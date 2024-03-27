Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money , today announced that its 2024 annual meeting of stockholders will be held virtually on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The record date for the meeting will be Friday, April 19, 2024, and only stockholders of record at the close of business on that date will be entitled to receive notice and vote upon matters considered at the meeting.

Workday will make important information about the meeting and the matters to be considered available to all stockholders of record and encourages stockholders to review the information as soon as it becomes available.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Workday Investor Relations site . The webcast replay will be available for a minimum of 90 days after the live event.

About Workday

Workday is a leading enterprise platform that helps organizations manage their most important assets – their people and money . The Workday platform is built with AI at the core to help customers elevate people, supercharge work, and move their business forever forward. Workday is used by more than 10,000 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 50% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com .

