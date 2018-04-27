Randstad US emphasizes commitment to corporate social responsibility through volunteer alliance with Girls on the Run

Randstad hopes to touch the working lives of 500 million people worldwide by 2030. With partners like Girls on the Run, Randstad is able to positively influence the next generation of the workforce and serve a much greater purpose beyond the four walls of the workplace.

At the heart of Girls on the Run are individual volunteers and organizations like Randstad that are committed to changing the lives of thousands of girls each year. As a member of Girls on the Run's national volunteer alliance, Randstad will support local councils at 5K events across the country:

Girls on the Run will host 5K events nationwide, and volunteers are encouraged to join an event in their communities. To register for a GOTR 5K in your area, find a local race location.

To learn more about Randstad's commitment to the local communities it serves, visit their corporate social responsibility page.

About Randstad

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €23.3 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise 5,700+ associates and a deployed workforce of more than 100,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, finance and accounting, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca.

About Girls on the Run

Based in Charlotte, N.C., Girls on the Run is a nonprofit organization with local councils in all 50 states. Founded in 1996 with 13 girls, Girls on the Run has now served more than 1.4 million girls. Over the course of the ten-week program, girls in 3rd-8th grade develop essential skills to help them navigate their worlds and establish a lifetime appreciation for health and fitness. The program culminates with girls positively impacting their communities through a service project and being physically and emotionally prepared to complete a celebratory 5K event. With the largest 5K series by number of events in the world, Girls on the Run hosts more than 330 5Ks per year.

Girls on the Run was recently included as a top research-based program in a Social-Emotional Learning Guide developed by researchers at Harvard University and has been recognized by the National Afterschool Association (NAA) as one of the most influential after-school programs.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/randstad-us-emphasizes-commitment-to-corporate-social-responsibility-through-volunteer-alliance-with-girls-on-the-run-300637549.html

SOURCE Randstad US

Related Links

https://www.randstadusa.com

