Randori Expands Leadership, Adds Kristen Yerardi as Vice President of Product To Meet Growing Demand for Attacker's Perspective

WALTHAM, Mass., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Randori , the pioneer in continuous red teaming, today announced the appointment of Kristen Yerardi as Vice President of Product. Her addition comes as the company continues to strengthen its executive leadership team to meet growing customer demand for its Attack Surface Management (ASM) and Continuous Automated Red Team (CART) offerings.

"We started Randori to help security teams better understand their real-world risk. Critical to this is ensuring every company has access to the attacker's perspective," said Brian Hazzard, Randori co-founder and CEO. "Kristen brings a wealth of experience in customer-centric product development to Randori. This experience is invaluable, as we work with our customers to put the attacker's perspective to work."

Yerardi, former Senior Vice President of Products at Gannett, has 20 years of experience leading and building product management and customer success teams, having held similar roles at WordStream, Isobar, and Molecular. At Randori, Yerardi will oversee all aspects of our product, design, and customer success.

"I could not be more excited to join the Randori team. Cybersecurity is one of the most important and challenging problems facing our society today," said Kristen Yerardi, Randori vice president of product. "Every security leader deserves to have a clear assessment of their cyber risk, but that's simply not possible with today's solutions. Randori is uniquely positioned to solve this critical gap and I'm excited to lean in with the team as we look to bring our trusted adversary approach to the mass-market."

"We want to empower our customers to move their programs forward and reduce risk — to do that, we need to lean in and deeply understand where they are today," said David "moose" Wolpoff, co-founder and CTO of Randori. "Kristen brings proven leadership and a strong customer focus to Randori that will ensure we are building highly impactful products our customers love."

The Randori Attack Platform combines attack surface management (ASM) and continuous automated red teaming (CART) in a single platform to provide organizations with a real-time assessment of risk. Organizations interested in gaining an attacker's perspective can get started for free today by requesting a personalized Recon Report — identifying which assets on their perimeter an adversary would target first.

About Randori



Randori is your trusted adversary. Designed by some of the best minds in offensive security, our automated attack platform mirrors today's adversaries, helping defenders continuously identify gaps, test their defenses, and bring clarity to cyber risk. We empower defenders to prove to themselves and management that their organization's most valuable assets are secure. Headquartered in Waltham, MA, with offices in Denver, CO, the company is backed by .406 Ventures, Accomplice, Harmony Partners, and Legion Capital.

