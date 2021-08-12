Randstad US again earns Safety Standard of Excellence® mark from the American Staffing Association

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad US has earned the Safety Standard of Excellence mark (SSE), a national program developed by the American Staffing Association (ASA) and the National Safety Council (NSC), for the third time. A thorough and comprehensive safety audit assessed Randstad's policies and affirmed its ongoing commitment to worker safety.

"We are proud to once again earn this recognition from the National Safety Council, particularly in light of the ongoing pandemic and those unprecedented challenges. Excellence in our approach to safety is what has positioned Randstad as an industry leader, both locally and around the world," said Michael Summers, Vice President, Risk Management - Health, Safety & Security, Randstad US. "In the early days of COVID-19, we forged an industry alliance that delivered the 'Safely Back to Work' initiatives, which provided industry-specific protocols to help businesses get people back to work safely and economies running again," he added. 'Safely Back to Work ' best practices have since been adopted and broadened by the World Employment Confederation.

"Our robust risk management program is a testament to Randstad's commitment to people," continued Summers. "Through our Safety Smart program, customers have complimentary access to Randstad's team of trained experts nationwide to help them navigate all things related to safety and ensuring a safe workplace for their temporary and permanent workers."

Randstad's Safety Smart program is an extension of the company's safety management systems, empowering safety observations, feedback and support from the workers' experiences to enable safe working environments. The program includes safety coaching, individual and group recognition, and support in affirming what is needed in order for safe work to occur - greatly reducing risk and injuries as a result.

"Randstad strives to be a transformative safety organization going beyond just compliance and leading in the area of risk and safety. Our dedication to worker safety is embodied in our values of impact on society, sustainability, and improving the world of work," added Corey Berghoefer, Senior Vice President, Risk Management & Insurance.

Learn more about Randstad's thought leadership and tips on building a safety culture and best practices by visiting Randstad's safety learning hub .

About Randstad

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €20.7 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise 5,700 associates and a deployed workforce of more than 86,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, accounting and finance, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca.

About the American Staffing Association

The American Staffing Association is the voice of the U.S. staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry. ASA and its state affiliates advance the interests of the industry across all sectors through advocacy, research, education, and the promotion of high standards of legal, ethical, and professional practices. Visit americanstaffing.net.

About the National Safety Council

Founded in 1913 and chartered by Congress, the National Safety Council is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate preventable deaths at work, in homes and communities, and on the road through leadership, research, education, and advocacy. NSC advances this mission by partnering with businesses, government agencies, elected officials, and the public in areas where it can make the most impact—distracted driving, teen driving, workplace safety, prescription drug overdoses, and safe communities. Safety+Health magazine, the council's flagship publication, is a leading source of occupational safety and health information.

SOURCE Randstad US

Related Links

http://www.randstadusa.com

