Randstad Sourceright Named #1 Total Workforce Solutions Leader in HRO Today's 2019 Baker's Dozen Awards

ATLANTA, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Randstad Sourceright was ranked as the number one overall human resources provider of total workforce solutions (TWS) by HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings: Total Workforce Solutions. Randstad Sourceright also placed first in the "Quality of Service Leaders" and "Breadth of Service Leaders" categories.

The Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings are yearly rankings of HR service providers based solely on customer satisfaction surveys and focus on three main criteria: breadth of service, size of deals and quality of service. The total workforce solutions category was added in 2018 for organizations that use both managed service programs (MSP) and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services.

HRO Today collects direct feedback from buyers of the rated services through online surveys and calculates scores using a predetermined algorithm that weighs questions and categories based on importance.

"We are extremely honored to have been rated number one for our combined MSP and RPO service offerings," said Sue Marcus, President, Total Talent Solutions, Randstad Sourceright. "The fact that these rankings are determined by our customers makes it even more meaningful. It is a direct reflection of our commitment to delivering best-in-class total talent workforce solutions to our clients."

Randstad Sourceright seamlessly integrates recruitment process outsourcing and managed service program solutions into one total talent strategy. A total talent approach ensures that business objectives are met while competing in an exceptionally tight labor market. It also allows customers across the globe to effectively deploy a diverse and growing workforce – regardless of whether they need traditional full-time hires, contingent workers, freelancers or a combination of all talent types. This holistic approach to talent is helping companies improve efficiencies, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge they need in a historically tight labor market.

"As of the very best providers of RPO and MSP as standalone products, Randstad Sourceright is leading the market on the integration of the products with a truly seamless solution and exemplary customer experience. They lead the total workforce solution industry offering clients comprehensive solutions for workforce issues for all categories of workers" according to Elliot Clark, CEO of HRO Today.

