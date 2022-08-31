Randstad North America taps Floss Aggrey as new Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer

The former SVP of equity, diversity, inclusion & accessibility (edi&a) with Randstad Sourceright brings over 20 years of diversity and inclusion leadership to the role

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad North America has announced the appointment of Floss Aggrey as its new Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer – effective September 5, 2022. Aggrey's extensive experience with Randstad Equity, Diversity & Inclusion (REDI) efforts will make for a seamless transition as Audra Jenkins takes over the role of global Chief Equity Officer of Randstad N.V. on September 1, 2022.

Aggrey has more than 20 years of experience in diversity, recruitment, EEOC compliance, and human capital, serving most recently as senior vice president for Randstad Sourceright.

"Floss has been a trusted partner to Randstad's clients and our own employees for 15 years. I am so proud to know Floss and believe she will excel in continuing to drive our long-term EDI&A strategy forward," commented Karen Fichuk, CEO, Randstad North America and Randstad N.V. executive board member.

In her new role as Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Aggrey will work to advance diversity and inclusion initiatives both within and outside of the organization.

"Floss is committed to Randstad's mission of driving change and developing workforces where differences are not only understood but valued and celebrated," said Rebecca Henderson, CEO, Randstad Global Businesses and Randstad N.V. executive board member. "Her ability to partner with leadership teams in building a culture of engagement and belonging will allow her to thrive in this new role."

A proven thought leader and co-host of the award-winning global Diversity Deep Dive podcast, Aggrey plans on using this experience to drive Randstad North America's diversity and inclusion initiatives.

"Throughout my 15 years with Randstad, I've learned that diversity and inclusion must be woven into every aspect of the talent life cycle," said Aggrey. "It's my belief that a workforce where everyone feels they belong is a more innovative, effective and productive one. As Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, I will work to create just that."

Aggrey will be based out of Randstad's Atlanta headquarters.

