the wave of highly impactful threats in 2021.

Topics to be covered:

Practical strategies to improve resiliency

Attack Surface Management strategies

Managing Shadow IT Risk

Integrating ASM with SOAR, SIEM & TIP Platforms

Continuous Automated Red Teaming

The event is sponsored by Randori, a company that enables organizations to continuously hack themselves to identify where to focus and better secure their most valuable assets. The Randori Attack Platform combines attack surface management (ASM) and continuous automated red teaming (CART) in a single platform to provide organizations with a real-time assessment of risk. Organizations interested in gaining an attacker's perspective can get started for free today by requesting a personalized Recon Report — identifying which assets on their perimeter an adversary would target first.

To learn more about the Randori team and our customers, please visit www.randori.com or follow Randori on Twitter or LinkedIn .

About Randori



Randori is your trusted adversary. Designed by some of the best minds in offensive security, our automated attack platform mirrors today's adversaries, helping defenders continuously identify gaps, test their defenses, and bring clarity to cyber risk. We empower defenders to prove to themselves and management that their organization's most valuable assets are secure. Headquartered in Waltham, MA, with offices in Denver, CO, the company is backed by .406 Ventures, Accomplice, Harmony Partners, and Legion Capital.

