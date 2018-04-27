Randstad US emphasizes commitment to corporate social responsibility through volunteer alliance with Girls on the Run

ATLANTA, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad US is returning as a volunteer ally for nationwide 5K events hosted by Girls on the Run (GOTR), a nonprofit organization that inspires girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum that creatively integrates running. The mission, vision and core values of GOTR are well aligned with Randstad's passion for transforming lives through education, knowledge sharing and providing today's youth the necessary skills to live well-rounded lives.
Randstad hopes to touch the working lives of 500 million people worldwide by 2030. With partners like Girls on the Run, Randstad is able to positively influence the next generation of the workforce and serve a much greater purpose beyond the four walls of the workplace.
At the heart of Girls on the Run are individual volunteers and organizations like Randstad that are committed to changing the lives of thousands of girls each year. As a member of Girls on the Run's national volunteer alliance, Randstad will support local councils at 5K events across the country:
- DFW Metroplex: Saturday, April 28, Lone Star Park
- Atlanta: Saturday, April 28, Atlantic Station
- North Georgia: Saturday, April 28, Northside Forsyth Hospital
- Northeast Florida: Saturday, April 28, Hodges Stadium
- Maricopa and Pinal Counties: Saturday, April 28, Wesley Bolin Plaza
- Greater Tampa Bay: Saturday, May 5, Poynter Park
- Volusia County: Saturday, May 5, Father Lopez High School
- San Diego: Sunday: May 6, Crown Point Park
- Bay Area: Sunday, May 6, Golden Gate Park - Music Concourse Bandshell
- Louisville: Saturday, May 12, The Parklands of Floyds Fork
- St. Louis: Saturday, May 12, Soldiers' Memorial
- Rockies: Sunday, May 13, Cherry Creek High School
- Portland Metro: Saturday, May 19, Portland International Raceway
- Chicago: Saturday, May 19, Butler Field in Grant Park
- Silicon Valley: Saturday, May 19, Vasona Park
- Orange County: Sunday, May 20, Heritage Park
- Central Ohio: Sunday, May 20, Columbus Commons
- Montgomery and Delaware Co.: Sunday, May 20, Montgomery County Community College
- New Hampshire: Saturday, June 2, Memorial Field
- Worcester County: Saturday, June 2, DCR's Quinsigamond State Park
- NYC: Sunday, June 3, Firefighters Field on Roosevelt Island
- Greater Boston, June 9, Hopkinton High School
- Philadelphia County: Saturday, June 9, Navy Yard
- Eastern New Jersey: Saturday, June 9, Florham Park
Girls on the Run will host 5K events nationwide, and volunteers are encouraged to join an event in their communities. To register for a GOTR 5K in your area, find a local race location.
To learn more about Randstad's commitment to the local communities it serves, visit their corporate social responsibility page.
About Randstad
Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €23.3 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.
Randstad's North American operations comprise 5,700+ associates and a deployed workforce of more than 100,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, finance and accounting, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca.
About Girls on the Run
Based in Charlotte, N.C., Girls on the Run is a nonprofit organization with local councils in all 50 states. Founded in 1996 with 13 girls, Girls on the Run has now served more than 1.4 million girls. Over the course of the ten-week program, girls in 3rd-8th grade develop essential skills to help them navigate their worlds and establish a lifetime appreciation for health and fitness. The program culminates with girls positively impacting their communities through a service project and being physically and emotionally prepared to complete a celebratory 5K event. With the largest 5K series by number of events in the world, Girls on the Run hosts more than 330 5Ks per year.
Girls on the Run was recently included as a top research-based program in a Social-Emotional Learning Guide developed by researchers at Harvard University and has been recognized by the National Afterschool Association (NAA) as one of the most influential after-school programs.
