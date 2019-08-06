Randstad Engineering's Angie Keller named to Staffing Industry Analysts' 40 Under 40 list

"We're thrilled Angie has been named to this list, as she is extremely deserving of this honor," said Graig Paglieri, president of Randstad Technologies and Randstad Engineering. "Over the past eight years, Angie has revolutionized the way Randstad Engineering operates and has worked to develop innovative ways to attract and hire the best talent to increase business and ensure client satisfaction."

Keller's creative thinking and ability to problem solve has made her an unstoppable force since she joined Randstad in 2011. In the span of eight years, she's gone from being a managing director overseeing just one branch to a senior vice president managing all 20 Randstad Engineering branches in the U.S.

Keller joins an impressive group of industry leaders recognized by SIA for their contributions to the world of work. The list is not a ranking, but a recognition of talented professionals who are motivated to grow the industry and their businesses.

"Through placing people, designing solutions, transforming perceptions, innovating business models or disrupting the status quo, these rising stars stand out for their hard work and ability to turn possibility into reality, for their passionate and collaborative mindset and for their focus on creating value across the board," wrote Subadhra Sriram, SIA's publisher and editor. "We are excited to honor this year's 40 Under 40 and to celebrate their diverse contributions and leadership."

For more information, visit the 2019 SIA 40 Under 40 staffing list.

About Randstad

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €23.8 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees, with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today, to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise 5,700+ associates and a deployed workforce of more than 100,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, finance and accounting, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca .

