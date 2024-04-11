Randstad Selects Workday for Global Finance, HR, and Talent Solutions

Companies Also to Explore Mutual Service Offering to Provide Businesses Around the World With Greater Access to Talent Management Tools

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money , today announced that Randstad (AMS: RAND), the world's leading talent company, will extend its existing Workday agreement to roll out Workday Financial Management and Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) across its 39 markets. The companies also intend to develop mutual implementation capabilities to enable greater access to talent management tools, helping more customers navigate an increasingly complex talent market.

"We look forward to expanding our partnership with Randstad to not only support its transformation goals through the Workday platform, but also to join forces on a potential service offering for our joint customers," said Carl Eschenbach, chief executive officer, Workday. "The combination of Workday's platform and Randstad's global talent expertise will empower our customers to unlock the potential of their talent so they can navigate rapid change and thrive."

Randstad, which first selected Workday HCM in 2015, will now deploy the Workday platform with AI at its core to transform and streamline Randstad's HR and finance system, in support of its ambition to be the most equitable and specialized talent company. Randstad will roll out Workday Financial Management and Workday HCM across its 39 markets and two global businesses to bring efficiencies and scale.

In addition to Randstad's managed service provider (MSP) business segment being certified as a Platinum Workday MSP partner, Randstad and Workday will also explore potential future collaboration opportunities – combining their strengths to add additional human resources implementation capabilities and solve more of their customers' talent challenges.

"This extension of our partnership with Workday – both through our platform deployment and upcoming collaboration – will marry the best of Randstad's talent capabilities with Workday's best in class technology solutions. In a world of work where talent and skill scarcity are prevalent, we are excited to partner with Workday to identify new ways to help clients solve the challenges they are facing. Through this selection, Randstad can also drive efficiencies and scale across our ecosystem, which is a key pillar of our new partner for talent strategy," said Sander van 't Noordende, chief executive officer, Randstad.

About Workday

Workday is a leading enterprise platform that helps organizations manage their most important assets – their people and money . The Workday platform is built with AI at the core to help customers elevate people, supercharge work, and move their business forever forward. Workday is used by more than 10,000 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 50% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com .

About Randstad

Randstad is a global talent leader with the vision to be the world's most equitable and specialized talent company. As a partner for talent and through our four specializations - Operational, Professional, Digital and Enterprise - we provide clients with the high-quality, diverse and agile workforces that they need to succeed in a talent scarce world. We help people secure meaningful roles, develop relevant skills and find purpose and belonging in their workplace. Through the value we create, we are committed to a better and more sustainable future for all.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Randstad operates in 39 markets and has approximately 40,000 employees. In 2023, we supported 2 million talent to find work and generated a revenue of €25.4 billion. Randstad N.V. is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam. For more information, see www.randstad.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Workday's plans, beliefs, and expectations. These forward-looking statements are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. If the risks materialize, assumptions prove incorrect, or we experience unexpected changes in circumstances, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely on any forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent report on Form 10-Q or Form 10-K and other reports that we have filed and will file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

SOURCE Workday Inc.