Randstad Sourceright Appoints Michael Smith As New Global CEO

ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions provider Randstad Sourceright today announced the appointment of current EMEA Managing Director Michael Smith to Global CEO of Randstad Sourceright. Smith will assume the duties of current CEO Rebecca Henderson, effective January 1, 2021.

Smith has 15 years of experience in the talent acquisition industry, working in operational and leadership roles across Europe and the Asia Pacific region. He currently manages the dual responsibilities of leading Randstad Sourceright EMEA and the Randstad UK operating company out of his post in Amsterdam.

Henderson will oversee the transition as CEO of Randstad Sourceright until the end of the year, at which point Smith will relocate to the U.S. and will report directly to Henderson. Henderson will continue to serve as CEO of Randstad Global Businesses and Randstad Executive Board Member.

"We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Michael as our new global CEO," said Henderson. "Michael has been an asset to our organization since the beginning of his career. He has consistently looked for ways to strengthen our culture of innovation and learning, has led and developed teams across diverse cultural backgrounds, and has elevated growth opportunities across the Randstad Group. I am excited to see where he takes Randstad Sourceright and can't wait to welcome him to his new role."

In his role as CEO, Smith will continue to elevate Randstad Sourceright's customer value propositions, seek out ongoing areas for differentiation and embed change through investment in business transformation technology.

"Working with Randstad for the past decade, I have the great privilege of working every day with the most capable people in the talent industry...people who help make our organization the success that it is today," said Smith. "I'm humbled by the opportunity to serve as the next global CEO and excited to take on the challenges that this role will bring. I look forward to continuing to work with our teams across the world to create an even more customer-centric business, and deliver a stand-out experience for our clients and employees."

Smith will assume both the duties of current Randstad Sourceright CEO Rebecca Henderson and Bob Lopes, group president of Randstad North America. Lopes, who has been with Randstad Sourceright since 2014, began his new position as Chief Human Resources Officer of Randstad North America on October 1.

To replace Smith in Randstad UK's office, Victoria (Vicky) Short will become the CEO of Randstad UK, effective January 1, 2021. Short began her career with Randstad over 20 years ago in Randstad's Business Support division in the United Kingdom. After almost a decade growing this business, she oversaw the Randstad Care and Student Support businesses, later expanding her leadership to include the Education portfolio.

Additional European appointments include the promotion of current executive vice president of Sales for Randstad Sourceright EMEA, Rachid Schmitz, to managing director of Continental Europe and Strategic Sales. Schmitz will lead operations in Continental Europe and drive Randstad Sourceright's efforts in Strategic Sales and Professional Services across the region.

David Vincent, Randstad Sourceright's managing director of UK & Ireland, will also have his role expanded to include the key responsibility of aligning Randstad Sourceright's EMEA strategy with the expertise of the firm's global functional teams across Finance, HR, Legal and Marketing.

About Randstad Sourceright

Randstad Sourceright is a global talent solutions leader, driving the talent acquisition and human capital management strategies for the world's most successful employers. We empower these companies by leveraging a Human Forward strategy that balances the use of innovative technologies with expert insights, supporting both organizations and people in realizing their true potential.

As an operating company of Randstad N.V. – the world's leading global provider of HR services – Randstad Sourceright continuously builds and evolves talent solutions through recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), managed services programs (MSP) and total talent strategies. Read more at randstadsourceright.com .

