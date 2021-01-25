Randstad US announces new skilling initiative for diverse and untapped communities

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad US today announced a new best-in-class skilling program with a singular aim to drive systemic change in diverse and untapped communities. The program is called TRANSCEND and is designed to pipeline diverse talent and impact economic equity through skills training for diverse populations. Randstad has partnered with the National Urban League to help identify, screen and train program participants.

The courses offered in the program align with the skills needed for employment in today's in-demand jobs. These courses span career readiness skills, business agility and acumen and reskilling development plans. Learning paths in the program include technology, financial services, non-clinical services and account management. The training will be at no cost to the participants.

"The TRANSCEND program is yet another step in our goal to reskill 40,000 American workers and to provide additional resources to impact economic equity for diverse populations," said Karen Fichuk, CEO of Randstad North America and Randstad N.V. executive board member. "We are seeing that workers are committed to learning new skills to stay competitive in the labor market and we think that every community should have the opportunity to rise to the challenge and solidify their career goals."

Randstad has selected Keith Brown as Community Impact Director for the TRANSCEND program. Brown takes on this new role after an extensive career in project management consulting, public-private partnership efforts and development initiatives in urban communities across the country. He will leverage his illustrious and varied expertise to drive the program goals.

About Randstad

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €23.7 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise nearly 5,700 associates and a deployed workforce of more than 94,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, accounting and finance, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca.

SOURCE Randstad US

Related Links

http://www.randstadusa.com

